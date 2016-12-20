Peachland-Polkton kids ask for electronics

Kindergarten

Ms. Herold’s class

Dear Santa,

I want a Frozen car. All of us we love you so much and we don’t see you before Christmas.

Love, Shahd A.

Dear Santa,

I want a bike, a motorcycle, a car, a toy plastic knife, a hat, a Christmas tree, a pumpkin, and a 4 wheeler. Thank you for my presents!

Love, Cory A.

Dear Santa,

I want a Sonic toy, a whole Sonic collection, and a knuckles toy for my dad. I love you Santa!

Love, Valerie A.

Dear Santa,

I want a bear and a play toy bunny. Thank you, Santa! You are nice.

Love, Shaniyah B.

Dear Santa,

I want a Ninja Turtle waffle maker, headphones, robot, shell raiser, a Leonardo action figure, a Batman Lego set with a batcar, and a Spinjetsu. Thank you Santa for giving me 4 toys last year! I love you Santa!

Love, Kyle B.

Dear Santa,

I love you! I hope you have a great evening! I hope you don’t get sick! I want a Nerf gun, Star Wars building Legos, Star Wars swords that you can put together, Batman Legos, and a motorcycle.

Love, Levi F.

Dear Santa,

I want Godzilla and a T-Rex. I love you!

Love, Justin L.

Dear Santa,

Have you had a nice day! I want a motorcycle, a car, a target, a red scooter and a blue scooter, and a skateboard.

Love, Gracin P.

Dear Santa,

I love you and I hope you feel safe! I want a doll house, a car, a Sonic, a baby doll, new clothes, new shoes, and new boots.

Love, CleAndra R.

Dear Santa,

I want a cupcake maker, Monster High dolls, baby doll set, and a spinning wheel car with dolls. Thank you!

Love, Paris S.

Dear Santa,

I want a blue scooter and a red scooter, a motorcycle, a 4 wheeler, and a dirt bike. I want a fake toy Batman. I love you and your elves!

Love, Jacorian S.

Dear Santa,

You’re the best person ever! I want a Baby Alive that eats Play-doh. I want some Baby Alive diapers. Thank you, Santa! I love you!

Love, Layla T.

Dear Santa,

I want a train and a toy. Thanks for giving me toys!

Love, Jamie T.

Dear Santa,

I want some Shopkins, a bed for me, some Trolls, a car that has Frozen on it for my mom, and some pumpkin Shopkins. I hope you have a good day!

Love, Maddie T.

Kindergarten

Ms. Edwards’ class

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a PS4.

Love

Donald H., PPES Kindergarten

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a tos.

Love

Christopher R., PPES Kindergarten

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a flwer.

Love

Kylee B., PPES Kindergarten

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a bike.

Love

Trinity F., PPES Kindergarten

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a Tapltt bol.

Love

Levi O., PPES Kindergarten

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a bike.

Love

Sandrella P., PPES Kindergarten

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a Taalit.

Love

Aubree B., PPES Kindergarten

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a drbike.

Love

Jamarius B., PPES Kindergarten

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a dubike.

Love

Brodie L., PPES Kindergarten

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a bak.

Love

Briannon M., PPES Kindergarten

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a babyboll and a bike.

Love

LeAndria R., PPES Kindergarten

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a hatchimals, a BB gun, and a Panthers Jersey.

Love

Kinston H., PPES Kindergarten

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a horse.

Love

Juan V., PPES Kindergarten

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a faw.

Love

Griffin H., PPES Kindergarten

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a michy mouse kitch.

Love

Cami Y., PPES Kindergarten

Kindergarten

Kelly Miles’ class

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a cat.

Love

Eliana K., PPES Kindergarten

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a bece.

Love

Phillip P., PPES Kindergarten

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a movie.

Love

Timonthy J., PPES Kindergarten

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a scatepoard.

Love

Camron C., PPES Kindergarten

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a burbe doll.

Love

Katherine H., PPES Kindergarten

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a trauh.

Love

Trevor R., PPES Kindergarten

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a babadrol.

Love

Marshee P., PPES Kindergarten

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a robqt.

Love

Craig F., PPES Kindergarten

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a skateboard.

Love

Brady H., PPES Kindergarten

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a go kurt.

Love

Cedric F., PPES Kindergarten

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a traen.

Love

Jacob S., PPES Kindergarten

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a biki.

Love

Myasia D., PPES Kindergarten

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a puppu.

Love

Zyon W., PPES Kindergarten

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a babedol.

Love

Madilyn H., PPES Kindergarten

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a puppy.

Love

Wisdom W., PPES Kindergarten

Kindergarten

Ms. Hildreth’s class

Dear Santa,

I want a necklae. an you give me a four wheeler? I want a watch to wear on my arm

I Love You!

Damarea

Dear Santa,

I want a movie.

I Love You!

Braxton

Dear Santa,

I wot ol the tawe in Womrt. Wot a amucndl Haws. I wot a qusll. I ned cloz. I wot sum for my sistr too.

I Love You!

Alexis

Dear Santa,

I want a compater. I have been aood girl this year.

I Love You!

Brookyn

Dear Santa,

I want a spider man car. Can I have a game?

I Love You!

Jamison A.

Dear Santa,

Mere krisms! I wnt an xbox.

I Love You!

Noah

Dear Santa,

I wnt trtl masr. I wnt trtl man. Cn you brng mi brtr mike moj legos?

I Love You!

Elijah

Dear Santa,

I hav ben a gud boy. I wud lik for you too brng ME los of toys. Do you rid rel rander? Do you fli fro the ar?

I Love You!

Mason

Dear Santa,

I wnt a drt bik. I like blue. Can I hav forwelr? Can I heve a trapholn? I bn a gud boy. I have ben smrt.

