Wadesboro Primary kids want hoverboards, phones

Kindergarten

Beam’s class

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Tenniya. I am 5 years old. I live in Wadesboro. This year, I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me: baby doll for my little cousin, frozen baby doll, book. Thank you and Merry Christmas!

Tenniya

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Lanyah. I am 6 years old. I live in Wadesboro. This year, I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me: my IP Bo B- my little pony, baby alive and a barbie.

Thank you and Merry Christmas!

Lanyah

Dear Santa,

Dear Santa I love you Santa I want tablet.

Love,

Areanna C.

Dear Santa,

I watn a trucks. I watn a car. I watn a semit rucks. I watn 18 trucks. I with a dump trucks.

Love,

LaGrant

Dear Santa,

This year I have been so good. For Christmas, I would like a remote controlcar.

Love,

Jamard

I love Santa.

Dear Santa,

This year I have been good. For Christmas I would like my favorite garden and I would like two thing and I would like 1 dollars 5 dollars 10 dollars 20 dollars 50 dollars 100 dollars and I would like it rael by Santa.

Love,

Legacy M.

Dear Santa,

This year I have been good. for christmas i wold like a play-stayshin 3.

Love, Nehemiah C.

Dear Santa,

I want my Farigodrin. I hav ben good. I love Santa. I kant wat for krismis. I am gowing to make a brit crtmee. I will make koocis and milk. And I want a tablit. And I want a glob. And I want a kama. I hop you have a good crismis and I want a jram.

Love,

Madison

Dear Santa,

Dear Santa I love you. Santa I want a car. Dear Santa I want in boll. Dear Santa I want in hors. Dear Santa I want in dog. Dear Santa I want in dir. Dear Santa I want in cpdr. Dear Santa I want in frag. Dear Santa I want in dofin. Dear Santa I want my harn.

Love,

Taliah W.

Dear Santa,

This year I have been good. For Christmas I would like a xbox 360!

Love,

Gabrieal M.

Dear Santa,

this year I have been good. For christmas I would like a xbox 1 and a ps3 and a foot ball and a cote cand musen and a ice cream musen and a Busct ball goll and a xbox 360 and a tableit and a reng.

Love,

Lagrant S.

I like Santa.

Dear Santa,

this year heen been. For chrsitmas I

Love,

Salinas V.

Dear Santa,

This year I have been good. I want a car and a bike. Dear Santa can I gat a clock.

Love,

Devion

Dear Santa,

Dear Santa,

This year I have been good. For Christmas I would like a Barbie car. and a Brown Barbie. a gumm pizzs.

Love,

Makayla M.

Dear Santa,

This year I have been. Tabilt. Dear Santa. For Christmes I woual like Redjas. like toshta see this tabilt.

Love,

Clayton W.

Dear Santa,

I have been good I want. suthing for christmas, I want a huvr bod. I want a pop the pig play dowe makr. choclit pin a tablit. school splis. Boocs. Kulr boocs. A woth.

Love,

Braniya

Dear Santa,

Love Madsn. I em ben good I love sancos I wot a jesemmakru I wot a robot dog ni a robot cedeyr. ni a gagntow ni it bow the sonll the sorhll ni a towrobotmaxs.

Love,

Kaviel

Dear Santa,

I want yuo to bring a dinewchoj. woh soow. and dill twelved i new chad. and ask t bed w the motr and a now xbod one with a gtafive spit man. and call u booty three and woch dogslone.

Love,

D’Andre

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Juntur. I am 6 years old. I live in Wadesboro. This year, I have been really 6. I would like it if you could bring me: m DM. Money, dirt bike and a motorcycle.

Thank you and Merry Christmas!

Juntur

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Timothy. I am 5 years old. I live in Wadesboro. This year, I have been really o good. I would really like it if you could bring me g B k. dinosaur, bird, Christmas tree.

Thank you and Merry Christmas!

Timothy

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Reh’niya. I am 6 years old. I live in Wadesboro. This year, I have been really G b. good. I would really like it if you could bring me: SL sled R rabbit P pool.

Thank you and Merry Christmas!

Reh’niya

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Breann. I am 5 years old. I live in Wadesboro. This year, I have been really GD. I would really like it if you could bring me: bbp 2 baby dolls and play dough.

Thank you and Merry Christmas!

Breann

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is BBrandon. I am 5 years old. I live in Wadesboro. This year, I have been really gud. I would really like it if you could bring me: shield, football, basketball.

Thank you and Merry Christmas!

Brandon

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Daishawn. I am 5 years old. I live in Wadesboro. This year, I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me: Xbox, guitar, phone. Thank you and Merry Christmas!

Daishawn

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Sincere. I am 5 years old. I live in Madesboro. This year, I have been really jub. I would really like it if you could bring me: xbot, arpln airplane, remote control car. Thank you and Merry Christmas!

Sincere

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Ry’Zaria. I am 5 years old. I live in Wadesboo. This year, I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me: playdough, bike, sand. Thank you and Merry Christmas!

Ry’Zaria

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Rashaud. I am 5 years old. I live in Wadesboro. This year, I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me: xbox, shirt, race car. Thank you and Merry Christmas!

Rashaud

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Makeala,

I am 5 years old. I live in WabesboPo. This year, I have been really gub. I would really like it if you could bring me: Barbie house, little book for barbie, shelf for barbies. Thank you and Merry Christmas!

Makeala

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Warren. I am 5 years old. I live in Wadesboro. This year, I have been really gud. I would really like it if you could bring me: basketball court, new shoes, play gun. Thank you and Merry Christmas!

