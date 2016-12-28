Richmond Community College announces honor list, Anson County students named

Richmond Community College recently announced its honor lists for the fall 2016 semester. The following Anson County students received recognition for their academic achievements.

President’s List

The President’s List identifies students who earn an “A” in all courses and have a 4.0 grade point average while carrying 12 or more semester credit hours.

Emily Joshi

Amber Mical

Jessica Webb

Dean’s List

The Dean’s List includes the names of student who attain a minimum grade point average of 3.25 and earn no letter grade lower than a “B” while carrying 12 or more hours in a degree or diploma program.

Jalen Little

Mack Daniels

Christian McCormick

Latisha Griffin

Star Melton

Chelsea Bryant

Ann Ray

Sabrina Copeland

Aubrey Burr

Savannah Ponds

Lisa Little

Jessica Griffin