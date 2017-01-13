Wingate announces local honor students

WINGATE, N.C. – The following Anson County undergraduate student was named to the Wingate University President’s List for the 2016 fall semester:

• Mallary Taylor, Peachland

The President’s List at Wingate University comprises undergraduate students who earned a grade point average during the semester of at least a 3.80 with no grade below a C in a minimum of 12 semester hours.

The following Anson County undergraduate students were named to the Wingate University Dean’s List for the 2016 fall semester:

• Breyanna Baker, Wadesboro

• Garrett Griffin, Polkton

• Leah Huneycutt, Peachland

• Anna McCollum, Peachland

• Reiley Richardson, Wadesboro

The Dean’s List at Wingate University comprises undergraduate students who earned a grade point average during the semester of at least a 3.30 with no grade below a C in a minimum of 12 semester hours.