Old stories,still makingus laugh

The holidays are a good time to just sit back and listen to old stories told by the fireside. We may have heard them before, but most are still fun to chuckle at and relive our memories. I thought in this column you might want to read a couple and maybe get a good laugh, ‘cause you know laughter is good for the soul.

Some of you older folks just might remember Mr. Ike London, editor of the Post-Dispatch. The paper was published here in Rockingham several decades ago. Mr. London was a history buff and liked to help people as much as he could. He often shared folks’ columns in his newspaper.

It seems back in the ’40s or early ’50s, a Ms. Anna Bethell Parson sent in the following column. I think Mr. Ike got a good laugh out of it and I’m sure everyone one else did also.

The column starts off saying that a newly married couple was looking for a house in the country, and, after finding what they decided was a suitable one, were making their way home. The young wife, after reaching home, happened to think that they had not noticed a water closet (bathroom) on the place, and she decided to write the owner about it.

Being very modest, she hesitated to spell out the words “water closet” in her letter, so she referred to it as “W.C.” Seems the owner, after receiving the letter, didn’t readily understand just what the initials “W.C.” stood for. After pondering for it a long while, he decided that the young lady must have reference to Westminster Church, a well- known church in that section. He answered her letter as follows:

Dear Madam: I regret very much the delay in answering the letter you wrote me and now take great pleasure in informing you that the “W.C.” is located only seven miles from the house and is capable of seating seven hundred people.

This is fortunate indeed, if you are in the habit of going regularly: but no doubt you will be interested in knowing that a great many folks take their lunch with them and make a day out of it, while others cannot spare the time generally and are in too big of a hurry to wait if the place is crowded.

The last time my wife and I went was about six years ago, and we had to stand up all the time.

It may interest you to know that it is planned to hold a bazaar to raise funds for plush seats for the “W.C.” as it is a long-felt want.

I might also mention that it pains me very much to be unable to go more frequently, though it is through no lack of desire, but as we grow older, it seems more of an effort — particularly in cold weather.

Yours very truly,

Landlord

Another story that supposedly took place right here in Rockingham in the late ’40s, concerns a local bargain basement store owner, by the name of Mr. Levine. His store was in a basement not far from where Hudson Brothers is today. You had to walk down a flight of stairs to enter the Hub, as it was called.

Being a Jew, and having a mind for business, Mr. Levine ran a pretty tight ship when it came to his clothing store.

The story goes that on a Thursday morning, a lady by the name of Smith, who lived in Rockingham, decided she wanted to get a new suit for her young son for Easter, which was the following Sunday. The little boy had never owned a complete suit before, so his Mom took him down to Mr. Levine’s store to get him measured for a new suit.

Mr. Levine gladly measured the boy to get the right lengths and waist size for the boy’s new suit. Finally, the boy’s mother decided on a color and type suit she wanted her son to have. As she paid for the suit, Mr. Levine informed her that the seamstress could have the suit ready by Saturday.

Well, Saturday came and Mrs. Smith went down to the Hub and picked up her son’s suit.

The following day, being Easter Sunday, the mother dressed her son up with the new suit and boy did he look sharp. After both were dressed, they walked several blocks to the Methodist Church for Easter Service.

It so happened during the service, it came a large spring shower and was still raining when the service was over. The Smiths waited for a while in the church but the rain did not want to let up — so they made their way back home, both getting soaking wet.

When they got home, Mrs. Smith told her son to go change his wet clothes. Won’t long the little boy came back and said, “Ma, look at my new suit.” As Mrs. Smith looked at the suit why the arms of the coat had shrunk up to the boy’s elbows and his pants legs were above the top of his socks.

Boy, did Mrs. Smith ever get upset looking at her son’s new suit!

Why, the very next morning, Mrs. Smith made her son put his shrunken suit back on and off they went, up to Mr. Levine’s bargain basement store.

As soon as they opened the front door, Mr. Levine saw them and came running around the counter to greet them.” His first words were “My, My Mrs. Smith, how your son has grown”.

Hope you have enjoyed these stories from the past and if you have some you would like to relate to me, just give me a call: 910-997-4658. By the way, I still have a few copies of my new book, “Just Passing Time,” available for sale.

J.A. Bolton is a member of the N.C. Storyteller’s Guild, Anson Co. Writer’s Club, Member of Anson and Richmond Co. Historical Societies.

http://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_BoltonPRINT.jpg