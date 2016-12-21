Ansonville kids want hoverboards, Barbies

Kindergarten

Ms. Martin’s class

Dear Santa,

I have been real good this year. Please bring me woris skatblw. Spid man web. Your friend,

Garrett

Dear Santa,

I have been vev good this year. Please bring me dirb dirt dike.

Your friend,

Davis

Dear Santa,

I have been verrgood this year. Please bring me car toy gun motocycle.

Your friend,

Dillin

Dear Santa,

I have been real good this year. Please bring me skate board cabbage patch kid fish.

Your friend,

Anvia

Dear Santa,

I have been bad but I trying to do better this year. Please bring me trae. llaptotop.

Your friend,

Jaxon

Dear Santa,

I have been kind of good this year. Please bring me I i wut a jake. csupm I. woatat egun snege pes.

Your friend,

Maebry

Dear Santa,

I have been real good this year. Please bring me seal stef anmel.

Your friend,

Caleb W.

Dear Santa,

I have been vey good this year. Please bring me tablet clothes.

Your friend,

Breyanna H.

Dear Santa,

I have been kind of good this year. Please bring me minecraft.

Your friend,

Moses

Dear Santa,

I have been kind of good this year. Please bring me lego boxs (blocks). a car. a pig and a frog.

Your friend,

Taft

Dear Santa,

I have been kind of good this year. Please bring me pthjcc brbh stuft animal tjf momml mine craft.

Your friend,

Grace W.

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. Please bring me a cat and a stuff animal dog and it white and brown and black nose.

Your friend,

Cooper

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. Please bring me cookie maker.

Your friend,

Chastity

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. Please bring puppy and bear.

Your friend,

Isabella

Dear Santa,

I have been good, very good this year. Please bring me teddy bear cookie maker.

Your friend,

Hallie

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. Please bring me magic treks.

Your friend,

Madeson

Dear Santa,

I have been extra good this year. Please bring me cookie maker and puppy.

Your friend,

Sierra

Dear Santa,

I have been good very this year. Please bring me a Lego game.

Your friend,

Zaylen

Dear Santa,

I have been good pew this year. Please bring me games and Legos.

Your friend,

Koby

cppwe he ne niiei swpis

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. Please bring me a tractor.

Your friend,

Blake

First grade

Ms. Rathje’s class

Dear Santa,

This year I hde ben doing my best at school I would like.

Unsigned

Dear santa,

Thes yeyair I have been trying very hard in school. cIo wok aer comopuier playstaion 4.

Jermian S.

Dear Santa,

I hav makine my day ecan I hav a rocket ship.

Love,

Ejollice

Dear Santa,

this year I have been. doing what a expecte. I what a a hore board.

Love,

Isaac C.

Dear Santa,

This year I have been makeng good some. This year I would like a playstation.

Unsigned

Dear Santa,

This year I have been making my day every day. I would like

Unsigned

Dear Santa,

this year I have been… tring to make my day evey day in not to judging no byebey fou crimse I what a

Unsigned

Dear Santa,

Not interr upthing people this year …… notinterruptinging people good ths year dirt bike and I phone and mcspudle car reablack blue purple dreck yelow orange.

Unsigned

Dear Santa,

This year I have been good. this year I would like a play station 4 and a hover board.

Love,

NyShawn L.

Diar Santue,

this year I have been not judging othurs I wold lik a durt die pot

Unsigned

Dear Santa,

I his year I have been working hord with math and reading a math and I help my mom al and at home.

Love,

Malayci

Dear Santa,

this year I have beeand good. ethisye a rol would like read t rbirke.

Love,

Jayle

Dear Santa,

This year I have helped outed pepel clean up thir yourd. This year I would like a mc square.

Love,

Addison W.

Deant Satn,

This year I have been a not n nt ebr I have been. bei lik ti been Jou Rrionotoeais oar Ar goo bicoi TJoiwora bik. dirt bike ioikeenneiobi. keiploiBiei egi. I moi Ii si

Love,

Tikeem G.

Dear Santa,

This year I have been makeing my day at school. I would

Love,

Kyla B.

Dear Santa,

This year I have been listening to my teacher. This year I would lik new shoes.

Love,

Aydan T.

Dear Santa,

This year I have been working h hard with reading and math I would like a Hover Board.

Love,

Ellie M.

Dear santa,

This year I have been listeing to my teaches. This year I would like a fit bit and prayess an a camera iPod.

Love,

Unsigned

Dear Santa,

This year I have been working to meet my AR goal. I would like new news and

Unsigned

Dear Santa,

Thiss year I have been making my day everyday. This yeaar I would

Unsigned

Dear Santa,

This year I have been being my best whit or in riting. I would like a playstation 4 and a modrsicul and a rumecplah.

Unsigned

Dear Santa,

This year I have been work to make my AR goal. This year I would like a dirt bike and Big truck.

Love,

Sam S.

Dear Santa,

This year I have been making my day every day. This year I would like iPhone.

Love,

Julins C.