Warren

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Ceven. I am 5 years old. I live in Wadesboro. This year, I have been really sweet and pretty. I would really like it if you could bring me: Dori, fish, shark. Thank you and Merry Christmas!

Ceven

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is A’Siyah. I am 5 years old. I live in Wadesboro. This year, I have been really trying to be good. I would really like it if you could bring me: play dough, Tiana doll, ice cream maker. Thank you and Merry Christmas!

A’Siyah

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Jonahh. I am 5 years old. I live in Wadesboo. This year, I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me: I like a play gun, jack in the box. Thank you and Merry Christmas!

Jonahh

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Desmond. I am 5 years old. I live in Wadesboro. This year, I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me: auto truck, video game, race car. Thank you and Merry Christmas!

Desmond

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Jerrius. I am 5 years old. I live in Wadesboro. This year, I have been really hape. I would like it if you could bring me: xbox game, xbox with a game, new jacket. Thank you and Merry Christmas!

Jerrius

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Jahquell. I am 6 years old. I live in Wadesboro. I would really like it if you could bring me: tablet, xbox, ninja turtle set. Thank you and Merry Christmas!

Jahquell

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Zicarya. I am 5 years old. I live in Wadesboro. This year, I have been really hape. I would really like it if you could bring me dol, fon phone, book. Thank you and Merry Christmas!

Zicarya

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Nevaeh. I am 5 years old. I live in Wadesboro. This year, I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me: microphone, big barbie house, tablet. Thank you and Merry Christmas!

Nevaeh

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Ke’Anna. I am 5 years old. I live in Wadesboro. This year, I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me: bike, red tablet, a purple tablet for brother. Thank you and Merry Christmas!

Ke’Anna

First grade

Ms. Little’s class

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year want I want for christmas is a scat bord. and a Hello Kitty Play Set. and a nine Pad. mor ckrairsPrary. I love you mer christmas.

Danielle H.

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I want a lego set for christmas.

Jaiden E.

Dera Santa,

I have been good. Elt school and I want a lap top. and a I want a iFon7. i want a tablet cal la iPad. i want a hurudLa. i wan his BLus.

Tykahia R.

Dear Santa,

My name is Kanyah. Dear Santa I with a bike. Santa I have been good. Dear Santa I with a computer. Love Santa.

Kanyan C.

Dear Santa,

My name is Za’Rhiyen L. Dear Santa, I wana bike. Dear Santa I have been good for my teacher and I love her she is nice.

Za’Rhiyen L.

Dear Santa,

I have been bad an good I

Unsigned

Dear Santa,

Hey hey love you love boo boo. Dear Santa, I wot a hovrbrd. I love you an a ifona I have ben good you love kokes in mek you is nisa in a ipid in now sosa in a the one of the tok porea. Hasa

Tamiya H.

Dear Santa,

I have been this year I want for Christmas an Dear Santa wat I wat fu krismis a babrhas ipid sochool apls upsw sos brbdha gwite babds.

Shatianna H.

Dear Santa,

I have been good I want a tablet with a keyboard and a hoverboard and a game for my plastashin 3.

Noah

Dear Santa,

I have been this yeay I want for christmas. reindeer. Santa sky

Tamarion

Dear Santa,

Oli Santacos I want a Batman air panu, and a Batman cuvr. Santa i love you! Santa i am bing good. for christmas. Many Christ mas I love you Santa.

Maranda R.

Deer Santa,

heloe im is chiying too be a good littl kid for crsmis I want a wiu

Lincoln V.

Dear Santa,

I have been good this eay I want for chistmas a want a supmaa vs Batman tros.

Tyrese R.

Dear Santa,

I have been touutitu. This year I want rillfah in. I want a roill forwilr for chritsmas.

Shane H.

Dear Santa,

I have been good to day I whant a bik hvbrd brd an o ril fon and a tablit.

Klasia P.

Dear Santa,

I have been bad good.

Mekiniey F.

Dear Santa,

I have been good. this year I want a xbox. for chistmas. I leisin to my teacher.

Kameron C.

Dear Santa,

Today I will be good so I can get minkraft story mode I will lisen to my teacher all day I pramis.

Aaden

Second grade

Ms. Peele’s class

Dear Santa,

I want to go to the North Pole it is grreat and I want to see your face and I want to see your raindeer and I want for Chrismass is a tablet and a iPhone and.

Alanna

Dear Santa,

I wot a towdr in a fen that no one ones used to uesen vs one ue wene of senecjen. Ien es seve ur u ene onesen.

William

Dear Santa,

I want a iPhone 7 plus.

Sha’Harrah

Dear Santa,

Sanya i will like to here a Ricke and a Pange and a ipone and a 1000 foor miss Qold.

Dorniann R.

Dear Santa:

I want a bike a baby alive in a Jeep, a chalk broud and a iPhone 5 and a laptop and a tablet and a baby alive that crow and the baby alive food that came with it and a car set in a crib and a strolur for my baby alive and a ant a phone cart in a iPhone6S.

Ammerishia H.

Dear Santa,

I want a huvbord and a cvdubldhaus, miss caws at fit, new barker to and a maldol and a phone.

Alexia J.

Dear Santa,

1 fore wihr

2 drt bike

3 a cat

4 a hror

5 a mokichr dup thruk

6 kodins

7 a phone

8 a toblit

Chase

Dear Santa,

Santa ples brag a lot uf tos and git me a big mustchruk.

Mykeal

Dear Santa,

For chismas i want a bike for chismas i want a baby dolls and a phone to.

Nautica P.

Dear Santa,

I went a my lirfe doller a nio bike Iphone 5 wo Iphone 7.

