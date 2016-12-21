Wadesboro 5th-graders want electronics, games

Fifth grade

Hi Santa,

First I want to start by saying I really admire the way you give me gifts for Christmas. You are one person I can count on! Santa can you grant my wish of an Apple Watch Nike Plus for Christmas and cases for my iPhone. I would also like to have a hover board. I have a sky walker but those are two different things. I also want a Mac book pro even though my mom has a mac book air but I want one for myself. Thanks Santa for reading this I hope I get what I want. Thank you so much bye.

Mariah S.

Dear Santa,

I want an xbox one, sonic game, gta5, dragonball z, football game, bike, 2k17, and a WWE. I want a TV too.

Thank you,

Elijah B.

Dear Santa,

I want a dog and an xbox one and some hot wings.

Love, Taevion D.

Dear Santa,

I want a soccer ball for me and my family to play. So, we can practice at the park and because then we have family time. I also want some books so I can start my own small library.

Your friend,

Mobin A.

Dear Santa Claus,

This Christmas I want a iPhone, tablet, craft kits, paint kit, purse, wallet, beats headphones, sweater dresses, boots, air force shoes, and a bike. Thank you for all the great gifts from last Christmas. Thank you very much and the teachers here are awesome.

Sincerely,

Zikeyia P.

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is a dirt bike and an Apple MacBook and a rose gold iPhone 7 and a PS4.

Your friend,

Zackary K.

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is a phone and a tablet and a dog, candy, clothes and some shoes. The last thing is a book. I love to read.

Love,

Shaheim H.

Dear Santa,

I want an xbox one game and a headset. I want an iPhone 6 Plus and a new bike. I want new clothes and a new controller for my xbox one.

Thank you,

Tyler G.

Dear Santa Claus,

For Christmas, I would like a go-kart to drive. So, I would not have to walk up and down the road, and I would also want an iPhone 7 Plus. I will be good every single day of my life.

Your friend,

Princess L.

Dear Santa,

I want a Pro, Xbox One with membership, every last Ps4 game, flat screen TV, and lots of snacks, and a 50 dollar VISA card.

Thank you,

Austin S.

Dear Santa,

This year I want a phone7. The new one and a PS4 with Call of Duty the new one for the PS$ and that’s all I want.

Your friend,

Cassie C.

Dear Santa,

All I want for Christmas is some paint, some shoes, a iPhone, a puppy, and a laptop.

Sincerely,

Juleeyah M.

Dear Santa,

First I would like to tell you thank you for the gifts you gave me last year. And this year I would like….hoverboard, $25 Wal-mart gift card, my life doll, Jordans, and an outfit form justice. That’s all I want for Christmas. I will have cookies and milk set out for you.

Sincerely,

xoxoxox

Gerkeyan R.

Dear Santa Claus,

I want an iPhone 6 plus and I want the Jordan Space Jam. I want an xbox one and I want Robin Designer Jeans.

Sincerely,

Bryson B.

Dear Santa,

Could I get a phone, drone, dirt bike, xbox one, a tv in my room, money for my teachers, a car for my grandma, and a new house for me.

Love,

Jaquan C.

Dear Santa,

I would like a dirt bike, xbox one games NBA 2k17, MADDEN 17, PS4 games, Call of Duty, a go-kart, and an iPhone 6 Plus.

Your friend,

Dustin G.

Dear Santa,

You got me a lot of really great gifts last year. My gift to you will be Oreos, milk, and homemade chocolate chip cookies. I hope you enjoy them as much as I enjoy making them for you. I really want just a few games for my new xbox one and also more joggers and a laptop that can turn into a tablet.

Thank you,

Ziare R.

Dear Santa,

I want the new xbox one and 2k17 game. I would like a smart tv and a basketball goal. I also want a Madden 17 game and an iPhone 7.

Your friend,

Jamez B.

Dear Santa Claus,

I would want to have a good board game, a laptop for homework, a phone to call parents when need, and more clothes. I would like to have a new game system and also a go-kart.

Thank you,

Nickolas R.

Dear Santa,

I want some Pokemon cards. I also want a new pair of shoes. I need some more head phones. I would like to have an emoji hat.

Your friend,

Caleb H.

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is an ultimate spy bag, art kit, computer, and lots of clothes. And I want to spend time with my family.

Love,

Abigail F.