Dear Santa,

This year i have been working to meet my AR goal. This year i would like a car,

Unsigned

Second grade

Ms. Holly’s class

Dear Santa,

how are you doing? I know I’v been a little naughty but I’v been kind of nice. right? and I love you by the way. I want this game called plants vs zombies garden warfare for the ps4.

Sincerely,

Joshua

Dear Santa,

Have I bed good I wart a germanshepprd and a glowing ctoll for my Xbox one and a dreee camer and a indormarex and t-Rex and a 2 xock dart blik and a playsushin and a iPhone7.

Sincerely,

Unsigned

Dear Santa,

how are your year how are you I am nice to my Barter and my famliy. I want a four willer and a dart bike to ride do wn my diriywar.

Sincerely,

CT C.

Dear Santa,

how are you doing I been nice every single day. please I really wan’t a American girl doll name Saige she has orange hair A blue dress brown coyboy boots and she has green eyes I wan’t an American girl doll because she is a pretty doll.

Sincerely,

Journee

Dear Santa,

How are you doing. I have been nice because I been sharing my pencils with my friends in math class. I want a real cross bow and a new set of golf clubs and a gift card to has prn and a gift card to cabella’s.

Sincerely,

Mason

Dear Santa,

How are you doing Santacluse I hope you feel good I think you are real but some students dont’ belive in you but I do I hope you come to my house are you feeling good I hope you bring me a play station 4 a crossbow battel field one for the xbox one at my dad’s house a razor hover bord a neb the alzin wore console and a deer head mounted on the wall and a 100$ cabelzas gift card.

Sincerely,

Nabu

Dear Santa,

How or you d D ing i Hop youor doing fine my room is drty im cleing itI hop you hav a good yere.

Sincerely,

Bobby

Dear Santa,

I have ben very good this yere how are you did you have a good yere I like it when you come. I want a spider man toy and dirt bike trak and led pencils with exter led defferint colred erasirs. Dirt bikes play stayshon 4 and a gun.

Sincerely,

Carson

Dear Santa,

I hope you are well I hope you hob a good yer I hav ben good this yer I hope you hav a nice Chirstmas colb you giv me a with toy owl and a wizrb cloke and hery potr glasis that you wer and a bow and erow.

Sincerely,

Emma

Dear Santa,

How are you doing love you for go … this is what I want far rmas! I want a … math bcbk pro hand bord in gold and make up abt of that too and loots bots and a selfie stick and some close a alot of luch boxes like oof thim and it dasit matter what kine and an Amrickin Girl doll.

Sincerely,

Demazia

Dear Santa,

How are you doing. I wish that Christmis was here forever I am doing good. I’ve been good because the elfs have came out. You know that because the … came to the north pole. To ell hav i’ve been. Miay I have a chip it is blue but it is a dog but not real and it has a remotcontrol to go with it. May I have a phone 5 to call my mom and dad My I have odeez.

Sincerely,

Rhylan

Dear Santa,

How are your doing I have been nice and good. I want a I cy nig truck and a toy car colod orange a phone like a iPhone five a laptop tabltet.

Sincerely,

General

Dear Santa,

How are you doing I want a apatt I want toys of trols en pelows or reses en I want doll en a doll house en a lunch box en a copurer en a ball en a folder en a car to play en a ball en a batt to play basball en toys or Dory en a book en I want of animals en cars alara cars en helapone dolls.

Sincerely,

Roosmary

Dear Santa,

How are you doing I woeje a bowarrow I woeje a Xbox one sac something nice tell how you doing I woeje a birt bike I woeje some curry a realy scooter.

Sincerely,

James

Dear Santa,

How are you doing good Santa im bing nice bya bing a good girl. I’ want an Americangirl doll Rebeca girl doll and one io rearl. I want an iphone 4 that is real. I want a case for my phone 4. and caw girl boots that is camo flog with pink an it. I want a pink camo gloge coat. and I want sidney the elpe blanket.

Sincerely,

Love,

Choe H.

Dear Santa,

How are you doing I’m doing great. I’ve ben nice and I want a done and American girl doll, Sparkle real nail, Orbeez spa, purple nerf gun, selfie mack black, Gopro, razer hoverboard, iphone six, Jordan’s, and a gift card to walmart. I love you Santa. xoxoxoxoxo

Sincerely,

Laynala

Dear Santa,

I want a hoverbroad and a shoes, phone, Amerin girl doll, a barbrie dream house and I have been nice, I been listening to others, I have playing nice not fighting or playing bad an more. Hey Mrs and Ms. claus. Happy holidaydays elfs. Thank you for my best chrismas years thrw 2009-2016. I saw athurs Chrismas the movie you where in I loved that movie/TV show did you make a TV show last year. Write me back Santa.

Sincerely,

Shia

Dear Santa,

A nen withe TV, a new tablit, a new red LG phone, a new red horarrow, a new red non, a new blue school, a new red brusit, a new Jordan’s, a new techr, a new red x box 360, a new withe x box four.