I Love You!

Jermyrion

Dear Santa,

I have ben a gud grl. I wud lik a babedol. It can tok. Can you breg my cats a bl? I wnt a zoft pilo. Can I have a nu bed?

Thank you.

I Love You!

Abbey

Dear Santa,

I have bn smirt in scool. Coud you bring me a big Barb hs anb a amerka dol.

I Love You!

Carle

Dear Santa,

I hev bin gud. Cud you ples brig mi a bik and a game. Also brig clos too.

I Love You!

Addison

Dear Santa,

I have ben gd this year. Wil you bring me a tablt and close and shuz.

I Love You!

Nyasia

Dear Santa,

Hope you had a good Thanksgiving. I want too see your ill der. Will you bring me a remote control robot. please.

I Love You!

Braxton

Dear Santa,

Santa I want a toy. I want all the boy toys at Wal-mart.

I Love You!

Jackson

Dear Santa,

Can you dring me a dirt bike?

I Love You!

Tayda

First grade

Ms. Martini’s class

Dear Santa,

I am six years old. I have been a good boy. I want a xbox. Then I want a ipad. I want a computer with star wars games. I want a nintendo ds with mario games. And a Panthers shirt.

Love,

David

Dear Santa,

I have been a very good boy this year. I hope yare doing great. I cant wait f Christmas. I want a hoverboard skateboard xbox1s and playstatioom.

Love,

Tyneir

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy this year. I hope you are doing great. I cant wait for christmas. I hope I get a toy car that me and Isaac can fit in. I am in grade 1 and I am 7 years old.

Love,

Walter

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl this year. I want a baby alive and a mansion and some shoes and some barbie dolls. My sister wants a monter high doll. My other sister wants a phone and a fullwiller for Christmis. I am 6 years old I am in fist grade.

Love,

Camille

Dear Santa,

I have been very good boy this year. I hope you are doing great. I cant wait for Christmas. I what a xbox with games and a Razr scooter and xbox 15 and a xbox and a nintendo DS with Mario games. Am is 7 year old an is in first grayd.

Love,

Kvion S.

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl this year. I hope you are doing great. I cant wait for Christmas. For Christmas, I would like a american girl Doll. and a baby Alive and american girl furniture and american girl clothes and a doll house and a computer.

Love,

McKenna

Dear Santa,

I have been a very good girl. this year. I want a baby doll and I want a Playstashna for my brothr and I want me a baby houes for Christmas. Thak you Santa.

Love,

Jariah

Love Santa.

Dear Santa and Elevs,

I have been kinda very good boy this year. I hope you are doing great. I can’t wait for Christmas. I am 7 and I’m in 1st Grade. I want a kytar and a atv and lego superhero dc super club. Can I get 8 BatMan’s.

Love,

Ethan

Dear Santa,

I have been a very good girl this year. I hope you are diong great. I cant wait for chistmas. I gave some toys to other kids that dont have any. For Chistmas I want a computer and my little sistr want a Barbie house for Christmas.

Love,

Kimberly

6 years old

Dear Santa,

I have been very good boy. I hope you are doing grat. I am six. I am in frst grad. I want a panther helmet. 4wheeler and xbox1.

Love,

Landon

Dear Santa,

I have been a very good girl. I want makeup. I want a pupy. I want some now pupums.

Love,

London W.

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy this year. I hope you are doing a good job Santa. I cant wait for Christmas Santa. I want some toy cars and I want a taplit and a Panters shrt. I love you Santa.

Love,

Kaleb

Santa I am 6ix years and I am in frst grade.

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy this year I hope you are doing great. I can’t wait for Christmas. I want lego minecraft a mincraft bow a minecrft Diamond sword and a minecraft diamond pickax I want a xbox with minecraft games I want a cam nooten panter shirt a panter helmet.

Love,

Jared

Thanks.

Dear Snta,

I have been good boy this year I wood like a PS4 I am 6 years old I am and 1 grade.

Love,

Nezzixm

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy this year. I hope you are going great. I am 7. I wont a xbox and a Lego Mincraft and a Nintendo DS with Mario game.

Love,

Tony

Dear Santa,

I huve been a very good girl this year. I hope you are doing great. I cant wait for Christmas. I haf to tell you something. I want a American girl doll and a Bike and a electric scooter and a baby Alive. I am 6 years old.

Love,

Aniyah

Dear Santa,

I love you. I have me and my baby sister want a mek mice and I want a hovr board.

I am 6. In frt gad.

Love,

Maurice

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I love you Santa. I want a dog for Christmas. I also want a dirtbike. My sister wants a Barbie Doll. I want a 4wheeler too. My older sister wants a phone. We want this really bad. I am 7 years old.

Love,

Jacoby

First grade

Mrs. Trexler’s class

Dear Santa,

I am a good character. How are you boing today. How is the weater today. I like the elves and the reindeers. I want a sponge bob Lego house I want a Lego Volcano I want a Lego P6Ice car I want a Lego Christmas tree I want a Lego Party House.

Love,

Mark B.

Dear Santa,

How are you fling can I ples have a rascar wif too mokchrols and a chrak for it and a baman robot. And will you ples git supeng for my brother.

Love,

Gavin T.

Dear Santa

how are you doowing at the north pole I shode good character I help my teammate we wrck together for crismis I want a little toy top and a little socdall a little book to for my sister I a little ring she is 3 for my little give him a blacite for the reindeer I im giv them caris. I love you Santa.

Cherish C.

Dear Santa

can you brang a retool for my Brother because he is a baby. Are you and Mrs. Claus ok. I hope you are ok. I want a bribe boll. I want klos. I will leve a cookie. I will leve a apple.