Zamyia B.

Dear Santa,

From chmists I want four ninga turtles and a 2DS and a tlabet and spiderman hulk superman and the flash 5 per of jordens and a blue dirt bike.

Kaylil

Dear Santa,

Can i please have a lego ninjgo green dragin can i please have it.

From Tristan to Santa.

Tristan P.

Dear Santa,

These is what I want a hoverbord, makeup, America girl doll, new clothes, new shoes, smoatbord, a puppy, puzzle, Kaya doll, some books, some paint, comperter, to see my family, trampuleom, easy bake, iphone 7, ipod, Jordans, Lebrons, baby alive.

From,

Takayla

Dear Santa,

I want a phone lego ningos set, tablit, and a SPW drone, and a call of Duty Advanced Warefar, and a toy stun gun to stun something.

From,

Edward C.

Dear Santa,

A thing, ipad, 10 thing, some money for my mom for house, 11 thing, 2 box of makeup. And I love love. Thank you Santa.

Unsigned

Dear Santa,

I want a PS4 and 2k17 and dirt bike and call of duty 3 and iphone6 and frire and yill that go in our nouth I want mind gold and tha sand dollas and gold and wille jodron 12 and.

Tymarion

Dear Santa,

i want for chrstmas is a Dora dall. Also i want purpler new boats too! And i want to wish ervey one a allsome chrstmas Day with their familys. Also have a good day and have cooices with milk too! And give my teachers a good week and a good chstmas. Erevy one is exsided is am too!

Katelin D.

Dear Santa,

This is my Christmas list I want. Makeup, coloring, painting, Barbys, frozen house, close, puzzle, coloring book, trampalean, rocks, American girl.

Arby S.

Dear Santa,

I’d like a cat, hoverboard, Hatchimals, boots, jewlery or jewlery maker, a nail and tatoo studio, non dark makeup set, walkie talkies, pottery cool, $10 in a wallet, cotton candy maker, or beez maker.

V. L.

Dear Santa Claus,

You are nice man and thank you for the toys you make for us and this is what i would like a drit bike a xbox1 a dram a phone toy car crazy wheel sled and a born a bastet ball goal and a football and some gold and lots of snow and nice.

Mario B.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want an iPod, a hovebord, bike, babyalive, cotton candy m a cker. I do 3D play set, iphone 7s, cup cake maker, easy bake oven, glow up in the dark color bord, stockin full of real dollar bills, scooter, roller skates, chocolate candy maker, megnet buider, Jordans, kds, lebrons, laptop, 2 boxes of make up, furby, another iphone, xbox 360, play statio 4.

Kylean C.

Dear Santa,

I want a yokai watch and Pokemon cards and I want some cool cars with hot wheels and a ipad with my faverite game like mincraft, snow ball fight, sumon war, blash rael, roblow, pixel cop and robers, block party. I also want a baksetball and a basketball goal. on my iPad I also want pocket legends. I also want a 100 dollar bill.

Tony D.

Dear Santa,

I whant a xbox one and I want a game could wiiu and a mario game and a game and call duty black ops.

Tius H.

Dear, Santa Claus,

Santa i want a ipad and i want a iphone 5 with a hello kitty case for the iphone 5 i want some tems that are boots and iw ant a computer and eletric scooter. and i want christmas clothes for christmas. lebrons Jordans.

Laniyat

Dear: Santa,

I want a tablet and a hoverbord and a I love you Santa tell Mary I sad Hey and love all of you. Love you!

From: Rikeya

To: Santa

Rikeya L.

Dear Santa,

I love you I want a reborn babby with babby cloths and bottels, dippers, passyfirers, bibs, babby food, carseat, babby shoes. And I whant a Iphone and a tabaiet and a teacher classroom set up. Anda sweet alive babby. And a barbie drem house, outfits, hoverboard, hitops, KDs, stoking full of money. LaBriands. Jordens.

To: Santa

From: Nappa D.

Dear Santa,

I want a PS4 and SK16 and Madden Xbox one SK16 and Madden 17 and SK15 and the crew and a bike and a BB gun and a call of duty 3 and a iphone 5 and a iphone 6 and gta 5 and a furiew and a rin that go in your moth I want mine gold and 1.00000000 dollers and red and white jordens and white and gold jordens and all white jordens and all black jordens and tin.

Hizmir

Dear Santa,

I want a two DS, bike, Mario Kart 8, tablet, leapster gs, leappad, jukebox, xbox 360, minecraft, lego dementions.

From:

Israel B.

Dear Santa Clus,

Dear Santa Clus what I want for chrismas is a bike and a baby alive. Santa clus I will like a iphone and a iPad and I wanted a fake kichen and a kid car to drive. And I want a spy gear wakie tockie and a drum elsa baby doll hair style tea party set and fake nails for kids. And a taken and wtts repuzie hair doll. Gutar laptop you can like a table. Baby with a stroler and add iton matn tables subruacion matn tubles and a 3d Intiondds. And mcprocse.

From,

Joshua R.

Dear Senta,

I like whet you gave me last chrismas this time I whant a xbox 360 a bike a hufabord and some Nike and som shool jogers and 200000,000 $$$

Love, Clifton P.

Second grade

Ms. Williams’ class

Dear Santa,

I wot a xod 360. Next I wot WWe17. Then I wot a fon.

Michael L.

Dear Santa,

I want something ehs this year I want a dron a plan and the one I always want it for chrismis is a scat bord and how are the elvs at the north poll and how are you Santa Klos and Mes Klos I might not be on the good list but I love crismis because its the day you come that is way crismis is my fravit day of all.

