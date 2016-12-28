Wadesboro Police Department holds ribbon-cutting ceremony

Chief Thedis Spencer welcomed guests to his department’s new home on Dec. 20.

Spencer held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Wadesboro Police Department’s new building before inviting the crowd to walk around the building to tour the new facility and enjoy hors d’oeuvres.

Mayor Bill Thacker acknowledged the amount of work Spencer and his officers had put into preparing the building. The chief and his staff took on a large amount of the work themselves to cut back on costs, volunteering their own time to paint and complete other tasks.

Thacker also thanked town manager Alex Sewell for his work getting the financial details and behind-the-scenes work completed.

“Four years ago, the council set a top goal of finding a new place for the police and fire department,” Sewell said. “Gentlemen, you achieved that goal, so congratulations.”

Sewell also emphasized that the building was completed without the town going into any more debt, as the council voted to pay for it the “old-fashioned way” from its savings and staff members donated their time and effort to save money.

He also thanked Spencer for his efforts.

“I don’t think people know how much you’ve done,” Sewell said.

“Last, but most importantly, I want to think the community for allowing us to do this,” Sewell added.

The fire department recently demolished the Tollison building, which had stood beside the fire department, and cleared the lot. Thacker said he hopes construction of the new fire department will begin as soon as possible.

The new police building is located at 212 South Rutherford Street, Wadesboro.

