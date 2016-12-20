Lilesville kindergarten wants chocolate pens, Apple products

Dear Santa,

I love you because you give me presents. Please Santa don’t give me coal. Please Santa give me some presents. Santa Claus I want a big harvester combine. I want a TV. Thank You Santa—-bring it please.

Love,

Levi R.

Dear Santa,

I want a baby doll and a toy dragon. I hope it is not too cold for you to come out to bring my toys. Thank you!

Sarrain J.

Dear Santa,

How are you? For Christmas I want a Superman helicopter and toy boxing gloves and a Camouflage toy gun.

Dontey M.

Dear Santa,

I would like a dog, Xbox, Playdough and a Cinderella doll.

Love,

Addison S.

Dear Santa,

I would like to have a bike and a 4 wheeler. I would like a truck and a race truck, clothes and a helicopter.

Jacob B.

Dear Santa,

I want a phone and an IPad.

Love,

Justice A.

Dear Santa,

I hope I’m on your good list. I want a doll house, baby dolls and some clothes. I want some new shoes too! And If you can please bring be a dirt bike. Thank You Santa. I love you!

Kyia J.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a phone, nerf gun and an IPad, a watch and a necklace. Also, Santa I want some LeBron Shoes and clothes!

Love,

Jaiden J.

Dear Santa,

I would like to have a bike and a riding car, a phone, a baby doll and clothes and shoes. Thank You Santa!

Love Carika M.

Dear Santa,

My name is Minaki. I am 5. I have been good this year. May I have a motorcycle for Christmas. Thank You!

Love, Minaki G.

Dear Santa,

My name is Jacob Sellers. I want a magic track set and a set of Army men stuff and a Matchbox Stinky the Garbage Truck for Christmas. I promise to be a good boy. My brother said to tell you Hey and he has been a good boy too. Thanks Santa—Love You!!!

Jacob S.

Dear Santa,

I want a Boy Big Cat. I want a Bouncy House with slides and a bike. I want a toy Gingerbread may. Thank You Santa!

Love,

Gabe C.

Dear Santa,

I want a baby doll and an IPod and a IPhone. I want a kitchen set, Jordan clothes, a baby doll house and a bike.

Love,

Zy’Briona W.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a nerf gun and boxing gloves. I want all the sick kids to get better!

Love, Mason M.

Dear Santa,

I want a dog, baby doll, and a Baby Alive. Thank You!

Love,

Pashense L.

Dear Santa,

I would like a rocket, a real cat, a Tippy, Scooby Doo movie and Bunk Beds.

Love,

Malachi A.

Dear Santa,

My name is Josiah W. I’m 5 and a half years old. I have tried all year to be a good boy and student. I think I did good! For Christmas, I want a Batman Car to ride in, Basketball and Football games for my Xbox Oh and some learning games too and clothes and shoes. Thank you Santa! I will have your milk and cookies in the same place!!!

Love,

Josiah W.

Dear Santa,

I would like a skateboard, guitar, remote control car, Camo hat, movies, scooter, Basketball and goal, swing set, bunk beds and a DVD player.

Love,

Bradlee C.

Dear Santa,

Are You Real? I want you to bring me presents. I’ll be good and please bring something for me and don’t forget about Tippy too because he helps out and he is good too!

Bye for now,

Kamron H.

Dear Santa,

I want a Dalmation dog, new clothes and shoes, board games, Iphone, a typewriter. Thank you for the presents!

Love,

Liberti H.

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a scooter, bicycle, a Basketball goal, dinosaurs, Batman toys. I want some new clothes and new shoes. I want a new tablet that is blue and green. I love you, Santa.

Love,

JaZhon P.

Dear Santa,

I want small dog and a toy shark, a toy dinosaur, a football and goal post, a play house and a number shark. Thank you so much Santa!

Love,

Jakobie L.

Dear Santa,

I want you to bring me a train and stuffed animals. I want toys. I have been a good girl. Please bring me a tablet. I love you Santa.

Love,

Madison H.