Thank you,

Zaniyah H.

Dear Santa,

Haw is the elth do we two day I hope they rae good. And haw is Mse Claus haw is you can you git susing for my 2 drusond they are dig I want a big bittore

Love,

Raylen H.

Dear Santa,

hal are you doing I wot a nou macuvene and a nou mamad loket and a nou shos. I ma gon to gif yur radis fod. I bin god to my tethr.

Love,

Elin L.

Dear Santa,

are the reindeer feel good are the elvs wrcing hrd and is Mrs. Claus feeling good I wont for crismis a balsee house and a noo bike it is dorc green and blak and a Peekochoo stoft Poceemone.

Love,

Eli H.

Dear Santa,

How are you doing at the Noth Pole. Is Mrs. Claus doing well. Are the elfs working hard and filling ok. I want a new headphones. I want a reel computer. I want a baby play set. Please get my brother a coloring set with papers in it and markrs. I will leve you one or two cookies. I will giv you a drink. I will giv your reindeer food.

Love,

Megan K.

Dear Santa

how is the reindeer doing my sister want her losns can you ples get that for her Santa I will lev you sum cics and sum wom mike.

Ayanna F.

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Cluas doing. I want a map for Christmas. I want a toy train. Please get a book for my siser. Pleas get a red shrt for my siser. I will get you some cookies and miek I will get some carots for the rander.

Love,

Lyndee M.

Dear Santa,

How old are you? Get me a computer and a rill puppy. Get me a frozen leep. My brother wants a video game. I’am going to liv you and the reindeer some cookies and milk. I love you Santa. I love the reinbeer.

Love,

Paysleigh

Dear Santa,

I want a ef on the shef and a toy car. Veree crismis

Love,

Kelvin C.

Dear Santa,

I know it is clod at the North Pole is you doing find. I trging to be a good character by follow the dreshins. I want a PS 4 and KD sheos and a game. I want a tee cup for my mom and dad. I am going to leav you some cookies and for the reindeer a kerit.

Love,

Demarion M.

Dear Santa.

Are you filing well. I am a good frand to othrs. I wot a hamornka.

Love, De’Ontae N.

Dear Santa,

I want a choo choo chan and a basehos. I am being good at school. I am being good to my family. Can you brein my mom suting for my mom to giv my dad.

Love,

Loralei W.

Dear Santa,

How are thins at the noth poll? I want a big boll houmes and my brother wants a new bascitball because he is 13. I want a bascitball to like my bother. I ma doing my wrck an math and mongwork like im posst to do like evewon els.

Love,

Sarah S.

Dear Santa,

How old are you? I want a crib and a rill pupy and a sillcone. My sister Enderia wants a new phone. I’m going to leav you a poptart. I,m going to leav the reindeer cookies. I love you santa.

Love,

Jasmine R.

Dear Santa,

How are you? I want a lairrclimeree and a new bb gun and a new video game called madden 2017. my mom wants a gun. I will give you cookies and for the reindeer reindeer food.

Good Bye,

Love,

Jackson

First grade

Ms. Wyatt’s class

Dear Santa,

I chid to da vare good I what a 3ds and I wot fliphu 500 andt a dlrea.

From,

Ella

Dear Senta,

I ben good to today day I what a going scooter and xbox one and a tablet and a hot wheels 3000. and dog.

From,

Jaylen

I love. Dear Sent happe merry Christmas!

Dear Santa,

I want a trampole and a dirt bike and iphone a pool some film acamra a ginne pig a gps.

I’ve been triying to be good.

From,

Jacob

I hope you have a mary chistmas! and I want a big remote controle truck!

Dear Sant,

I have beg good to my techr to day. I wot a bisch and a pll cochi. A tablt for my susr I wot she to bey hapy to bey good for you. I love you sant.

Dear mis. set I love you to.

Love,

Destiny

I in six yis od and I wot a roes for mom.

Dear Santa,

I have ben good today I won a rcar and iphone 5 gta5.

From,

Brentley

Dear Santa,

1. I hope you have a marry Cristmas!

2. dear santa I hop y gave me

3. a go kart.

4. dear santa I hope you gave me

5. a pool and a dog and a xbox 15 an a

5. van with a gps.

7. and a phone. and chbal.

Love,

Jarvis

Dear Santa,

I want a tlibt and a cncnror car and a pape and a new bike.

Merry Christmas!

Love:

Aiden

From:

Aiden

Dear Santa,

I have been reall good this year. I want for cristmas a phone an a exbox an a girl reescar an a tran track an a tran.

Love,

Layla

Tell roudof to be a good redar and the randeers to not pick on roudof be safe I am going to mak cooke am milk.

Dear Santa,

I wer love a tablet and a daoset. and a babdog.

Maieiya

Dear Santa,

I have bin bad this year. I want a red nija trdole and a ornj nija trdol and a drt biek.

From,

Coy

Dear Santa,

I had ben good from the hol tour welk. I wont a cpelr and a tabet and a luboch and a bike.

Nakia

Love Santa.

Dear Santa,

I be triying to be verey good and I would like a bick and dollsell and baby dolls and some boss and some mit and some hats and a tadlit and a brbey car and girl Leggos.

Merry Christmas.

Love,

Jameria

Dear Santa,

I have been goot this year. I want some winter cloths, som horese, a puppy, a trannlanna bog of furins.

Merry crissmass.

Love,

Mukyia

Dear Santa,

I would like some shopkins and some zignszoo zooms zooms and I atay car.

Merry Christmas!

Love,

Taylor

Dear Sana,

I bnmgvd.

I wit luv a back ina tabli ina fom in a pog.

Love,

Jaavarious W.

