Pee Dee Electric offers DC trip

Pee Dee Electric will send someone for a trip to Washington, D.C. with the annual Electric Cooperative Youth Tour and is seeking applications from interested students. Delegates to the June 10-16, 2017 Tour will see democracy at work in meetings with North Carolina’s congressional delegation, practice networking and leadership skills, and visit sites such as the Washington Monument, Arlington National Cemetery, and Smithsonian museums.

High school students who will be juniors or seniors during the 2017-18 school year and who are served by Pee Dee Electric are eligible to apply. Statewide, North Carolina’s electric cooperatives will send a delegation of approximately 45 students who will join nearly 1,800 Tourists representing 46 states.

“Pee Dee Electric is pleased to provide this opportunity for our local youth,” Ashley Haynes, communications specialist, said. “The Youth Tour becomes what the students make it. Whether they’re a history buff, an art prodigy or a budding politician, the Youth Tour has something for every single student. We are happy to invest in our young members and help them find a path to accomplish their dreams and seek new opportunities.”

Applications for Youth Tour are available by contacting Ashley Haynes at Pee Dee Electric at 704-694-2114 or AHaynes@pdemc.com. Applications are due on Jan. 6, 2017.

A leadership development tradition more than 50 years old, the Electric Cooperative Youth Tour is sponsored by the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association and electric co-ops nationwide.

Pee Dee Electric is a not-for-profit cooperative whose goal is to provide reliable, dependable electric service for its members while focusing on value, quality customer service, and enhancing life in the communities it serves. Pee Dee’s service area consists of Anson, Montgomery, Moore, Richmond, Scotland, Stanly and Union counties. For more information about Pee Dee Electric, visit pdemc.com.