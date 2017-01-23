Morgan inducted into Jr. Beta Club

SAVANNAH — Barbara Ingram would like to announce news about and congratulate her grand-nephew, Myles Webster, who resides in Savannah, Ga. and is a fifth-grader at Virgina L. Heard Academy.

Myles was inducted into the Jr. Beta Club on Dec. 16, 2016. He was chosen based on his honesty, achievements, responsibilities, visions, enthusiasm, sincerity and tolerance, to name a few.

Myles is also a member of the Safety Patrol. His sister, Morghan, is a second-grader who attends the Academy, as well.

Myles and Morghan are both in the specialty program and are High A Honor Roll students. Myles and Morghan are the children of Millicent Little Webster (Jabron), who is a native of Anson County. They are very proud parents and give God all the glory. The Rev. and Mrs. Webster thank God for the thoughts and prayers daily.