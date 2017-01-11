BRIEFS: Arthritis exercise program, pasture management programs planned

TOWN CLOSES FOR HOLIDAY

The town of Wadesboro will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, for the Martin Luther King holiday. There will be no garbage collection that day, but trash will be picked up the following day, along with Tuesday’s route.

For information please contact Town Hall at 704-694-5171.

LIVESTOCK WORKSHOP

The Anson County Cooperative Extension office is offering a four-session Pasture Management School for an in-depth look at managing forage resources for livestock. The sessions will be held on Thursday evenings from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 12, Jan. 26, Feb. 9, and Feb. 23. at the Extension Office.

The cost for all for sessions is free, but registration is recommended. Topics to be covered include: soil fertility, forage options and growth patterns, weed management, and hay and silage production. The programs are designed for those who have an interest in understanding how to better manage their forage resources for producing livestock including but not limited to cattle, horses and small ruminants.

For more information or to register, contact Jessica Morgan, Anson County agriculture agent, at 704-694-2415, or jessica_morgan@ncsu.edu. A flyer and more information can be found at anson.ces.ncsu.edu.

ARTHRITIS EXERCISE

Grace Senior Center will host an exercise program designed for adults over age 55 who have been diagnosed with arthritis.

The Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program is intended to help those with joint and/or muscle problems achieve improved joint mobility, muscle strength and endurance in order to improve the performance of their daily activities.

Seniors over age 55 who have arthritis are invited to join the free one-hour Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program, held twice a week for eight weeks.

Attendees will be able to learn basic arthritis self-management from a certified instructor, the senior center said in a release. They will also be able to learn basic principles of exercise and of joint protection, tips for managing stress and pain, and how to make exercise a daily routine, and will have the chance to exercise and strengthen their body, educate themselves and become more active and stress free.

Classes will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Feb. 7- March 30, at Grace Senior Center.

For more information or to register, call Wanda Talbert 704-694-6616 or 704-994-3495.