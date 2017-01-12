Wadesboro felon charged with larceny, assault by pointing a gun

A Wadesboro felon allegedly pointed a gun at a man and robbed him earlier this week, according to police.

Demetrius Antwan Campbell, 23, of Wadesboro, broke into a home on White Store Road and pointed a handgun at the occupant on Jan. 7, stealing a 60” flat-screen television, according to arrest warrants.

Campbell was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, which are all felonies. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of assault by pointing a gun.

He was arrested and booked in the Anson County Jail under a combined $60,000 secured bond, with a court appearance scheduled on Tuesday.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Correction show that Campbell has a criminal record dating back to 2010, with convictions for conspiracy and possessing stolen goods, both felonies, misdemeanor receiving stolen goods and misdemeanor breaking and entering, felony attempted possession of a firearm by a felon and felony breaking and entering.

All defendants facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.

