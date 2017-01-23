Woman honored by family, Garris Grove Baptist Church

Pastor Roy Lisenby and Garris Grove Baptist Church honored Annie G. Medley on Nov. 20, 2016 for her committed services to the church with a surprise appreciation service.

Medley has been a member at the church all of her life and has served throughout the church on different organizations. She has also been a financial officer for 28 years.

Medley was surprised by a few family members: her daughter and son-in-law, Wallace and Tracy Merriman; sister Nezzie Simon; and nieces and nephews Robert and Janice Bennet, Vivian Benson, David and Linda Bennett, Hattie Smith, Anthony Gaddy and Katricia Gaddy.

Medley was also presented with a plaque, flowers and other gifts from family and friends to show how much she is loved.

“The service was beautiful, and as it was stated, it is better to show someone how much they are loved and appreciated while they live,” Medley’s daughter, Tracy Merriman, said. “Congratulations to Sister Medley. We love and appreciate you, Annie G. Medley. God bless you!”

