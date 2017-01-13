Rep. Pittenger opens regional office in Monroe, N.C., plans Anson hours

WASHINGTON – Congressman Robert Pittenger, R-Charlotte, has opened a new regional office in downtown Monroe. Located in Old City Hall at 100 West Jefferson St., Suite 1A, the office features two veteran Congressional staffers with a combined 20 years of experience helping constituents cut through federal red tape.

“Sheriff Cathey told me that Social Security was a major issue for Union County, so I’ve assigned Graham Long, my Social Security expert, to work out of the Monroe office,” Pittenger said in a statement. “Linda Ferster, who has represented me in Union County for several years and began her career as a teacher at Parkwood High School, will also be available to help battle federal bureaucracy.”

The Monroe Regional Office is open Monday through Thursday. Staff can be reached at 704-917-9573. Constituents are encouraged to call ahead as staff will, on occasion, be out of the office at community meetings.

In addition, Pittenger will continue his longstanding practice of offering weekly office hours in downtown Waxhaw, providing convenient access to residents of western Union County. Staff will be available to assist constituents every Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. through noon at the Waxhaw Meeting Place, 209 West South Main St., in downtown Waxhaw.

The congressman also plans to offer regular office hours in Anson County, Richmond County, and Mint Hill, with additional details to be announced soon.

Staff at all of Pittenger’s offices are available to assist constituents with issues involving Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, Veterans benefits, IRS, passports, small business and agriculture, and other federal agencies.

