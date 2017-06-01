Wadesboro resident graduates from Wingate University with honors

WINGATE — A Wadesboro native continued her family’s tradition of graduating from Wingate University, and did it with honors.

Mary Catherine Boylin graduated on May 20 with a bachelor’s degree in management.

Boylin, who graduated from Anson High School in 2013, follows in the footsteps of her father, Jim, grandmother, Peg and her aunt and uncle, all of whom went to Wingate.

She was invited to participate in the university’s honors program, as well as the honors society Phi Eta Sigma, in her freshman year after earning a 3.8 GPA. She served as the society’s vice president of membership. Phi Eta Sigma was founded in 1923 and has been on Wingate’s campus since 1984.

“Its mission is to encourage and reward academic excellence amongst freshmen in an institution of higher learning,” Boylin said.

The university’s honors program requires a research project to complete the program. Boylin did hers on the management of newspapers.

Boylin also served on the executive board of the school’s student government association as its vice-president of marketing and communications.

She was accepted to the university’s graduate program in business administration. The graduate plans to continue to work part-time for the law firm Poisson, Poisson and Bowers while she attends school. She is considering the possibility of becoming a financial adviser, possibly in the Charlotte area, when she earns her graduate degree, though she is unsure what she will decide.

Boylin is the daughter of Jim and Cathy, also residents of Wadesboro.

Boylin http://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_Mary-Catherine-Boylin-fz.jpg Boylin