Sincerely,

Desean

Dear Santa,

How are you doing I hope you are having a great time I want a hover bored and a Minecraft story mode Game and a net and tain raket and birdie and a yo-yo and 10 $ new shoes and a lego Batman 1.

Sincerely,

Hogan

Dear Santa,

how are you diong I hope you have a good chrismis I am doing well I am being nice because I am lising to my mom Thechr’s and Mis. Wats. Dear Santa for chrismis I wont orbezz betos pompomwow 3 new kidz bop cd’s a new chrismis dress an new born toy robotdog or cat and a kidz bop poster and a pink or blue cup and a new bike and a barbeie doll house.

Sincerely,

Madilyn

Dear Santa,

how are you doing are you doing good because I’m doing good. Santa I’m being naughty and nice I’m being naughty by not getting all my work done I’m being nice by doing good deeds and what have you being nice Santa so I went an Amrican Girl Doll and a hover board and a make up kit and a tatle and a bakeing ovoen and a Georgie thank you and have a grat Christmas and a happy new year!

Sincerely,

Shanirria

Dear Santa,

How are you doing. I have been nice this year. for chrismas I would like some minecraft figures to play with, some minecraft books to read, a minecraft carrying case to carry my figures. A trampoline to jump on.

Sincerely,

Olivia

Dear Santa,

How are you doing. Ev been nice. I whont a xbox 15 birt bike. hoverboard, pS4, PS4pro, car, skoter, skate board, iphone 7+

Sincerely,

Hcary

Third grade

Ms. Gerald’s class

Dear Santa,

How have the reindeer been? I have been good but you see my brother not so good. I want an xbox 1 and the racing game and the new dirtbike game. And I want some socks and bounce off the new one. Will you make it where i dont have to go to school Pleeeeeeeeeeeese. I new rifle. A little $$$$.

Sincerely,

Luke

Dear Santa,

How have you been doing? And how are you reindeer and elves? This year I want for chrismast some owo pj, I want a suffed horse as big as you can make one. I want a america girl doll cow set with a calf and a cow and a bottle that comes with it that way I can feed the calf with pink ear tags in the cow and calfs ears.

Sincerely,

Maddie C.

Dear Santa,

What’s going on with your elf’s at your workshop? I want a hoverboard and light up shoes I hope we can get money to go to the beach for the summer what kind of cookies do you want? I want Jordan’s and Stephen Curry shoes tranpillin I want a BMX bike a skateboard other kinds of shoes and cloths.

Sincerely,

Alaysia C.

Dear Santa,

Have you been feeling good? I have been good. I want a ps4 vr, pad minie 2 hoverboard, and pie face. for stocking stuffer I want ps4 card, Itunes card, tooth brush and tooth paste, reece Santa, reece trees, movie secret pets of life and ear buds for my ipad. Thank you for your time if you can read this.

Sincerely,

Nathen M.

Dear Santa,

how have you been? I’ve been good this year. Thank you for always being nice and giving me things. Please, please, please write back and tell Holly berry and CP I love them.

Sincerely,

Colbey H.

Dear Santa,

How have you been? I’ve been a good girl yaor. I would like a barbie doll house and a bike please, for chrismas thank you. for all the cool thing’s that you me.

Thank you!!

Sincerely,

Etalia A.

Dear Santa,

How are you? I’ve been a good girl this year. I whould like a phone and a hoverboard this year. Thanks for being kind and giving me things.

Sincerely,

Emily L.

Dear Santa,

I have been really good and I would like some, actually I want a lot of presents. How have you and the raindeer been? I hope they’ve been good because I want a lot of presents. If they’re not good, we would have a bad christmas. I want some golden state warriors shorts, Stephen curry socks and basketball, and Stephen curry shoes.

Sincerely,

Jackson B.

Dear Santa,

How have you been? I’ve been a good kid this year. This year can you please get me an american girl doll, chubby puppies, puppy in my pocket, kitty in my pocket, little life pets little mice, piano, micophone, new christmas clothes, a new bear from build a bear workshop, a sewing machine, a big poster of a soccer player, and a make-up set.

Sincerely,

Kennedy A.R.

Dear Santa,

What been going on in the north Pole. I want IPod touch the blue verizion and torza horizon 3 for xbox one and minecraft and xbox one controller and IPhone 7 plus and a gta 5 case for xbox one controller and call of duty 3 xbox one and ps4 bmx bine and call of duty for ps4.

Sincerely,

Christania

Dear Santa,

For Cristmas i want an ipod. Some light up shoes, Luke Keakly jewersy, an math note, book, a lot of book to read, magic, track my own dirry, 100 lead pencils, an new pencil box, an new book bag, dolls, Baby dolls, stuffed anmails, case, it binder, tablet, leap pad, my own computer, galexy note 3, an case for the ipod.

Sincerely,

Emily C.

Dear Santa,

Have you had a good year. I would like a BB-8 control and a 4 wheeler and a big drone and a adult compound bow and a new dirt bike and a play station 3 and a xbox 360.

