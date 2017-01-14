Anson County Barn Blast has new surprises, old favorites

The 2017 Barn Blast is right around the corner and the Anson County Partnership for Children will host its 11th annual fundraiser to benefit young children at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 at the Lockhart-Taylor Center in Wadesboro.

“We would like to thank the many supporters of Barn Blast who continue to make this event successful, including our presenting sponsors, Poisson Poisson and Bower and Uwharrie Bank. We are grateful that the community embraces early education and the long-lasting benefits of literacy in the lives of young children,” said Caroline Goins, executive director, in appreciation of the generosity of the community.

At this time, Barn Blast is sold out, but those wanting to be placed on a waiting list for tickets can call the Partnership.

Barn Blast 2017 will offer a new game and surprises, but will include many signature activities that are guest favorites. Although cash payment for games is not accepted by game volunteers, cash is accepted during checkout.

This year offers a Wine Pull game where for $20 guests will select a bottle of wine from the Wine Wall, where bottles will range from local favorites to more expensive wines from specialty shops. This game is sponsored by Kiker Resource Management and Anson Family Optometric.

“Anson County Partnership for Children would like to express appreciation for the support of the community for Barn Blast,” organizers said in a statement. “Through your generosity and enthusiasm for Barn Blast, the Partnership for Children has been able to continue the programs and efforts on behalf of young children in Anson County. Children participating in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library received more than 13,000 books during the 2015-2016 fiscal year, thanks in part to the support of this program during Barn Blast.”

Organizers say there are many opportunities available to support children through Barn Blast, even if you do not have tickets. Sponsorship opportunities are still available and auction items are needed. Contact the Partnership if you are willing to contribute to Barn Blast. In addition, individuals may sponsor children to receive Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library books for $25 per year through Sponsor A Child.

“Think of this for gifts in memory or honor of a loved one,” organizers said. “Contact the Partnership for more information about the event and ways you can help.”

Anson County Partnership for Children is a non-profit public/private organization which was formed in 1996 in response to the North Carolina Smart Start initiative. The Partnership’s mission is “helping to make Anson County a better place to be a child and to raise a child.” All profits from the Barn Blast are used for Partnership programs which address the unique needs of children and families in Anson County, focusing on child care, health, literacy and family support. For more information, contact the Partnership at 704-694-4036 or www.ansonchildren.org.

For the Record Children hold up book bags they received for Reach Out and Read, one of the Anson County Partnership for Children’s programs. http://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Barn-Blast-2017-promo-photo-Reach-Out-and-Read-fz.jpg For the Record Children hold up book bags they received for Reach Out and Read, one of the Anson County Partnership for Children’s programs.

Annual fundraiser to feature new surprises, old favorites