Dear Santa,

I am good all day. I want a new car. I want a toy cap. I want boats.

From,

Gavin

And have a merry Christmas.

Second grade

Ms. Moss’ class

Dear Santa,

i have been nice this year. I have been nice because i heve linsn to my techer and i played with my brother.

This year for Christmas i would like a big toy trulancha and a toy polar Express.

Santa you have been nice your intiyr life. You kid toy and pupy cat.

Sincerely,

Sema

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I have been good because I am respecting my mom my ant my sister my cosen but the good part is i have been very very good to you. I want xbox 360.

Love,

Jamari

Dear Santa,

I have been nice this year. I have been nice becuase I have been thankful, helpful to my family and friends. This year for Christmas I would like a American Girl Doll with clothes, for wheeler, sausage balls, computer, tablet, shoes, and dresses.

Love,

Natalie H.

Dear Santa,

I have been pritty good this year. I have been good because I have listen to my parents. This year for Christmas I would like an ipod case. Also I would like to hachamalls. I would also like a spi set. And santa can you send Marry back?

Love,

Mattie

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I have been good because I have bean nice, helpful, and thingful. I wold like a cput. I wold alose like Iphon 6. I wold alose like those color pusls that I sow on tv.

Unsigned

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I have been nace because I have.

This year for Christmas I would like a ps4 and a ps3 and ps2 and a four weeler and a bike and a football goves and a backitball and a backitball gole and a racecar take gass for me and paitgun and a phone and a dritebike.

Love,

Charles

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I wish I could sit in your toy factory and you lap. Dear Santa, I will give you a cup of milk and a bowl of cookies. For christmas, I want a hug from you and to come see you at the north pole. Look at the back of the page and see.

Sincerely,

Makyle I.

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I have bee good because I have been boing my wrok and I have bean nin to my frends.

This year for christmas can I pless can have a xbox and Legos and xbox games.

Hi Santa I go to ppes.

Unsigned

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year because I have done my homework, folded towels last night, and I have listened t shcool. This year I would like a cozmor, snuggles the puppy, minecraft the lego set, a new book, and a snow sled for this winter.

Sicerly,

Kaleah

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I have been good because I have a elf on the shelf. This year for Christmas I would like a miney modrsicle. I like the elf you gave me. Why dose the elf look like plastick. My elf is siley.

Sincerely,

Jonathan

Dear Santa,

I have been nice and good this year. I have been good because I have done my morning work and I’ve done whatevery Mrs. Moss seys me to do and I’ve done it and what I’ve like for Christmas is a hatchchchbol and Santa what is it like to live at the northpole.

Love,

Kacey

Dr. Santa,

I have been good this year. I have been good beucse I have did my best and I help eat other. This year for Christmas I would like an kiebord, an smartbord, an babyylive, an kpordr, an deask to put my kpordr on.

Kayla C.

Dear Santa,

xoxoxoxo

I have been good this year. I have been cleaning up the house for you because I have been getting ready for you and your raindeer. This year for christmas I would like a kniting kit, clay, a toy train, caney, and a toy raindeer.

Sincerely,

Kaitlyn E.

Love, Santa

xoxoxoxo

Dear Santa,

I had been nice this year. I have been nice because I gave my Mom a hug, and I haved listed to my thether. I helped my freined with her math. This year I wood like a robot dog, and a thether set. And bulding blocks.

On our tree we have a hand made santa. How do your raindear fly? How do you get in peoples houses.

Unsigned

Dear Santa,

I want for Chirsmas is a bike, alive doll, and other toys to and a motor car thank you.

Sudeenly,

Nevaeh

Dear Santa,

I have been good I had A and B this year. I have been good because I have not been in step today. This year for Christmas I would like is a berbie dream house, a baby doll go bye bye, KD, bike. I want all of this because I need it.

Love,

Niah

Third grade

Ms. Edwards’ class

Dear Santa Claus,

Will you please bring me a phone case maker and a drone? I would also want a smartboard and a white board. Some other things I would want you to bring me are Bunchems and a whole pack of Berenstain Bears books.

Sincerely,

Hannah A.

Dear Santa,

This year I would like to have a macbook air, north face jacket. Will you also please bring me a new phone case.

Sincerely,

Zadariya W.

Dear Santa,

This year, I would like a big electric dirt bike, shotgun, red and black four-wheeler helment, basketball shoes, and guitar.

Sincerely,

Dock

Dear Santa Claus,

I would like for you to bring me a tablet for me and my sister. For my mom doesn’t waste to much money and Merry Christmas.

Uriel

Dear Santa,

Santa, will you please bring me a thunder tray and a done and a dirt bike and an electric skate board.

Thank you,

Jackson

Dear Santa,

I would like for you to bring a lego set theme park and a blue and pink ipad case. Tell Kayla I said see you soon.

Your friend,

Brooklyn M.

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I would like a Mario Maker and Bagon Wall.

Your friend,

Michael

Dear Santa,

I would like for you to bring me a tablet, basketball goal, basketball and a computer with headphones.

Your friend,

Jeremiah

Dear Santa Claus,

This year I have been a realy good girl. Will you please bring me a Justice fitbit, a till, and pink camouflage water-prof case for the iPhone 6, or 5 the one my mom has, and more docter stuff, more hair stuff, more clothes, and uniforme clothes, and a iphone 54, or 6 the one my mom and sister has.

Your friend,

Genna M.

Dear Santa,

I would like to have a new phone and a lot of shopkins. And a new horse for my gradma and boots for me.

Love,

Samantha T.

Dear Santa,

Will you please bring me a ipd nu for crismis and don and a gopr w with mawns and a rciycar and doof rowd cof cart a trgt a bow inirw thank you.