Sincerely,

Jase

Dear Santa,

how have you been, I have been good this year and i would like to get a xbox 5 (new one) and some under armour shoes, a under armour hoodie, under armour bookbag and I want a silver iphone 7 and a ipad air 2 and a silver ipod touch 6th generation and a rose gold mac book air and some glowing shoes.

Sincerely,

Jaydyn

Dear Santa,

How are your raindeer doing? I’ve been a good boy. I want a hoverboard. 2 necklaces. And a RC car. I wanted a Iphone 7s. A gold watch. I want a keyboard.

Sincerely,

Markeys

Dear Santa,

This year I want a cool new bike with a cool new helmet. I think I’ve been pretty good this year. I also want a new case for my IPad mini. How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? I want some delicious candy in my stocking. I think you and my family both know how much I love candy! Do you like candy cane oreos? I think that’s what we will put out for you. It’s nice to be able to write letters to you.

Sincerely,

Delaney T.

Dear Santa,

I have been good and bad so please bring me a xbox 360, PS4, rc truck, a rc bulldozer, and two wireless remote controlers, and a head set for when I go hunting, a new cat and dog. Santa I will be very good today if you buy me a fore wheleer. So will you also buy me a stunt drone and a skate board. I know christma isn’t about toys it is a holiday for a family to be together happy and free.

Sincerely,

Brody J.

Dear Santa,

How are you? I will be good for you. I would like a dirt bike. Play station 4 and sta and a iphone 7+ and a hooverboard and computer. Santa have a good day thank you Santa good by and a drone

Love,

Izayah

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy this year. I would like some farming, and trucking toys. I would also like gta, and farming simulator 2015 for my PS3. I want an Iphone 7 of my own. I would love if you gave me a graet dane.

Sincerely,

Payton W.

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year, I want a happy family and new clothes and for za hhorizon 3 samsung galaxy vr and new smart tv and remote controlle fast and furious rals The fast and furious 1970 dodge charger and my mom a purple 2015 dodge challenger with gold rims euro truck simulator 2.

Sincerely,

De’kaveb H.

Dear Santa,

Haw have you ben! I wont a new pear of swos and Legos. and a new bike notatr kbike. I want a maten bike. and a dert bik. and a iphone 6’s. and a computer. and a new tv. with a new plastccin and a xbox 360.

Sincerely,

Lucas

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer doing? I’ve been trying to be my very best this year. I would like to have fulwheeler and clothes and soft boots and some candy. Santa you will see my cats on the porch. The really poofy one is sugar and the other one is my cat her name is spice she is very soft. I love them could you please leave a cat toy for them? Do you know christmas is Jesus’s birthday? Thank you!

Sincerely,

Kalysta

Dear Santa,

I want a train. I want money. I want play-doh.

Sincerely,

Thomas

Dear Santa,

for cristmas I wish i could have a cool new video game and an xbox one s with just cause 3 and a dod, black ops infin tey warfare for my dads house. And for my mom’s house I want and black ops infinity warfare. I want a hoverboard for both house. I hope you like your cookies and milk!

And I want money. And a vr set.

Sincerely,

Andrew

Dear Santa,

I want a xbox 360. I want a new bike. i want a fitbit.

Sincerely,

Corey

Dear Santa,

Have you put the reindeers up and ready to go because you have a lot of kids to take presents. can I get an elf on the shelf.

Sincerely,

Hunter R.

Dear Santa,

I want a iPad, big doll house of Barbie, a little selve to put my paper some barbies, xbox 2nd and I want a book of emojis that make money, I want a laptop, a toy dog, a toy Stant Claus, a toy horse, Emojis for my bookbag, a toy frozen that sing and a toy cat.

Sincerely,

Maria

Dear Santa,

IPhone 5. please. Money hoverboard.

Sincerely,

Dallas

Dear Santa,

I know you have been busy with Roudolph and the gang but I have been mostly good so, may I please have a golf cart and a barbie car and a new book bag and remember I don’t know about other kids but any guy who gives free presents is a friend of mine.

Sincerely,

(Your dear friend)

Abigail C.

Dear Santa,

I vont a tent, flaslight, forwraier, tools, and a tool box, and a coben, and a randeer, hotweals, and some money, and a nife, and a 22 with ammo, and video games for ps2, and a ps4.

Sincerely,

Wesley L.

Dear Santa,

I know you have been busy. at the North Pole. I have been good well probably in the middle what I want for Christmas is a xbox and some new shoes and a hovreboard and some more noives and Led shoes and I want to de 9 now. I love my santa.

Sincerely,

Ken’oresa

Dear Santa,

What I want for Chrismas is a dirt bike and a tablet and a hover board and vr.

Sincerely,

Roderick

Dear Santa,

I know your reindeer is ready and presents. I been good this year. I want a chocolate pen, lirg dog toy and a bike, shoes. I know you and y our elf is busy making presents for us and i will leave you out cookies and milk to eat a drink for giving us toys and you merry christmas sata and your elfs and Mrs. Claus.

