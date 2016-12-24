Anson County women’s conference planned by West Deep Creek MBC

West Deep Creek Missionary Baptist Church will hold its annual women’s conference on Jan. 14.

The Married, Single, Separated, Divorced and Widowed County-wide Women conference will try to reach women struggling with a variety of issues, according to the Rev. Judy Little.

Little will be one of the speakers. She’ll talk about “from the wedding into the marriage,” she said.

“That’s the whole theme for this year,” she said, adding that it is based on John 2: 1-11.

There will also be a panel of 10 women who will answer questions women may have about life.

“Like, you may want to know what do I do trying to work a job and raise a baby, something concerning life and problems that women have,” Little said.

The panelists will be Rita Redfearns, Nia Huntley, Kimberly Burr and Dr. Lisa Cash, all of Wadesboro, Audrey Atkins, Sheila Calvert and Rasheida Phillips, all of Charlotte, Teresa Lanier, of Albemarle, Sandra Garcia, of Rockingham, and the Rev. Carolyn Bennett, of Morven.

There will be nine vendors, including authors, ladies who craft and representatives from the Anson County Domestic Violence Coaltition, Little said.

“Anything to help women with life,” Little said. “Women may struggle secretly. You may have a number you want to pass on, a book. It’s just about dealing life issues. Like if someone is dealing with cancer, and someone wrote a book on it. It’s about empowering each other, different things going on. You think you’re the only one going through it. You’d be surprised when we all get together— someone has the receipe that you need. That’s powerful, too; people get life instructions to deal with what they need.”

Those needs could include women’s health, children, or struggling with parents who have Alzheimer’s, Little said.

“Somebody is to help you with that,” Little said. “There are so many things we keep hid in our church communities…. We’ve got everything we need, the main thing is coming together and sharing.”

Little said women from surrounding counties are invited to attend the conference, and that it is intended to help women of all races and from all walks of life. There will be a time for questions, worship, dancing, skits, teaching, preaching, a prayer balloon release, lunch and vendors.

The balloon release will be a time for women to silently pray before releasing the balloons.

Sheriff Landric Reid supports the conference and contributes the balloons, Little said.

“You will leave with overflowing information that will help you live a more fulfilling successful and inspiring life,” Little said.

The conference will be at 10 a.m. Jan. 14 at West Deep Creek Missionary Baptist Church, lcoated at 4557 Deep Creek Road. For more information, contact the Rev. Judy Little at 704-475-4904.