Adam

Dear Santa,

I would like you to bring me a bike please santa and thanks for all the things you give to us last year. Thanks you so much santa.

Ashley

Dear Santa,

I have tried to be very good said can I have a real dog that does not sheed just for me. Also could I please have a NorthFace jacket. One more thing, I hope that your vacation was good.

Your friend,

Averie H.

Dear Santa,

I woald like for you to bring me one pair of lithg up shoes and can you bring me a now iPhone and a laptop.

Sincerely,

Tiya

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year will you please bring me some trall toys and some light up shoe and a new ipod and some light up shoe and a new ipod and some docmcstuffins toys.

Sincerely,

Hannah G.

Dear Santa,

Will you please bring me a compeatr toycars a new pupe (puppy).

Blaik

Dear Santa,

I would like for you to bring me games and a remote controlled robtes that fight each other tablet 4 and a hat chunk and a flipzoo and a laptop.

Your friend,

Kaiden

Dear Santa Claus,

Thank you for present last year. This year I would like a wedge mat and a block mat both of them pink. I would also like clothes. Tell everyone I said hi. I also want til chuck taylers.

Love,

Sophia

Dear Santa,

Will you pleasebring me a moter scooter, little life pets tutle and frog, bird cage and a hacable and somer cat and laptop.

Love,

Brea

Dear Santa,

I would like a mabook and noies mushin and a DOOM Bugey at dads and axxbox360 and game for the xbox 360.

Your freaind,

Jordan S.

Dear Santa,

Will you please bring me a horse a saddle and reins, fly spray.

Sincerely,

Maleah

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. Will you please bring me a yorkie and a beados kit and a ipod case.

Your friend,

Tayler D.

Dear Santa,

This year I would like to have a new baby doll also a few new books and new art kit. I would also like new mittens and possibly a brand new bike.

Sincerely,

Erica

Dear Santa,

I would like to have a toy red panda, proget mc doll, eseay bak oven, and monster high high school.

Your frend,

Danielle

Dear Santa,

I have been wanting both xboxes and last year you gave me xbox one, so could you get me the xbox 360? also I want the xbox one controller I designed on google and one of the xbox controllers that light up? Also I would want some more things, so I want get bored.

Love,

Josie M.

Dear Santa,

This year I would like to have call of infante warfare, nike shoes, a new electric scooter, a $100 xbox gift card, a new tablet, a ripstik, and some new Nike clothes. I hope you have a merry Christmas and a happy new year.

Ho Ho Ho!

Sincerely,

Caleb P.

Third grade

Ms. Lambert’s class

Dear Santa,

I would like a i phone 6. I would like a new car for my mom. And a new bike. Thank you for being so kind to me every year.

Love,

Anniston A.

Dear Santa,

wudd you gles git me 3 doxs is uf legos. and a follilr. and 3 tras wich tocscrax. and mocchorl car wich crax for the car. and a moccnroll alne tatathas and egger. and a helletr that sos mislls wich a gron to fit. Frem Damion B. for santa

Damion B.

Dear Santa,

I want you to bring me an Iphone 7 and a tablet and a couple more thing to. But I am talking to you for another reason. I would like to say thank you for bringing me so many presents and my computer still works sense last year. On my computer I get on Reading Wonder Math. My other Monica B. is very striced with me in my math because I am not that good in math.

Love,

Kailyn B.

Dear Santa,

I would like a 2DS. But I what to thank you for being so generous. I would like some new clothing and some new pants. THank you Santa I whot some book.

Love, Brayden B.

Dear Santa,

I hope you can try to give me a fitbit. I all ways wondered how does rophodof nose shine so bright and red. I what some inside out stuff if you don’t mind. I wish my walls were panited teal and gray. I wish for American doll bed and clothes and shoes. Thank you for being so generous every year.

Love,

Leigha C.

Dear Santa,

Thank you for all the things you have gave me last year. I hope you had a great christmas break. What I would like for Christmas is a cheep fit bit watch, a ripe stick. A collection of Diary of the Wimpy Kid books, a sowing maching. A colaring book with colar pencils, and a wooden art box. A collection of harry potter books. I would like a new set of markers also.

Love,

Cardine D.

Dear Stanta,

I would like a hatchling. I would like a gel-a-pil 3D diasing stashon and a dproaderk me squer for Ceismas and a arbes crush and a boes sweet treet and a maigk ink pen for Crismas too an a Amacn girl doll and a shpies doll and some sohopkinds for Chrismas.

Love,

Meredith F.

Dear Santa,

Thank you for last years toys I loved them. This year I would like a bike, nerf gun, and xbox 1 if you have made me eny other toys, give them to the poor people. I will lay you out ten cookies and an glass of milk and 10 carrits for your rain deer. Tell all of your elfs that they make amasing toys.

Love,

William G.

Dear Santa,

I would like a ipod for cresmes and a lego set to and a xbox 360 for cresmes and I get to gets for Cresmes wiht my family thank you for being Crrsmes to us.

Jordan

Dear Santa,

I would like a puppy dog for Christmas. I would also like a Ipad and a baby doll. Will you get me a guniea pig. Thank you for what you gave me last year.

Love,

Eva H.

Dear Santa,

Thank you for all the tings that you had done for all of the children. I would want for Christmas is a hoverboard and a eletrice razor for Chirstmas too. If I be good can you give me a new phone for Chirstmas because my phone do not work any more and one thing I want is a iphone for Chirstmas too.

Love,

Cayla K.

Dear Santa,

Thank you Santa for giving all the things you gave me last year. This year I would like a Ipod 6 toonch and I would like a IPad touch. I would like a ps4 plus card for a year and I would like infeted warfare for a ps4. Thank you Santa once again.