Sincerely,

Mykyri

Dear Santa,

I want a xbox 1 2nd a lap top. And a hover board. And a oven bake and a my little life pets mice. And furby connet and a iphone6. And a tablet. And flash cards muliplication. And books pete the cat. And elf on the shelf. And a cootie casher. And a box of crayons. And big giant tebby bear. And a big giant gum bag machine.

Sincerely,

Za’meriaa

Dear Santa,

I know you have been busy for Christmas elfie has been watching me and I think I have been good this year I will leave cookies and milk for you and some strawberries for the reindeer especially Rudolph the red nose reindeer. I want for christmas a xbox1 and some games with it. I want a drone and a sling shot for christmas and I want for christmas a reindeer.

Sincerely,

Casey

Dear Santa,

I want a metal detector.

Sincerely,

Noah

Dear Santa,

I want a toy ras trak and a now gam and a cumputr a gam cumptutr if you can bye it.

Sincerely,

Austin

Dear Santa,

I know you have been busy. I have been good and I want barbie house and Iphone 6 and a barbie doll guitar and a barbie car shopkins a laptop and a train and a dino.

Sincerely,

Veronica

Fourth grade

Flake’s class

Dear Santa Claus,

This christmas I do not know what I want but I can think of a few things. One thing I want is snow and a football because I lost my other one. My brother wants a four wheeler so I would like you to get that for him. I also want a new pair of shoes. Your friend,

Braylon T.

Dear Santa Claus,

This year for christmas I want a 3ds xl, a tv, a ps4, a Blu Smartphone, and a VR headset

I hope that’s not to much to ask for Santa Claus. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Chelsea T.

Dear Santa,

Hey Santa this year for Christmas I want a Playstation 3 so when I get wifi i can go online for free. I also would like a dog since mine died a few months ago. Please bring me a stick for my Go Pro and also a trampoline.

Your friend,

Daymian G.

Dear Santa Claus,

What I want for Christmas is PS4 because i want for family fun nights to happen more. This way, will not fight over TV time.

Merry Christmas,

Devin B.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a Stephone Anthony Jersey, Seahawks pullover, Lego Dimensions and a set to go with it, and a new laptop.

Merry Christmas!

Your friend,

Drevonte D.

Dear Santa Claus,

This year for Christmas I wish for Madden 17, NBA 2k17, Curry shoes, a new Kindle, and a lot of other things. Can you please think of things that I like and get them for me please. The last thing I hope for is a good Christmas and a have a lot of joy for my family and friends on Christmas day!

Your Friend,

Gavyn Preslar-Miller

P.S When you come, give my dog Izzy a lot of presents. Merry Christmas!

Dear Santa Claus,

This year I hope you bring me lots of toys and a computer because I need a computer so I can be a Youtuber. I want this because it is a life gole.

Your friend,

Griffin T.

Dear Santa Claus,

Hello, are you and the reindeer good? Are the elves working really hard? I think I have been good this year. This year I want a Hoverboard and a Snuggles puppy. I also want an xbox 360 and games. I would like a look like me American Girl doll and a Hatchamials egg. I will bake you some cookies and leave out some milk. Merry Christmas, I will see you next year.

Your friend,

Jamie H.

Dear Santa,

All I want for Christmas this year is a blue and white football so I can play with my brothers, a zoomer chimp, and a radio for my room. I hope you have a safe trip around the world. How are your reindeer? Do they ever get sick? I will try to leave you cookies and milk.

Love,

Katherine L.

Dear Santa Claus,

This year I hope you come to my house on Christmas and bring me an ipod, baby goat, and a new bike that isjust the right size.

I really want a bike because me and my little brother wants to have a race and put it on Youtube so everyone can watch. I hope we have 1,000,000 subscribers.

Your friend,

Kensey C.

Dear Santa Claus,

What I want for Christmas is some Beats, a Hoverboard the Shopkins Set and the dolls, and a makeup kit in a box. I will see you on Christmas.

Your friend,

Kiyah T.

Dear Santa Claus,

This year I want a new bed set with sheets, pillows, and comforter. I would also like the movie named The Secret Life Of Pets. I would also like the movie Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many colors with A Dolly Parton Christmas too. I would also like the Birch Creaters Toms and the Glow In The Dark Tree Light Tom’s both size 10. I would also like for you to please give toys and money to the poor. Merry Christmas,

Kolbie H.

Dear Santa,

Hey Santa! I can’t wait until you come down our chimney (even though we don’t have a chimney) on Christmas Eve. We will be on “Santa Tracker” no worries. So let’s talk about what you are bringing me, My #1 thing I want this year is a small dog either a Pomeranian, a Yorkie or a King Charles Spaniel. Also, I want a “crazy cart” because my cousin got one and I tried it and loved it. I would also like the American girl doll “Lea Clark”. There are also 2 movies I want “Facing the Giants” and “Barbie the Princess and the Popstar.” I would love to have anything glittery and I need some new winter clothes. (Make sure they are pretty.) I also need some money and an apple gift card because I need some music for my ipod. I can’t wait until the 25th of December.

