Mt. Gilead husband, wife arrested in Wadesboro on fraud charges

MOUNT GILEAD — Wadesboro police charged a husband and wife after the couple allegedly committed fraud against a motor company.

John Harley Lucas, 31, and Kecia Dawn Lucas, 30, were both arrested on Dec. 30, 2016.

“Arrests were made after a lengthy investigation where the Lucas’ were found to have worked in concert to obtain motor vehicle parts from Carpenter’s Auto Electric,” according to a release from police. “The Lucas’ claimed to work for and charged parts to various businesses when in fact the Lucas’ were not affiliated with, or working on behalf of, those businesses.”

Both were charged with obtaining property by false pretense and conspiracy to obtain property by false pretense, both felonies, state records show. They were booked in the Anson County Jail and later released on bond.

Records from the North Carolina Court System show that Kecia Lucas also faces multiple charges — including larceny, shoplifting and possession of drug paraphernalia — in Montgomery, Moore and Stanly counties.

She is due to appear Anson County District Court on Jan. 31.

John Lucas is due to appear in court in Anson County on Feb. 28 and also faces a charge of possessing drug paraphernalia, and multiple traffic infractions in Montgomery County.

Neither have any previous convictions in North Carolina, according to online records from the Department of Public Safety.

All defendants facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.

