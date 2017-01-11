Officials: Morven man fled traffic stop, assaulted officer, had charges from 2014

MORVEN — A man was charged Dec. 27 for a series of offenses dating back nearly three years.

On Feb. 1, 2014, Timothy Laveave Coleman, 40, of Morven, allegedly hit two cars while driving on State Road 1103 in Morven, causing $1,000 or more in damage, according to arrest warrants.

Coleman was allegedly driving recklessly at the time with an open alcoholic beverage in the passenger area and while his driver’s license was revoked.

A magistrate’s order from 2014 listed Coleman as living on White Store Road in Wadesboro at the time. He was traveling “at a high rate of speed” and did not report the accident to authorities. He also had a false registration plate, according to a separate magistrate’s order.

Coleman also failed to appear in court on Oct. 18, 2016 on a misdemeanor charge of assault on a female.

On Dec. 27, Coleman allegedly tried to flee from Deputy Jamie Bennett on Sandy Ridge Church Road in Morven when officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, and was driving recklessly and while his license was revoked, according to the arrest warrant.

When deputies caught him, they say he had moonshine for which taxes had not been paid and was “refusing to obey lawful commands to put his hands behind his back and attempting to fight with the deputy,” and fought and assaulted Sgt. Adam Moore, according to the warrants. He is also accused of lying about his identity — saying that his name was Keith Lamonte Lilly — and giving a false date of birth when the deputy served the warrant, according to the documents.

Coleman was charged with driving with a false registration card, operating a vehicle without insurance, an open alcohol charge, failing to report an accident, reckless driving to endanger, driving with a revoked license for February 2014. He was also charged with assaulting a government official, possessing non-tax-paid alcoholic beverage, giving fictitious information to an officer, two counts of resisting a public officer, and fleeing to elude arrest from Dec. 27.

He is being held in the Anson County Jail under a combined secured bond of $5,000.

He is due to appear in court on Jan. 10 and Feb. 27.

Coleman’s criminal record includes drug possession in 1997, driving while impaired in 1998, driving while impaired, attempting to resist an officer and attempting to assault a policeman in 1999, and driving while his license was revoked in 2003, according to records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Correction.

All defendants facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.