Sincerly,

Nate L.

Dear Santa,

I would like a puppy for Christmas and a tablet it would be nice for me to have a phone and compoutur and a diary pink with hearts. I hope you have a nice vaction other people mite not belvleve in you but i do i trust in you i would also want new headphones and a new bike i want it be pink with purple dots.

Love,

Koneisha M.

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa I wouo like a camera I also would like a Ipad and a smart phone I would like some new ear phones I also would like a cup cake set and the whole set of the goose bumps books and dork diary books. I also would like a swimming pool and a trapoline. Thank you for being so kind and generous to me every year.

Love,

Haylee

Dear Santa,

I would like all of the Dark diarie books. I would like the game headbands. I would also like a pair of earrings. Thank you for being so generous to me every year.

Love,

Kaylee M.

Dear Santa,

I would like a xbox 360. I would like better food for my dog. I would live you a milk wip cookies. And I would like a gocart. And I hope you give my dog a nice home. I would like a big tablat. And I would like some nice shoys. And I would like a huskey. And I would like a batary car.

Manvel F.

Dear Santa,

I like a compter and a dog. I love Santa.

Love,

Tiynna P.

Dear Santa,

Thank you for what you got me last year. This year I would like a case for my Ipod toutch. And would like a collar with dimands and pink clots for her. And I would like a razor hoverborad. And a hatcamal. But the last thing I want is a iphone 7. Did you have a good summer threw fall. And I want a Starbucks gift card and a Star bucks cup.

Love,

Paisley S.

Dear Santa,

I would like a iPod. I would like a dirt bike and it red and black. One more is a viedeo game named call of duty black ops. THanke you santa for all you get me.

Love,

Grant T.

Dear Santa,

I hope you give me and my famiy and puppys an my cat prants and a bone an a yarn and some puppy trets and you. now i want for cristmas is little life pet snugg ls the pyeey and sicrit life of pets walking, talking max and doke and do you now any daddys birthday next mounth on the 22 and he going to be 69 years old and i love your friend.

Jessica T.

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa, hope you had a good time break. I would like it to snow. I would also like a iPhone 7 and one gutair. All I really want is a happy, funny, crazy, Chrismas with my family and dont worry, it will be cookies and milk on the table for you. Thank you for being so generous!

Love,

Brookalyn W.

Dear Santa,

I would like a new beanbag chair. I would also like a new set of books over my Christmas break so I won’t be boared before Christmas. If you can get me these things thank you for being so generous to me these years. You have worked very hard over the years.

Love,

Jada W.

Dear Santa,

I would like a new video game for my xbox 360. Also if you would get me a new baseball glove. I would really like to have a new board game like bingo.

Love,

Slade W.

Third grade

Ms. Sikes’ class

Dear Santa,

I wanted to thank you for all the toys and joy you bing to me. For Christamas Santa can I plese get a barbies, barbe doll house, easy bake, tey regster, bike, daryway, scooter, laptop, baby alive, and a toy robot you.

Love,

Kaylah

Dear Santa,

… I have a raindeer.

Elijah

Dear Santa,

Some of my friends say you’re not real but I don’t listen. I believe in ou and so does most of everybody in theword. I mean who gets those presents under the tree? Have a merry Christmas!

Yours until next year,

Beverly

Dear Santa,

This year I will like to have a train set and some new pj’s because my old ones are torn. I will also like to have some new art stuff. If you bring all that I will be very happy. I will leave some gingerbread men and some warm milk for you to drink. I hope you will have a merry christmas Santa Claus.

Sincerely,

Shelby H.

Dear Santa,

Last year you gave me the best gifts. This year I all want is my familly. I might want some gifts but I really won’t for Christmas is my family I know some kids want a doll or cars. I won’t my familly.

Sincerely,

Nicole H.

Dear Santa,

Santa any way can you pleace get me a hovertrax and some shaytard stuff but it’s on paper athome. Well we talked a lot so Happy Thanksgiving and Merry Christmas.

Love,

Kyla J.

Dear Santa,

Santa, I have ben a very good boy for you so that you can bring my gifts. Last year you brought me a lot of presents and my birthday is on Christmas eve Dec. 24. I hope you have a good Christmas.

Sincerely,

Marcus

Dear Santa,

Would please bring me a John Deear 520 trator and I will leave 7 chocolate chip cooise for you and a glas of milk Merry cristmas to you and all of your elvs and Mrs. claus to. and the elf is hear.

Sincerely,

Matthew J.

Dear Santa,

Do you also know my elf littel elf tiny jr? Heis the best elf ever! Tell him to come back this year! I also want to say thank you for my ripstick!

From,

Dylan K.

Dear Santa,

…Star darling and also your elf that we named Uncle Sci isher watching us.

Your Elf’s

best friend,

Jocelyn

Dear Santa,

… you can see me. Santa claus.

Unsigned

Dear Santa,

… paint brushes, a easy bake oven, a guitar, light up shoes, a chrome book, some boots, toy dolls, shirts, pants, dresses, and some highlights for my hair.

Santa may you have a Merry Christmas!

Sincerely,

Trinity S.

P.S. you may find milk and cookies!!!

Dear Santa,

I am thankful for what you have gave me these past years. Thank you for all the godes you have gave meandmy family. I hope I get a bike because it is good exstrasis.

Merry Christmas Santa we love you.

Your frind,

Shamyah

Dear Santa,

Thank you ery much. This year I would like a trampline and a cd player for my dad because he is always using mine. The last thing I would like to have is some I tune cards and an IPod 6. If you get me those things thank you if you don’t and get me other things I will still like it.

Your friend,

Allie S.