Love,

Lindsay T.

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas I would like a white Hoverboard. I really am looking forward to getting a Hoverboard. I have been very good this year. We have 24 more days unitl Christmas. I cannot wait until Christmas.

Your friend,

Mariah C.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like an IPhone 7 and a smart doll (if someone didn’t get me one). Also, I would like a new computer and some games that I can play on it. Can you please ask your elves if they could make me a new Wii remote? Mine are broken and I need new ones so I can play. I want some Yo – Kai medals for my watch (I have the one with the projector.) I can’t really think of anything else other than an Undertale Cosplay, but if I come up with anything I’ll let you know!

Your friend,

Savannah G.

P.S When you stop by, take care of Lilly for me!

Dear Santa Claus,

This year I when a xbox1s and shoes, ps4, toys, and to spend time with my family and friends. I also want to spend time with my dad. Merry Christmas!

Your friend,

Stacy P.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas l would like a phone because if something happens I would want to call somebody that I know for help.I also would like another tablet because the one I have now keeps messing up when I try to use it. I would also like a mannequin head to do her hair on. Last, but not least a Monopoly gameboard to play when I’m not doing nothing.

Merry Christmas,

Trinity L.

Dear Santa,

I would like an xbox one and a couple games to go with the xbox. You will have celery, cookies, and milk when you get to my house to give us our presents. I hope you give everybody things they need or what they want. I would also like things I need like candy!

I would like for it to snow on Christmas Eve and not on my birthday because I want to spend time with my family. I would also like something to clean my home computer screen with. Please do not eat too many cookies and drink too much milk. Tell your reindeer to please fly safely.

Your friend,

William A.

Dear Santa Claus,

I want to tell you how much I want to thank you for bringing me my things that I want for Christmas. I don’t want a lot for Christmas this year. I am asking for an iphone, boots, a teddy bear, a yo-yo, and a hula hoop.

The reason that I want a phone is so I can use it for my homework. This is my Christmas list.

Love,

Zamiyiah H.

Fifth grade

Preslar’s class

Dear Santa,

How have you been? Thank you for giving me presents for Christmas. I will hope that my elf on the shelf is being good. Tell the Elves and Mrs.Claus I said hello. I plan to be cooking you some cookies and milk. If you don’t mind I would like a North Face coat, a teal duffle bag, and a Yeti cup.Thank you very much. Your friend,

Abby W.

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a good night sleep so you can deliver present to most kids.I hope i’ve been good so i can get presents.I want a iphone six,blankets,and some makeup brushes,maybe a computer,xbox1 white.How are your raindeer i hope they are doing good.How is Miss.Claus I hope she is good.Also tell those elfs they should be working!I will put cookies and milk out for you. My family loves you,get ready Christmas is coming.

Your friend,

Claire

Dear Santa,

How are you? My name is Daija. I hope you had a very good year.I hope you are ready for all your hard work this Christmas.What I really want for Christmas is to let my mom get something. I hate that she does not get anything and a little something for me. Can you please get me a computer with Minecraft on it and one more thing am Xbox One gold, with a gold controller. Can you also get some thing for my brother? he really likes football so can you get him a ticket to a real football game so he can see Cam Newton.Thank You Santa and Merry christmas and a happy New Year!!!!

Your Friend,

Daija J.

DEAR SANTA,

HOPE YOU HAVE HAD SOME REST BECAUSE CHRISTMAS IS HERE. YOU HAVE TO TRAVEL ALL OVER THE WORLD. HERE ARE A FEW THINGS I WANT: MONEY, AR 15, SOME NEW JOGGERS, A CHOCOLATE LAB, A NEW FOOTBALL, FARMING 2017, MADDEN 2017, AND ALIENWARE ORANGE. THANKS FOR READING, SANTA!

YOUR BEST FRIEND,

SETH G.

Dear Santa,

I’ve been good this year. I want to know if you have any new reindeer this year? I will leave you some milk and cookies. I only want two things for Christmas this year. First, I want two XBOX One remotes so I can play with my mom and dad. Second, I want some new XBOX One games.

Thank you,

Sincerely, Gabe C.

Dear Santa,

I’ve been good this whole year. I plan to leave you milk and cookies out when you visit my home on Christmas Eve. I would like for you to bring me a Herbie Love Bug car, some toy wrestling men, some new airplanes, and a tow truck. I hope you can bring me the things on my list. I also hope you get plenty of rest so that you will be ready to deliver presents all over the world. Please tell Mrs. Claus I said hello.

Your Friend,

Jacob H.

Dear Santa,

How has it been going at the North Pole and how are Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen, and Rudolph? Now this year my Christmas list is really short because I already have a lot. The only things are a Fitbit Charge 2, the American Girl Doll of the year, and an Apple Drone. I hope you have a good Christmas! I know I will.

Your Friend,

Jasmine P.