Sincerely,

Jamarid

Dear Santa,

Brian want a bike I want… last year I got -.-.-. But this year I want… money toy and dirt bike bakes toy. and I want a fast car, lizard toy lion toy school toy.

Sincerely,

Brian R.

Deer Santa,

wut i wt for kmesm is a bike for kesmes. i wot a boenerow. fo kesmos uacumxu aon, gmtgtoa eBts. 360xb. for me. to pia. aatnesoeant is a the. boir grui.

Unsigned

Dear Santa,

for chrismas I wot a go kart and i wot toy truck and a bobcat truck and a rocking cher and my on songs and a woch make it gold and a bike with gese and a havrebored and sogcibob bed and som temmeriand and some migos closens and som gold teath and a new tv and a Iphone7 and a tablet and a kkodre and a rc truck, and a in school I have bin good can I have a hunders dolise and I wot a xbox 1 with games and a PS4 and I ned a satbod and a football and I wot a tree home. with a slid and my on art work and a dotbike.

Sincely,

Nyhaij

Deer Santa,

I want is some money. and I want a laptop. and I want a bike. and i want a ckuter. and I want a dutebike. And I want my mom to git some money so we can go to the beach. And I want a huverboad. And I want the school to bo over. and I want a godin teath. and I want a phone and I want a tablet. and I want all the grils to be my frieds. and I want a xbox four. and i need this for my kusin. close and it is a boy. and I need the baby cratl to be fix s and I want arey tha.

Sincerely,

Gabbryelle

Dear Santa,

Santa I want for camesme. A pet home done home. I might not be on the nice lise but I will do my best to stop being naughty. He is a good Sants. A fly done stand on bond to fly and the new Bibel move. Cip nd done mout hind done! to cemme I love Sata, all day I love toy! Last year I got cemme food, love cemme good Santa.

Sincerly,

Sophie

Dear Santa,

I got a present from Santa becaus I was told to go in schoole and I mad my thay I hanit got in trubl yat at scool. I want for crismis is a xbox1.

Sincerely,

Derashun

Dear Santa,

Last year I got cash rester, boast bike and idp glose! But this year I want kereoke maker, shopkings pilowe, berde set, new phone, jadings showe, cash rester and pet dog. I might be on the nice list but I will do my best to stop being naughty.

By Sha’star

Dear Santa,

I want a Xbox 360 and a dirt bike and a for willr and a powr will with a gas like a car gas and I want it to go 85 mph and I want a mokeinshrolr race car and a play stashon 4 and a PS4.

Sincerely,

Chris

Dear Santa,

For chise cos I will be good cause I will be a good… the way too be good cos the way too the huse too the way is the… the cos I wot… cos isec you et my sholl cos the way.

Unsigned

Dear Santa,

1. I want a baby burul and a shicnse play set.

2. I want a bike for caresmes and a tablet for caresmas and a baby buru with long bog on the lesh. and a Holl Ketew and a baby live.

3. I want a merkn Blake baby boro for caremes and a Holle Keteu play set and a Fozen play set and a Holle.

Unsigned

Dear Santa,

I want a totcor a bike a PS3 DS.

Unsigned

Dear Santa,

I want a xbox 360. I want a ps4 and I want a dart bike. last year I got a wii you a xbox 360 ps4 and a dart bike. I hope you is going to give me this stuff Santa I might not be on the nice list but I will do my best to stop being naughty. Santa I love you vreay much Santa that is all I want for Crismiss I hope your elf make our tos and I thak you Santa I love you Santa I miss you to Santa I hope you will buy my stuff and Santa for next Crismiss time I want some thing. I know you are going to bring are prisis to make sure that I’m on the nice list I want to be on the nice list I know the mysif and frands are nice but I know how do you get to get to the Noth Pool I woder how you get thri I know how to get thri I woder how you went thri wiht a car.

Dear Santa,

I want modercycle a game spiderman toy merio game flat ball ballones slead a phon a bik razy bubbl bubbr. I mig not be on the nice list.

Sincerelyk

Jamaritew

Dear Santa,

Pet want to look cool. He asks evryone what should I wear. Wear yoar yellow shirt pet mom says its my favorite. so does wear your shirt pet frend said. it my favroit so pet thus.

Derashun W.

Dear Santa,

I want a drt bieck and a fone and a mehuchrollo hron and a bousscett balle golle and a bocssaett bolle to gowelle with it and a ninja trtll golle with a bousscett balle and 2 rill sordce and a blue mosk and 18 rill Ninja stars with a shell that is rill and rill mutouben and a pet dog and a boxin gim and mre mutaben.

Sinceely,

Kyzoci S.

Dear Santa,

Last year I got a bike this year I want. sccoter an a bike and a tablet and a phone and mone, I might be on the nice list but I will do my best to stop being naught.

Sincerely,

Treveon

Third grade

Ms. Ashford’s class

Dear Santa,

I want an Iphone 6 and I want a jewlry box and also I want them shoes when you put warm water on the shoes and they will change colors. Also I want a scooter. And I also want an hover board and I want them shoes with changing colors at the bottom. And I think we is going to have some cookies on the table we is going to have some chocolate chips on the table.

From: Shina

To: Santa Caluse

Shina

Dear Santa,

I want a iPhone7 and a Dadway and a lots of playdou and a bay alive that eat playdou and Anou the American Doll. Thank you Santa.

Khenniyah

Dear Santa,

I want a PS4 and a Xbox one s and lap top.

Hakeim L.

Dear Santa,

Statna I want a xbox and a play station and dimes and a skate board and football and a bike.