Dear Santa,

Thing to do potery. It is called potery cool. Thank you so much and have a merry christmas.

Sincerely,

Adisun T.

Dear Santa,

I hope you will bring some of those things agin to me so I can use them the right way this year. I also hope I will get some new things this Christmas.

Sincerly,

Eli W.

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the toys you gave me last year. I hope the toys you bring this year will be as good last years toys. If you can will you please bring me a toy horese. Have a grate Christmas and have a safe ride back home.

Sincerely,

Lainn W.

Dear Santa,

I was wondering if you could get me the Skylanders imaginnaters for the Wiiu. If you could get me some lego sets that would be great.

Sincerely,

Nathaniel W.

Fourth grade

Ms. McCollum’s class

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year and I hope you beleive in that. For this Christmas, I want a rip stick that is pink and blu, a Little Live pet bird and doggy, and another elf on the shelf but with a girl and reindeer. Now things that I need are some cloths, socks, and underwear. I love you Santa and your elves, too. I hope yall are having fun at the North Pole!

Love and kisses,

Skylar

Dear Santa,

I have been good I would like a lot of more stuff, like new mathood kanes12 sicne books and a new student I think I would like that I hope you can do that see you later santyibest wishes, tastin more ei ah I would like some plestiens for Ms. McCollum I would I think she will like that.

Unsigned

Dear Santa,

I have been terrific this year. What I want for christmas Iphone 7 plus, xbox1 s, hoverboard, one board, macbook, and ipad air 2.

Best wishes,

Malachi

Dear Santa,

I have ben good all year. I want a robux card a target. Some amo and a B-B gun. I hope your haveing a good time.

Sencery,

Jayden B.

Dear Santa,

I have been a really good kid at school and home and you can pretty pretty please have some stuff it is a lot of stuff these are the things I becuase I have been good all year plus I don’t have any toys bike, clothes, shoes, boots, kds, baby dolls, barbie dolls, baby alives, Armarcan girl, a else doll as tall as me, a Barbie doll house, a toy puppy that breath and play, secrat life of pets dogs, you and your elveshave a wonderful chirsmas happy new years.

From,

Zy’Ayna S.

Dear Santa,

I have been very good all year long I would really like a new bike, laptop shoes, and a gutair. I hope you and all your elves are having fun in the North Pole!

Unsigned

Dear Santa,

I have been terrific all year Jayda long! I would really like a hatch mel, nomnums, and shopkins, tum toms, twizes all those thangs. I hope you and all your elves are having fun in the North Pole!

Best wishes,

Jayda

Dear Santa,

I have been an awsome kid all year long. these are some things i want: lots of orbeez, a new bike, bathbombs, starbucks gift card, monagram stuff, lots of iphone cases. you make me happy every year anyway please read this letter. I almost forgot will you download a lot of books on my moms nook or just some books. Tell all of your raindeers and elfs i said hey thank you santa.

Love,

Catie S.

Dear Santa,

I have been terrific all year long! I would like a new bike, play station, and clothes. I hop you and your elves are haveing fun in the North Pole!

Best wishes,

D’angelo C.

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a great year. I have been very nice this year. I hope you like the cookies we give you this year. I know the elves are busy in the workshop. My Elf has been watching me. For Christmas I would like to have a American girl doll Leah Clark. I may get that at New York City at the American girl store. I would also like to have a rip stick, simply fit board, bath and body works shampoo. That is all I want for Christmas. I hope you have a merry berry Christmas.

Best wishes,

Chloe D.

Dear Santa,

I hope you and all your helpers sand your raindeer are doing well and staying warm up at the North Pole. I would really like a new bmx bike, xbox and a youtub camra.

Best wishes,

Cameron E.

Dear Santa,

I have been good all year I would really like a play station 4 and the game overwach and some lego’s maby gotu but prable not.. but hope you are having fun.

Best wishes,

Matteo

Dear Santa,

I hope that you are having fun in the North Pole. I have been terrific all year, and I got the A honor roll. For Christmas I want Lego dimensions, light up shoes, and the 11th book of Diary of a Wimpy Kid. On Christmas we will leave diffrent snacks and drinks for you to try. In the morning I will be glad to see all you got me for Christmas, and i’ll be super excited on that day. I also wish that your elves are excited also. I hope to see your note that you bring me.

Best wishes,

Grace Rickert

Dear Santa,

I have been terrific all year long and A/B honor rolll I would like some new games like gta 6 and NBA2K17 and clothes and shoes, and a lot of books. I hope you have a good Christmas and have fun in the North Pole.

Santa and elves love.

Best wishes,

Dequan M.

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a grat year this year and this is what I want for Crismis. I want reily want a hores and all the stuff for it. A breayer more land for dady to move around and that’s all so I hope you and your elfs a having a joly time up there merry Christmmis.

Best wieshes,

Emily B.

Dear Santa,

I have been a terrific young man also can you get me playstation, iphone, labtop, but if you see Mrs. Clause. Can you tell her I said hi. Please tell her an Santa I will have youre milk and cookies out on Chrismas night.

From: Q

To: Santa

City: North Pole

My city: North Carolina

Q

Dear Santa,

How have you been doing, well I been doing great. I really want season 6 chef club, shopkins and some new sneaker. I havn’t been the best but I have been trying!! Don’t forget where I live. I also would like a phone. I hope you and all your elves are having fun at the North Pole!! “Oh” and Merry Christmas!! See you soon!!

From,

Faith F.

Dear Santa,

I have been terrific all year long! I would really like a puppy, doll, a troll toy, and som puppy place books. I hope you and all your elves are having fun in the North Pole. Also I hope your raindeers are having fun too.

Best wishes,

Hailey R.