Dear Santa,

Hope you are rested and ate a lot of cookies and made a lot of toys because Christmas is almost here. Here is a little bit of stuff I want. I want a computer, Madden 17, and NBA 2k17, some computer games like gta 5, Minecraft, Warcraft, and League of Legends, some money, new joggers, and a camera. That’s all I want for Christmas. Thanks for reading, Santa, and I will leave you some milk and cookies.

Thanks,

Your Friend,

Johnathan T.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like new clothes. I would like more books, new ornaments, new word searches, new craft stuff, and new hoodies. The reason I would like new clothes is because there can never be too many clothes. The reason I would like more books is because I like to read and I like to be challenged when I read. I want to go above my level, and when I am bored I love to read. The reason I want new ornaments is because I want to cover the whole tree, not just the front. The reason I want new word searches is because it helps me spell words and it makes me think, and I feel like it makes me smarter. The reason I would I want hoodies is so I will not be cold in the winter.

By: Kaylie B.

Dear Santa,

I want a robot for Christmas and an XBox 1. I want my family to be happy. I also want a video game for my XBox 1. I also want “Mountain Climbers”. I would also like a set of walkie talkies. I would also like a camera to record videos with so then I can post my videos on YouTube. I will leave you some milk and cookies out on Christmas Eve. I hope you have a safe trip.

Your Friend,

Kerry C.

Dear Santa,

Hey. How are you doing. How is Mrs.Claus. How are the elves. And I will never forget your reindeers and how are they doing. Well if you haven’t realized it, but I’m writing you about my Christmas list. It might not be that long as it was last years, but its long. I hope you can get all of my gifts. If not I understand, I know that everyone in the world will need gifts, but can you try to get them all. Here is the list: Another Scout Elf, A pitching mound, A art desk, Another art set, Clothing, A crafting kit, Project mc2 Ultimate Spa Kit. Project Mc2 Ultimate Lab Kit, Books, Modeling Clay, A puppy, and A care kit. This is my list and i hope you can get it all.

P.s Merry Christmas.

From your friend,

Susan

Dear Santa,

I hope you are having a great year. I want a big bag of science experiment kits, and a bracelet kit , and a winter jacket, and a selfie booth, and an operation game, and a 125 piece watch. I hope you can bring me these things. I have been a good girl this year. I can’t wait until christmas!

Your friend,

Mackenzie C.

Dear Santa,

How have you been? Have you had a lot of cookies? How is Mrs.Claus and the reindeer? I have been somewhat good this year, but I want to give more than receive this year. All I want is a Nike hoodie and some more Nike socks. I hope you have had a good time at the North Pole. Keep Rudolph under control. I would like to say thank you for delivering all these presents to every boy and girl in the world!

Love, Emma L.

Dear Santa,

How have you been? I got you some milk and gingerbread men at home. How did your beard grow so fast? I want to tell you what I want for Christmas. I want some Jordans clothes and some more games, that’s all. Time to compliment you. I like how you say, “Ho, ho, ho”, and your beard. I like how nice and caring you are and how you are brave enough to go out at night and give every kid in the world a present, except the kids on the Naughty List. Well I hope you get this letter Santa! Merry Christmas!

Your Friend, RJ R.

Dear Santa,

Did you know that I am going to put milk & cookies out for you this year. I hope that Mrs. Claus has been making you a lot of cookies. I have tried to talk to Bonnie, my efl, but my computer won’t let me talk to her. So I am going to tell you what I want for Christmas. First, I want a PlayStation 4 (PS4). Second, I want a crossbow so that I can go deer hunting during bow season.With the PlayStation 4 I want two games and they are Nascar Unlimited & MLB The Show 2016. I hope you can get me what I want this year for Christmas. I about forgot. I need another box of bullets for my 243 rifle that you got me last year.

Your Friend,

Cale M.

Dear Santa,

I hope that you’ve had lots of rest, considering that it’s almost Christmas. You must be really tired from all the work you’ve had to do. I hope that your reindeer are ready to work because they got a lot of flying to do. I really think that I’ve been good this year, not the whole year, but most of it. I would like to have a Drone, and an iPhone 5s, a custom Nerf gun, and a BMW Drift RC. I hope you could get all the kids/adults what they want/or need. I would like to make organization to help the poor/homeless. I hope you can make someone’s day and hopefully someone can get some thing that they’ve never had like clothes or a home it would help so much if they could have what they need because then they could get what they want like all the other kids and i know that all the kids and adults want,but presents isn’t what christmas is about it’s about jesus’s Birthday and the people don’t get that and of course the parents are going to help you get all the toys for christmas=

Unsigned

Dear Santa,

My name is Lawson Woods I have been very good this year I cannot wait until Christmas this year. I have been wandering about all your reindeer. I have been wanting some video games for my Xbox One and some Nerf Guns with some bullets. I also want some new lacrosse shoulder pads and gloves. I hope you can get these things that I want. Hope you have a nice Christmas.

Your Friend,

Lawson W.

