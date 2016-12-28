Santa Express visits Wadesboro Elementary, Morven Elementary

Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina and Walmart teamed up to become Santa Express. They worked together to distribute holiday gifts to 34 schools in 15 counties. They picked the schools with the lowest income and the highest needs. This year Morven Elementary School and Wadesboro Elementary School were two schools chosen to receive these gifts.

Morven Elementary was their first stop. Twelve students greeted those bringing the deliveries; one student was picked to represent each classroom. The children watched with big eyes as a pallet of school supplies was brought in — along with another two pallets pilled high with boxes of apples.

After the first delivery, the next stop was Wadesboro Elementary. Once again, students were chosen to greet those bringing in the much-needed pallets of supplies and apples. According to one of the members of Second Harvest Food Bank, Delilah Roseborough, “There are enough apples that every student will get at least two bags of apples.”

Along with the apples, students will also get toiletry items (toothbrushes and toothpaste) school supplies (scissors and pencil cases) and socks.

Tracey Brewer is a freelance correspondent for The Anson Record.

Tracey Brewer | For the Record Students were excited to receive their donation of apples. Carolina Lopez-Vazquez, David Hildreth, Seraphina Spencer, Shabia Rojas, Jazlyn Crawford, Logan Wiersum, Christopher Huntley, Kelly Benitez-Hernandez, Audrey Thomas, Jesus Reyes Lopez-Vazquez, JaKyri Hixson, LeZah McQueen all received apples. http://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Santa-Express-2016-MES-Tracey-Brewer-photo-fz.jpg Tracey Brewer | For the Record Students were excited to receive their donation of apples. Carolina Lopez-Vazquez, David Hildreth, Seraphina Spencer, Shabia Rojas, Jazlyn Crawford, Logan Wiersum, Christopher Huntley, Kelly Benitez-Hernandez, Audrey Thomas, Jesus Reyes Lopez-Vazquez, JaKyri Hixson, LeZah McQueen all received apples. Tracey Brewer | For the Record Wadesboro Elementary School social worker Ms. Cox and students Jayceon Espada, Dasione Owens, Mariah Sturdivant, Tyler Nguyen, Casper McCracken, Ashley Gathings thank Second Harvest Food Bank and Walmart for their donations. http://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Santa-Express-2016-WES-Tracey-Brewer-photo-fz.jpg Tracey Brewer | For the Record Wadesboro Elementary School social worker Ms. Cox and students Jayceon Espada, Dasione Owens, Mariah Sturdivant, Tyler Nguyen, Casper McCracken, Ashley Gathings thank Second Harvest Food Bank and Walmart for their donations.

Second Harvest Food Bank, Walmart team up