Richmond Community College announces honor list, Anson County students named

Richmond Community College recently announced its honor lists for the fall 2016 semester. The following Anson County students received recognition for their academic achievements.
President’s List
The President’s List identifies students who earn an “A” in all courses and have a 4.0 grade point average while carrying 12 or more semester credit hours.
Emily Joshi
Amber Mical
Jessica Webb
Dean’s List
The Dean’s List includes the names of student who attain a minimum grade point average of 3.25 and earn no letter grade lower than a “B” while carrying 12 or more hours in a degree or diploma program.
Jalen Little
Mack Daniels
Christian McCormick
Latisha Griffin
Star Melton
Chelsea Bryant
Ann Ray
Sabrina Copeland
Aubrey Burr
Savannah Ponds
Lisa Little
Jessica Griffin