Jahiem

Dear Santa:

What I what for Christmas is a PS4 and I what a mini dirt bike and something else I what is a amzon fire tablet and I what some beats and I what a drone and a hotwheel collection and some KDs and a phone and I what a camo outfit.

DAndre

Dear Santa Clause,

I want a x-box 360 because my brother got one.

Marlena

Dear Santa,

I want a hoverboard and a labtop and a chrone book and a xbox one s.

Clifford

Dear Santa,

I want a dirt bike and a hoverboard and a bike and a football and a basketball goal.

Zagues

To Santa,

Christmas list from Carson.

Robot that has a camra on the top and it picks up stuff. Charlotle hornets hat. Mincraft shirt. Pocket rocket. Dirtbike. Jordans that got the number 23. Skates that go on the back of your shoes. Minecraft plushies. iTunes cards. iphone 7.

Carson

Dear Santa,

The things that I want for Christmas are 3DS 3Ds game. Pokemon son Yomotion Yokai watch meadles Yokai watch game the new Yokai watch game. I also what a tablet a new bike a i phone headphones. The last thing I whant is a Yokaie watch.

Nehemiah B.

Dear Santa,

What i what for christmas is a xbox p24 xod 360 tv a monster truck a miani birtbike and a phome and football ainplain a Hotwheels place lebron.

At my Dad breher house and we eat cupcake pie and stewberry cake greed cheers.

Yuri

Dear Santa,

i want some 1. hot wheelers and a 2. remote car and a 3. game.

Jamari

Dear Stnta,

You is a good Stnta I want a light up sttoose in huverbrod in something for my mom game in playsasen.

Jada

Dear Santa,

I want a xbox one and a huverboard.

Taiwann

Dear Santa,

I wot a nrf gun. I wot a tablet.

Chance

Third grade

Ms. Cassidy’s class

Dear Santa,

To: Santa Claus

From: Kimberly Clark

Would you send me these presents, a pet dog, cotton candy machine by crazy art, a Nintendo 3ds, a Y flyer, emoji pillow, emoji slippers, Ipad, and orbeez foot spa, and some neon street rollers.

Thank you, Santa.

Kimberly C.

Dear Santa Claus,

What i want for christmas is neon streets rollers blue, drum set, x-box one, a batman arkaham knight game for x-box one, y flyer scooter, a pupett, power search optimus prime, monopoly, ps4, wiiu, mario kart 8 for wiiu, go kart, a Batman cape, a hang glider, pop the pig, ipad Camtain America vivil war hero war sheild that fire back, batman vs superman 4 feet batcave, playmobile school bus set, new back pack, dirt bike, atv.

Makinzi

Dear: Santa,

This crismas I want shopkins this crismas and I want crismas gifts for kids that don’t have toys and i want shopkins dolls a mitten and I want to be spechal I want pie face game two plarers plah-do drums point shoes a gymnastics ofit I want a lot of cloths and I want a toto pivate jurnal pop the pig monoply iphone7 I want a floty that I can lay on and my size I want mall up neon street rollers pins I want baribes monster high dolls monster high clouth sighs.

Jennifer

Dear Santa,

For christmas i want a bike, cash register, clothes, dairy tabalet, wonder woman doll, barbie dolls, skates.

Merry Christmas Santa.

Milajah

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want is a hoverbord, clothes, shoes, light up shoes, clothes for my barbie, clothes for my my life dolls, barbie house, Jordans 7, lebrons, barbie, my life doll accessories, barbie accessories, shopkins.

Essence T.

Dear Santa,

I want a scooter, easy bake oven, hover board, doll house, chocolate maker, make-up kit, monopoly game board, my password journal, 3DS, diary, fairy house, shoes, clother, lap top, pop the pig, glow in the dark tablet, lebons, compter, neon street roller, skateboard roller, skates, nerf gun.

Merry Christmas.

Sincerely,

Nivea

Dear Santa Clause,

hear is some thing I want for Christmas I want a bike riperstike clothes, helcopter, hoverboard, tablet, playstaion 4, mocontrolrle raceing go kart, phone, drone, skater, skate board, and a rlc speed boat. neon roller skates.

My name is Jamarion.

Merry Christmas.

Jamarion

Dear Santa,

For chrismas I want a new bike and a hover board also I want new socks and a cute sweater. A few more things I want for chrismas is $100 from my meme the only things I actuily want is a hover boared and $100 and a real cheep tablet!

Sinsirly,

Madelynn T.

Dear Santa Clause,

Thanks for giveing use praze’s. One thing I forgot is Merry Christmas. But are you rell wate I thing you are rell also I want clothes, cash register, passwold journal, computer, baby alive doll, make your on braraslet, pop the pig, thas smail chocolate it look’s like a little box.

Kaziya B.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I wont a hover board, 15 hot wheels, a cash register, Nintendo, a computer, Bumble Bee car and Optimus Prime truck and a drone.

Joseph

Dear Santa Clause,

I whant a Lego STAR WARS and a goat cart and a tablet and r2-D2 and a flying helocotpter and a plan that control and a light savber the lego star wars story the rough one BB-8 and r2-d2 and C-3PO and a storm trooper and a Death Star and a tie fighter and a real light savber and a teenage muntant ninga turtles and shreed head and a staf and a nunchucks and a sword and a sie and mask rud blue purple and orange, and a mincraft game and a panther castom and some claws and the spider-man thing and a captan america.

