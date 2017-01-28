Burnsville Recreation and Learning Center celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King

BURNSVILLE — The Burnsville Recreation and Learning Center’s annual celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King was well attended by supporters, friends, local agencies and state government dignitaries. The event started with lunch provided by center volunteers. The menu consisted of homemade beef stew and homemade chili. There were different fixings and beverages to go along with the meal.

Jamyiah Sturdivant and Malyah Caple from Anson High School volunteered to help center volunteers make sure that all were served as much as they wanted.

Volunteer Gregory Brewer acted as emcee for the occasion. The activities consisted of an opening prayer by the Rev. Danny Williamson of the New Zion Baptist Church in Peachland. Caple extended the welcome, and vocal selections were performed by the Poplar Spring Baptist Church hymn choir. Chelsea Thomas led the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance. The famous speech given by King during the march on Washington in 1963, “I Have a Dream,” was read by Alton Jackson, J.C. Caple and Caleb Williamson.

Kids Café teachers Trumenda Caple and Joyce Ledbetter, along with students and the audience, sang one of the favorite selections from the Civil Rights movement, “We shall Overcome.” Caple and students also presented a short skit reminding the audience of the time of segregation.

Volunteer Brenda Benton introduced the invited speaker, Dr. Leon H. Sturdivant of Greensboro. Sturdivant left the audiences with four principals to be guided by daily as King was: spirituality, love, brotherhood and peace. In his speech, Sturdivant reminded the listeners about the levels of government and how citizens have the rights to take part in each level — federal, state, and municipal.

Lula Jackson, director of the Anson County Department of Social Services, and members of the Fairview Church of God gave thanks to the speaker on behalf of the Burnsville center and Anson County.

State Rep. Mark Brody gave closing remarks, reminding the group how important the tool of education is to success and economic wellness.

Carol Smith is the director of the Burnsville Recreation and Learning Center.

For the Record A large audience attended the annual celebration held by the Burnsville Learning and Recreation Center to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. http://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_BRLC-Dr.-King-celebration-crowd-2017-fz.jpg For the Record A large audience attended the annual celebration held by the Burnsville Learning and Recreation Center to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.