Girl Scouts introduce new cookie

CHARLOTTE — In celebration of 100 years of Girl Scouts selling cookies, the Girl Scouts Hornets’ Nest Council announced Wednesday the new S’mores cookie.

The s’mores-inspired crunchy graham sandwich cookie with creamy chocolate and marshmallow filling is made with specialty ingredients. It contains no artificial flavors or colors, high fructose corn syrup or hydrogenated or partially hydrogenated oils. In addition, each cookie features one of the new Girls’ Choice Outdoor Badges which were developed, created and voted on by girls.

“Who doesn’t love s’mores at a campfire?” said Angela Woods, CEO of the Girl Scout Hornets’ Nest Council. “We are thrilled to introduce this new cookie to our eight-county cookie fanatics. S’mores has strong ties to our organization’s history, and this cookie brings a new and delicious way for consumers to support girls and the fun adventures that grow their everyday leadership skills through Girl Scouts.”

The tradition of making and enjoying s’mores in the outdoors was popularized by Girl Scouts as early as the 1920s. The organization was one of the first to publish the iconic recipe under the name “Some More” in a 1925 issue of Girl Scout Leader magazine and, then, as “somemores” in an official 1927 Girl Scout publication.

The popular s’mores recipe is just one component of Girl Scouts’ longstanding commitment to the outdoors, a cornerstone of the organization that plays a vital role in girls’ leadership development.

The 17,000 girls and adults in the Girl Scouts Hornets’ Nest Council will be selling this new addition effective immediately along with classics like Thin Mints, Samoas and Trefoils.

When consumers purchase a box of Girl Scout S’mores cookies or any other variety of cookies, they are investing in a girl’s future and can feel good that their purchase powers experiences for girls.

The new cookie may be purchased through a Girl Scout’s personalized digital cookie website or mobile app as well as traditional ordering methods. Cookies ordered online arrive within three to five business days. Girl Scout cookies ordered through traditional methods such as door-to-door sales will be delivered starting in February 2017.

To learn more about the cookie varieties and find out where Girl Scouts will be selling cookies nearby, visit https://www.hngirlscouts.org/cookies-more/.

Courtesy photo The Girl Scouts are now selling s’mores cookies, along with other familiar flavors. http://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_smores.jpg Courtesy photo The Girl Scouts are now selling s’mores cookies, along with other familiar flavors.