Merry Christmas

Javon

Dear Santa,

I want that new x box one 5 and a bike, scooter, and a hover board and a smart phone and a drit bike, a tablit and a computer and a goldin ring and some white earring and some grills and a optimus prime toy and some clothes and some playdoh and a iphone and a lot of snow and a laystation 4 and a blue pitbull and a nintendo and a hot wheels and a xbox one and I want a labpot and a drone and a pop the pig.

Ryheim

Dear Santa,

I want 3 things for Christmas I want a hatchanimals I want an ipad and a ipod and I know you are very busy but I also want 2 more things some new clothes and a doll that can walk and be like a person and thank you!!

Faith

Dear Santa Clause,

All I want for Christmas is my famaliy. My brithday is December 24 after my brithday is christmas I love Santa and i love my famaliy I all ways leave cookies for you santa famaliy is more inportent then anything els.

I wish you a merry christmas Santa Clause. I love you

Logen M.

Dear Santa Claus,

What i want for christmas is a my secret password journal, a my life doll, shopkins, 3 monster high dolls, the cupcake scented pillow pet, baby alive doll that i can feed and change, baby dolls i can take care of and their bed, a big barbie dream house, and a big playdough set with playdough.

PS. I have been very good this year.

Unique B.

Dear Santa Claus,

What I want for Christmas is a hoverboard and a labtop also a DS and pokemon sun and moon and I wanna pool and also a flatscreen tv.

Javion S.

Dear Santa Clause,

I wont a hooverboard and a plant and bicke and a robot for christmas and a play dog and a robot trex and a playsttaion 4.

Anthony M.

Dear Santa,

I whon’t a xbox for crismas and a hoverboard a p3 durt bike and a bool of gum last but not least a scate board. and head phones clothes like shorts pantes shurts.

Tyreohia

Dear Santa,

what I want for christmas are little passports, an Iphone 7, a hover board, a hatchamal, and last but not least a great christmas.

Angelily

Dear Santa Clause,

I would lik a playstation and a skatebord and a roller skates and a nerf gun and a captain america and computer sheamus big preasint hover board and a jokn cean and a 4 weler and and a corbr and a rand or toy and a ring with a cags with a lot of walsier on it so I would like a xbox 1 and xbox 2. And a orn man and av toy and a new game for my ps3 and for my ps4 games to play and 2K1wwe and my foxigom 2k18wwe games to pla for my pd3 and happy crimuis toady and to you see you jay happy joy and my letter is done.

Good bye

Jacob

Third grade

Ms. Dunevant’s class

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I would like hover doard. For Christmas this year I would like shoes and clothes. For Christmas this year I would like toys. Thank you for what every get me. I love Santa so thank you. happy Christmas thank you.

By: Sade

To: Santa

Love,

Sade

Dear Santa,

For Christmas theis year I would like a tablit. galaxy 7 joggers

Happy Christmas

Love,

LaPaul

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I would like new shooes light shooes live boxbodl bike cloes bookbag TV cphud hellow kitty collection tadlex Rihanna book usher book Nicki Minaj Drake hadeborw clothes.

Thank: you

Love,

Ja’Mya L.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I would like My Little Pony Crystal Empire. I would also like a tablet. I would like a new bike. I love My Little Pony becaues they learn me about friendship. I love Christmas and I wish you a marry Christmas.

Love,

Startarria W.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I would like bike I wuld also like iphone I wuld like the zdiac legacy mare cicmis.

James M.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I would like iPhone7 and a ipad. I would also like a baby alive. I would also like a bike. pink and black. thaks santa.

Love,

Anaya M.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I would like a iPhone. And I also like a tablet. And also a iPod.

Thak you and Marry Christmas. thak sant.

Love,

Diamond R.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year i would like hoverboard. I would also like iphone ipod ipad tablet 2Ds or a 3Ds. I would also like a play stan ony and shoes. Thank you santa.

Love,

Tatiyanna B.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas age 9… I would like playstation Y 2. birtbike and Lg. iphon7 cars and Rc. tuck

Love,

Shaheim L.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I woud like a Playstationy 4. I woud also like a hoverboard. I also woud like a dirtbike and I also woud a 3ds. And I also woud like a iphone 7. And my age is 10.

Love,

Jaheim L.

Dear Santa,

thes is the list uuv stef iphone 7 and xbox 360 hoverboard and new hoverboard playstationy 4 and ipode dirtbike and a colwomask tablet and all dog xbox5 and weat xbox bike and bast ball glod foweleler and pet bole tere rc car and new joden thank you and BB gun.

Love, for the sef.

Thak you.

Daqurius P.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I would like America Doll and baby alive. I would also like iPhone 6 and hoverboard. Pink and gray Jordans.

Thank you I am excited.

Love,

Janyah F.

Third grade

Ms. Lapre’s class

Dear Santa,

What I want for Chirstmas is a Iphone, a Ipode, a xbox360, a Elsa doll that can turn you into stuffs, a shimmer, and shine dolls that can turn you into stuffs, and I want a laptop that is in the black, and white thing, and 1 million dollars, a Elsa, and Anna bed, and a Monster High bed with all of the people who on Monster High, I also want Frozen Powers for Chirstmas I even want a real cooking machin. That is all I want Santa I love you Santa. I am 8 years old Santa.

Love:

Dalajah G.

Dear Sante,

For Christmas I want a dirbake and a phone xboxone and some new shoes and skateborad and the last think some boxing gloves.

And my age is ten.

From,

Damarion

Dear Santa,

I want ps4 ifon tadlin ipob xboxone gamn and gta kpdrn drcbik fasimTV and suhen to kozn

From: Supr amarion and 10

Amarion B.