Fifth grade

Ms. Speight’s class

Dear Santa,

I would like to have UGGS, iTunes cards, things to paint on, a calendar, Justice gift cards, simply southern shirts, southern fried cotton shirts, and beats wireless rose gold. I understand if you can not get everything but just know I am thankful for whatever you give me.

From,

Caroline A.

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is a blue hoverboard, LED lightshoes, bows, new clothes, boots, emoji stuff, and more running and fishing clothes. I will leave you a cuple sweets. Thanks for all you’ve done.

Sincerly,

Bethany S.

Dear Santa,

All I want for Christmas is everybody to be happy. Besides that I would like a rifle. Mostly 3 tickets to Wyoming. I hope u like the cookies and chocalote milk. I will leave carrots for your reindeer. Merry Christmas!

Kirsten C.

P.S. Or a baby deer or a baby holstein calf with a red bow. Or a baby dwarf goat please.

Dear Santa,

Can I have the folowing items for Cristmas: staples, a stapeler, tape, a tape holder, a packet of pnsiles, a potted plant, a cuoeical, a desk, a plant, a cute photo of a cat, paper, a very good cpu, a good moneter, a track pad, a pretty descent chair, gluy, a tiny carpet, more off ices upsifs, and books.

Sinscerly,

Andrew W.

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I would like to see skirts, shirts, shoes when I open my eyes Christmas day, and candy canes to make me even sweeter.

Brittany P.

Dear Santa Claus,

First I would like to say thank you for all the previous presents. This year all I want is bows… lots of BOWS. Also I would like a new camera. Thank you for all you do.

Sincerly,

Katrina C.

Dear Santa,

May I please have a drone, drawing books, under armor clothes, legos Madden 17, and other things you think I may like. Thank you very much, and I will leave you white milk and choclate cookies.

Luke H.

Dear, Santa,

I want a hover board, and bunchs of sour candy. I would also like a bunch of art supplies. Also some of my own cooking supplies. One more thing I want is some more stuff to go with my american girl doll!

Love,

Rowdy R.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I would like a iPhone SE rose gold, a pink laptop, games for my xbox 360, and a puppy that is a pug. I understand if you can’t get me all of these.

From,

Payton B.

Dear Santa,

I want a hoverboard, a Ipad, a new hair bow, Justice clothes, bath and baby stuff, stuff from clairs, a new game under armor jacket and that’s all.

From your friend,

Allison H.

Dear Santa,

I would like a… Macbook, Ipad, hoverboard, barbies, clothes, and many more things. There will be cookies and some milk waiting for you. Hope you have a jolly and a Merry Christmas!

Jourdan T.

Dear Santa,

I would like a cat, Iphone 6, mac book, hoverboard, stuff animals and onesies. I’ll leave you skim milk and cookies!

River

Dear, Santa,

All I want for Christmas is a four-wheeler, Under Armor jacket, NorthFace jacket, IPhone SE, hoverboard, HD solo beats, Monogramed white shirt. I hope you will bring great present for me this year, and I can’t wait till you come!

CaMya

Fifth grade

Ms. Boylin’s class

Dear Santa,

I am so excited for Christmas. Christmas is about jesus birth. I don’t think presents is all about Christmas. But I love Christmas it is my favorite holiday. I hope your doing good santa. I want for Christmas a ripstic simply fit board a cupcake maker and a apple watch and chocolatte penns. I know I’ve been back this year and I will be good now on. Your reinders our probably practicing. Hope I see you soon. Lovem!

C. Drake

Dear Santa,

I know I wasn’t that good but I love christmas and it’s my favorite holiday ever. so please please get me a real good present.

Love,

Paul S.

Merry Christmas

Dear Santa,

What I want for Chirstmas is not that much. All I want for Chirstmas is to have my family to have a great Chirstmas and that we will be Happy if you can make that wish thank you Santa.

Love,

Angie M.

Merry Chirstmas

Dear Santa,

It is a blessing for you to come on Christmas Eve because everybody loves Christmas and they love you for bringing toys to all the boys and girls. Merry Christmas Santa. I love Christmas.

Love,

Kinsey M.

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl I had try to not tak back to my parent. I been doing my chohe with the puppy. I been hlep out with my chor.

Love,

Maddie B.

Dear Santa,

It has ben a good year. I want a new four wheeler and Jordan 10, and some mover cloths, and a xbox 15, and a new Iphone 6.

From: Nathan H.

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year and I want a PS4 and I want to have a good Christmas Santa. And this year has been the best.

To Santa

From Jesse F.

Dear Santa,

I have been mostley good this year. I hope you will bring lots of presents. I can not wait till Christmas. And my elf came today. She was hiding on a shelf.

Love,

Graham F.

Dear Santa,

thank you for all you done and give us. evena know we did really need it. thank’s.

From: Laiontae L.

Dear Santa,

What I won’t for Christmas is comptur and for the homless people to have something like shoes and stuff cause we allways get something but they need more stuff then us.

Love,

Chacoya B.

Sixth grade

Mrs. White’s class

Dear:Santa Claus;

The only things I want for Christmas is a Hoverboard,a bike,a new Playstation 3,and a new 3DS XL.

By: Jayden S.

To:Santa Clause

Dear Santa Claus i was just wanting to stop bye and say hey and to let you know i have been a very good girl this year. and this year I want labtop, I phone 5 or 6 or 7, new good brand shoes, clothing, boots, a dress, high heels, and other.

Sincerely, Kaylie B.

Dear, Santa

My name is Rayne R. and for Chirstmas I would like a hoverbord and a four wheeler I don’t won’t much because i’m getting older. Santa this year i been so kind and nice to others.

From: Rayne

To: Santa