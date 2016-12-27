New Jersey woman, girl missing on way to Morven, Anson County for holidays

MORVEN — A woman and a young girl from New Jersey disappeared while traveling to meet family for Christmas in Morven.

Barbara Briley, 71, and La’Myra Briley, 5, were driving from Mays Landing, New Jersey and were last seen at an Exxon gas station in Ruther Glen, Virginia on Christmas morning, according to a post from the Township of Hamilton Police Department. Ruther Glen is an unincorporated community near Interstate 95 about 31 miles north of Richmond.

The pair appeared to be healthy when last seen at the gas station. Barbara is driving a silver 2014 Toyota Rav 4 with the New Jersey license plate C80ELS.

Hamilton police issued the missing person advisory on their website at 10:24 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the post, the New Jersey State Police, Virginia State Police and Morven Police Department are working together.

Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid said that as far as he knows, there has been no update in the investigation as of Tuesday afternoon. Although he said that it really isn’t Anson’s investigation, he said that Detective Watkins is handling information for his office.

A call to the Morven Police Department was not answered, and no detectives working on the case in Hamilton were immediately available to discuss it Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information about their possible location is asked to contact Detective Robison at 609-625-2700, ext. 578.

Reach reporter Imari Scarbrough at 704-994-5471 and follow her on Twitter @ImariScarbrough.

Barbara and LaMyra Briley went missing on Christmas morning on their way from New Jersey to Anson County to celebrate the holidays. http://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Missing-Biley-woman-girl.jpg Barbara and LaMyra Briley went missing on Christmas morning on their way from New Jersey to Anson County to celebrate the holidays.