Dear Santa,

Laptop. tabalet keybord. toy hous. baby cary. play dog. play sets. prin dress. play doh. hoverboard. Dike.

Quasiya R.

Dear Santa,

It is Xenobia and what I want for Christmas is tabulit, shoes, and clothes and what I want to get for my sister is some baby toys clothes thats all.

From: Xenobia

Age: 9

Xenobia

Dear Santa,

I need a rip stick and a hoverbord and a fon6 and xbox1 and a tablit ifon and a bike and a the new jordans15.

From,

Lamont B.

Dear Santa,

I’m 8. i want for Chirstmas is a iPhone seven a baby puppy and a bunch of Barbies that got long hair and i want a car to i want a white board to i love white board the ones that you can draw on and i want a baby sister and a tadlet a chomeputer i want every thing in the world i want another hoverboard to

I love you Santa love you

Destiny

Dear Santa,

this is a letter actually to Sant.

Dear Santa, I want an electric ripstick for Christmas so I can have a lot of fun and control the power. Of my ride. instead of a regular ripstick and just wiggle to keep moving. and I want a hoverboard hover tray by razor. It’s just like a hover bourd but faster and made by razor.

From: Fohee C.

Age: 9 yrs old

to: Santa Cluas

Fhoee

Dear Santa,

I want a laptop and a getor and a hoverboared that is gol and red.

Love Caariona in 8

Caariona

Dear Santa,

Write a letter to Santa. Dear Santa, KX85 50 KX125. Nearf rifer.

Lukas

Dear Santa:

It is me Miachel and is 8 year old and, a tablet and some head phones too and a ear bud, too and a iphone and also i want a remote controlo, toy helacopter and and, a leapfrog tablet and, a big cool bike with light, on the front. Also i want, a chrome book. Merry Christmas Santa.

Michael R.

Dear Santa,

I want a hovoeboar tablet a a phonne newtor aan I want mya cron.

Ken

Dear Santa,

I want a labtop a phone and a white and black outfit a puppy and a tabalet and some pink and white and black Jordans and a Barbie doll house and I want a teacher set and I want a jumpsape and I want school saplys and makeup like my older sister and some Jordans like and on next haoloween I want a cat costume and I want a Iphone and a teaset and a elsa doll house and I want another outfit that is red and black. And I want a scooter.

Love Mya I am 8

to Santa Clause

Love Santa

Mya

Dear Santa,

I want a Amiibo. A new tablet a wiiu and supeymario makay and a me, a man a mil bo and a amibo not eal amibo gun.

I like Santa.

Qqincy J.

Dear Santa,

I want a pink Ipad and a Barbie doll house with a cal and a cook backer machine and two baby doll that you can feed and I want a bike and I want some Barbie dolls and I want a tapplet and some high heels beats and a Chrismase blanket and I want a leapfrog chrismas ear rings and neckales.

Love,

Chloe

Dear Santa,

I want some good new cloths and some art stuff. I also want some paper to dral somthing. I relley want some cande to. I want a science kit and a scooter. I relly want a pottery kit so I can mack pottery.

Love,

Jreeamn

Dear Santa,

I want a simer and sprik drazy light, ice maker, I do 3D bike.

Malida H.

Dear Santa,

I want a iphone 6 plus, chromebook, earphones that go over your head, dirt bike, xbox one, ten bags of purple tahis, one more ps4 controller, dry eraser board, skateboard.Love,

Ihaleb

Dear Santa,

I want a Monster high blanket, I want a toy pupy and a basket to put it in, I want a doll, Monster high doll, I want a Macaw, eagle, ant eater, rabit, a Big tall box for a ofice.

Shianne

Dear Santa,

I would like some new shoes, and a new bike, and sky viper, and a ripstik, and some legos, and some headphones.

Love,

Markus A.

Dear Santa,

I want a ps4 and a drone and a bike with pegs and a nerf gun and a dirt bike.

Travis

Dear Santa,

I what a bike, iphone, candy and if you get me these things I will love you for every thank you Santa.

Love,

Kaiyah

Dear Santa,

Some people think you are fake but i got christmas sprit, can I get a hover board, skate board, Jordans shoes, oh yeah I will lay you out some cookies I hope my dad will not eat them i do not think i have clean my chimmy yet so come in the back door. Santa I also want a mannequin doll head; all kind of chapsticks, a Hellow Kitty key chane, a key bracelet, earings, lip gloss watch and a locket. I am counting on you Santa.

Love,

Kimora H.

Dear Santa,

I would like a barbie doll house, a laptop tablet. A zoomer chip and some barbie dolls. 2 barbie doll cars. A little live pets snuggles puppy and a phone. A play station game and a nentindo 3ds for Christmas.

Love,

Kyndall G.

Dear Santa,

I want a hover board and some new shoes and I want some new games and a nintendo 3ds and a pokmon game for it and a dirt bike and that is all I want for chirstmas.

Love,

Lemuel

Dear Santa,

What I want chisimas is some hot wheels cars, and a magic school bus toy, and a race trak, and trian set, and a may steel tado car, and a phone.

Love,

Santa

Noah H.

Dear Santa,

I would love to met you but i can’t… I would like a new bike for my step brother because i love him and i want something for my mom because i love her she’s the best she want’s bath and body work live her a note saying that you Santa Claus and me Scarlett and for me i just want my live and a few Christmas clothes and a coat and boat’s.

Love,

Scarlett

Dear Santa,

I wish I had a xbox1, ps4, ps3, and a phone for Christmas and thank you for bringing me presents for nice children none for naddy children. Thank you for all the work you did for us.

