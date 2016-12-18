Anson County Chamber of Commerce hires new administrative assistant

The Anson County Chamber of Commerce hired a new administrative assistant earlier this month.

The Chamber’s board of directors announced that Megan Sellers was hired effective Dec. 5.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to serve my community,” Sellers said. “The more I learn about the Chamber and its members, the more excited I am to help promote Anson County. The Chamber of Commerce is here to help our local businesses, and to improve quality of life for our communities. Being a part of the Chamber is exciting and I can’t wait to serve our members and community.”

Sellers was previously employed by the Anson County Partnership for Children as the administrative assistant. She is married to Dempsey Sellers and has two four-legged children. She is an avid hiker and enjoys her daily strength and conditioning workouts.

Sellers has volunteered for the Chamber of Commerce for four years. She graduated from the Leadership Anson class in 2013, has volunteered at the Big Game Hunt Tournament for four consecutive years and participated in the Chamber Golf Tournament as well as attended the Chamber’s Annual Membership Meeting.

“I look forward to working with Megan on a day-to-day basis, as we pull together with the Chamber coard of directors, to help promote our county,” Shelby Emrich, director of the Chamber, said.

An addition to being the administrative assistant for the Chamber, Sellers will also assist the Anson County Tourism Development Authority.

To learn more about the Anson County Chamber of Commerce, visit ansoncounty.org or stop by the Chamber’s office on East Wade Street.