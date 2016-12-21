Anson County kids want toys, gifts for grandma

Dear Santa,

My name is Serenity L. I’m in the 2nd grade. I love my teachers Mrs. Vann and Mr. Sapps. I have been good most of the times so I want a laptop, a pedicure set, and a doll with long hair. Don’t forget me some clothes and books. Santa, be good to my daddy, Brent and grandma Doll.

Serenity

2nd grade

Dear Santa,

I’m in the 4th grade. My teachers are Mrs. Williams and Mrs. Goodie. They are very good teacher and I have been very good this year. So my sisters and little brother have been good too. I want you to be extra good and bring me a Xbox One, a cell phone and some clothes. I love my daddy Bud and Grandma Doll.

Jabyron S.

4th grade student

Dear Santa,

I’m Jamarcus P. I’m in the 2nd grade. My teacher is Mrss William. I like my teacher. I been good this year. Sometime I was a little bad. Santa I’m very sorry. So I want you to bring me a laptop, a remote car or truck and some clothes. Don’t forget my Grandma Doll and my second ma Catherinia C. Also my ma Dementica T.

Jamarcus P.

2nd grade