Dear Santa,

How are things going at the North Pole? Has Mrs.Claus made you any delicious cookies anytime soon? I guess you will answering those questions later. My elf on the shelf Jingles came back. She was hanging upside down on the Christmas Tree this morning. I guess she was in the Christmas spirit. Now I think it’s time to tell you what I want for Christmas. Could you bring Ms.Preslar some presents because she has been the best teacher I have ever had. I would like to say that I have been very extraordinary this year and that I would like you to bring me some presents. I want to ask you to please bring lots of presents to my friends (mainly -Cale, Abby, Morgan ,Stetson, Emma,and Claire). I would also like a new phone case, a Wubble Bubble Ball, American Girl doll stuff, and outfits from Justice. There is more that I want, but those are a few. My parents can get some of the stuff I want, but please don’t make me tell you what to get me, plus what my parents what to get me! That’s too much. Thanks for all you do, Santa. Have a Merry Christmas.

Love, Leah Kathleen M.

Dear Santa,

How have you been? I’ve been doing fine and I have been good, and I hope the elves and Mrs.Claus are, too. This year I plan on giving you the creamery milk that’s really good and I am going to cook your cookies and I hope choclate chip is fine. Well, this year for Christmas I want to make an organization for those who are in need. I’m gonna call it “ Meet the Needs”. I want to collect things that could help them and raise money to help them. This is one of the most important things I really need to get. The other thing I am also really hoping for is a computer that’s key board comes off. This will allow me to help me keep my organization straight on the go. I really want to help those who are in need. For some reason this year when the hurricane came and destroyed Lumberton, my sister went to Lumberton and when she came back she was talking about how bad they needed help so, I thought for Christmas I could ask to make an organization to help them. Well this is what I want this year for Christmas!

Your Friend,

Morgan B.

Dear Santa,

I hope you have had plenty of rest. I can’t wait until Christmas. Please know that I have been trying my best in school. Here is my Christmas List. I want a League of Legends card, a telescope, a new computer, and I want an Iphone 6. I am so thankful for my family and for our happiness. Please bring them all gifts, too. I hope you have a safe trip on Christmas Eve. Thank you, Santa!

Your Friend,

Payton L.

Dear Santa,

I’ve been good this year. Most of all I really want our German Shepherd named Luna to come back. Anyway, I also might want a science kit so I can do cool little experiments. I want a craft kit, too, because I’m kinda creative and just love making things. I want an IPod, too. I hope Mrs.Claus is good. I’ll have you some milk and cookies. They’ll be chocolate chip, by the way. I hope you enjoy them and Mrs.Claus better get some, too. She works harder than you. Anyway, thank you for all the presents every year.

Your Friend,

Sarah L.

Dear Santa,

I hope you’re doing well and ready for this Christmas. I can’t wait for Christmas! I really want an XBOX 1, clothes and shoes, and a Hoverboard. I hope you have a awesome Christmas.

Your friend,

Jusasha H.

Dear Santa,

My name is Tyniya M. and what I want for Christmas is Puma suede’s, joggers and clothes, and an iPod or a Galaxy. I also would like the gift of bringing my family together. I would also like to go to Atlanta, Georgia or Staten Island, New York to see my grandma. Oh, and if you can, please bring me Troye Sivan’s album! That would be awesome! I hope you have a safe and successful Christmas. Thank you!

Your Friend,

Tyniya

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy this year and I hope you got a lot of rest and here are some things I want. I want Scrap Mechanic for XBOX 360 or 1, NCAA Football 17 for XBOX 360 or 1, a Adidas shirt and shorts, Rival Nerf gun, bike pump, ball pump and a Gopro.Thank you and I will leave out some cookies and milk for you.

From,

Wyatt

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. I want to know how your wife is doing. I want to leave some milk and cookies for you just in case you get hungry from your long trip from your home. I don’t want to be on your naughty list, so I tried to be the nicest person that I could be this year. I have helped a lot of people this year. With all of that being said, I want some gifts this year. Here is what I want: I want an Iphone 6, a Hoverboard, Sims Millionaire, clothes, shoes, Sims 3, and all of the Sims you can find. Thank you, Santa.It has been a pleasure talking to you.

Your Friend,

Zariah M.

Dear Santa,

I love you so much. Not only do you make me happy you make other kids happy by bringing them lots of toys. You get ready all through the year by wrapping lots of toys. I wonder do you ever get a break? Like the year goes by so fast you probably have less than 2 hours. You know what, I probably should come and work for you. You know what I would really like for Christmas, I would like a reindeer like Rudolph, a motorcycle, and a black poodle. Thank you for reading my list. I can’t wait until Christmas!

From your friend,

Zhane A.

Grade not specified

Teacher not specified

Dear Santa,

It’s me agian and I want candy a puppy in a box I would also like a new outfit and currys Please make them pink And a new socar ball and an I Pod Please get me a candy ball macien a doll house too? And a new bike and an Amarican Girl doll and ane eletiic scooter.

Sincerely,

L. Laney