Love,

Shawn

Dear Santa,

I want a tiger puppy and a pitpull puppy and a fast remockchol car. and a remockchol are plane and a four whele and a dritbick that is want I want for crismis.

Love,

Jahmonte D.

Dear Santa,

I want a labtop and i want a barbiehouse and a hoverbord and my own room and I want 400 baby dolls and I want all the soft from my teacher toys box and I want to go to the bids discover. torrow.

Love,

Santa

Liera S.

Dear Santa,

I want a farwiler, closthes and shoes, and a tablet, bascetball, and football.

Love,

Timmie

Fourth grade

Ms. Boyes’ homeroom

Dear Santa,

Can I get a X-box 360 because I whant something to plan on. To do something went I finshig my homework and when I finshig it I whant have nothing to do.

Xavieoun

Dear Santa:

For Christmas I want a TV because I want my room to have one in it. Then I want a Monster high poster. Because I want decurate my room.

Love,

Jayln L.

Dear Santa:

I want a iPhone 7. I want a chrome book. I want a coloring book. I want some crayon. I want a bike. I want a trace phone. I want a flipphone. I want a table. Is your real or facts do you bring us present.

Trinity L.

Dear Santa:

What I want for chrismas s some new shoes and a new hoodie hoverboard.

Thomas

Dear Santa:

Are you fake? Thats what my mom said. I have been naughty and nice I would like a lod of toys i love you

From,

Dream

Dear Santa,

Hello! I would like a cellphone, a Mesqure kit, new dolls from moster high build, book: The gatering, Inchanted Ivy Wild, A Shall Girl elf, Why? because most I able to get because of my birthday being twenty days from christmas.

Hilary

Dear Santa,

I want a 2pc leg sleeve or comppesion pants and a hoverboard and some steph curry shoes and some jogger.

No grade listed

Dear Santa,

Can I get a pom pom wow, My scret joural, iphone 5s, new clothes, new bookbag, stroller, carseat, baby clothes, and a iflip. If you can get me almost all of it that would be great! you are my best friend Santa! And Santa I loe you!!

Love,

Khasiah

Dear Santa,

I would like ninja turtlles for Christmas.

Love,

Eliirh

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas, I’m wishing for…

1. I wishing for hoover board

2. I wishing for i phone 7 and iphon 6

3. I wishing for motorcycle

4. tablet

5. I wishing for xbox 1

6. I wishing for dirtbike

7. wishing for a ninja turtle bike

8. lay stari

Written by:

Nevaeh

Dear Santa,

Im wishing for a xbox, tablet, ipad, tv, hoover board, spy boy, mega blades, F22 raptors, great snakes, pet snakes.

Love,

DJ

Dear Santa,

Can you git me a makeup kit. Can you git me a trirwisigfwrit a fon. a xbox 1. a lutl babe tadlit. a babe dolvemhas. I wout 2 baber bal. I wout a hoover board has is I wot a big tablit. I wot a fion. I wot a fils. I wot a Iphone.

Love, you

Heaven

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas, I’m wish for bok bik festlirirn.

Written by:

Jacob

Dear Santa,

I love your a Ei dears cookies are good and milk too. Your funny and selly too I like your sleigh what color is your sleigh it is red.

Love,

AlJamir

Dear Santa,

I ben good match xbox one

Jeremia

Dear Santa,

I whant a crowd. I whisn that I canaiton nija for my buthr I can get a doll I can help rap a phest

Love,

Malayshda

Dear Santa,

1. Morella 2. grown Oicycle match 3. motrcycle 4. tablet skateboard 5. pray6 phanestation 6. niniga turtle 7. in4ion crown 8. paydoll plaxsta 9. doll house 10. bik motorcycle 11. cozn inar

Love,

Hoover board

Cazarina L.

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas, I’m wishing for 1. I wish i mumbrella 2. grown 3. Oicycle 4. motorcycle 5. tablet 6. PPay6irl 7. Niniga 34 8. ingion76

Written by:

Cazarina

Dear Santa,

I will like a rainbow crown blue bike new popup book rainbow brocelets rainbow rings rainbow car blue car pink scooter santa toy black car.

Love,

McKenzye

Dear Santa,

in I well cike Im phone in ua t-box 15 play guine play phone piy fust f love you Santa f wood like a t eudit inuw.

Danaysha

Dear Santa,

xbox tabelt ninga turtl car skaet Hhve motorcycle bike whe stlings mch Iphone

Love,

Ny’Gere

Dear Santa,

I wood like a Baby alive I-phone in a play ganie play phone piy fast I love you Santa, I wood like a tautlt in I well like a x-box15 in u wot undo it tut all set ok rust I cunnot can pult fact pluce touzo zoazot box dux set wave have es.

Love,

Aniya

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas, I’m wishing for… 1. a rains bowcrowhasmalbe. 2. I like you roumei. 3. I love you r yaflol santa. 4. happy christmas. 5. I love you santa. 6. I love yor toglol. I love yous an tusoymoselolos! 8. Neyettuteuplor.

Written by,

Thouem

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas, I’m wishing for.. 1. I wishing toy 2. wrestlin men 3. match 4. I wan a race car 5. I want a tablet 6. I want a computer.

Love.

Written by:

Muntez

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas, I’m wishing for… 1. reemotkthl dest 2. brtdick 3. binusoorse 4. not doockeitlox 5. frog ril iv pet 6. stuff little lf 7. litelosis soos 8. liteupcuf ha sumis

Written by:

Troy F.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a Iphone 7 and I want a hover board and I want a new bike and I want a nail set and I want som headphones.

Ja’Hiyah