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy. I would like for you to bring me a new tablet. I love to play my learning games. I really love to build things so could you bring me some Legos and playdough, too?

Love,

Jaylen M.

Dear Santa,

I want for Christmas the Annoying Orange game, a Talking Tom toy, a Talking Angela doll. That’s all I want Santa.

Fernanda R.

Dear Santa,

I want a Chocolate Pen, Power Wheel, cupcake set, password journal, things for my Easy Bake oven, Barbie doll, Nerf Rebel gun, and glitter nailset.

Liberty S.

Dear Santa,

I have been really good at school, and I would like a big doll house. I want all of my Barbie dolls to have somewhere to live. Also, I would love a big toy horse.

Kylie T.

Dear Santa,

I want a Chocolate Pen, Xbox Gold, Season 6 Shopkins, new bookbag, play doh, a pool, a Hello Kitty Xbox 360 Controller.

Stephanie G.

Dear Santa,

I want a basketball goal, a puppy, and Xbox. Bless everyone.

Daylon M.

Dear Santa,

I want a pair of shoes and a stocking full of candy.

Bentley B.

Dear Santa,

I want a phone, baby doll, toy phone for my friend Harmony. Do not forget clothes for my Grandma.

Alyssa W.

Dear Santa,

It’s me Kenyon. I’ve been a really good boy, don’t ask mommy. So I would like a Sky Drone, Ninja Turtle, Monster truck, and some cars. If you can, fit in a new TV for me too.

PS: This year I won’t forget your cookies.

Kenyon L.

Dear Santa,

I want anything for Christmas presents. Santa I love you and you have amazing elves. You are amazing to deliver all those presents. Can you send me a picture of you and all the elves?

Maggie T.

Dear Santa,

I would like to have a doll for Christmas.

Za’Jiya B.

Dear Santa,

please give me a Ninja Turtle.

Brayden E.

Dear Santa,

I would like a computer and charm bracelet.

Lily D.

Dear Santa,

this year I want a Baby Alive doll, bike, kitchen set, foot massage, microphone, tablet, tent, gloves, hats, makeup, dress up tiara, and that’s all.

Asasha W.

Dear Santa,

I would like a dirt bike so I can ride a wheelie. I would also like a R2D2, Batman house.

Unsigned

Dear Santa,

I want a Barbie doll, horse, car, and that’s all I want Santa.

Gris R.

Dear Santa,

please bring me a toy chainsaw. Tell Mrs. Claus and the elves I said “Hey”.

Conner M.

Dear Santa,

this is Jayden. I would like a play car, iPad, new baby doll, shoes, fingernail polish, paint set, new bookbag, and this is all I want.

Jayden L.

Dear Santa,

my name is ZaNayah. I would like a tablet and a new bike. That is all thank you.

ZaNayah W.

Dear Santa,

I want a cotton candy maker, ice cream maker, Easy Bake oven. Also I want an Elsa doll and Elena of Avalor dress-up set.

Harmony T.

Dear Santa,

I hope you had a great summer. I would like for you to bring me a box of Bobbly Heads and Trolls for Christmas. Thank you so much.

Ava T.

Dear Santa,

I want a basketball, basketball goal, and volleyball.

Christina H.

Dear Santa,

this year for Christmas; I would really like to get a Hatchimal. I will make sure to leave you plenty of cookies and milk. I can’t wait to see you at the parade. Oh and if you can, will you please try to make it snow on Christmas this year.

Alex B.

Dear Santa,

I’ve been pretty good this year but I know I could do better. For Christmas I would please like some pajamas, a red RZR and a helmet. If you could bring something to fix my daddy’s foot so he could walk better like some shoes, he would like that. Also bring the doctor something to take my mommy’s cancer away too please. Please bring a lot of candy for Maggie and me. I love you Santa and I will leave cookies and carrots for you and your reindeers. Thank you!

Kasen R.

Dear Santa,

I want a toy firetruck and dumptruck. Also I want a red wagon.

Demontre S.