FEMA deadline for hurricane relief extended

DURHAM — With the two-week extension for those affected by Hurricane Matthew in North Carolina, survivors who have not registered with FEMA for damage from the storm can do so now.

Gov. Roy Cooper requested the extension so that residents could have more time to register or reconsider registering with FEMA. State and FEMA officials hope those who suffered flood damage from Hurricane Matthew Oct. 4 – 24, 2016 will take this extra time to do so.

There may be survivors who have previously not wanted to register. For those who had damage from Hurricane Matthew’s floods, FEMA recommends they reconsider. Don’t overlook possible help. Perhaps survivors have been meaning to register for assistance but it keeps slipping their mind. FEMA advises them to make a plan to register as soon as possible and to remember that the deadline is now Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.

Survivors who still need to register with FEMA may do so:

• Online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

• By calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 for voice, 711 and Video Relay Service. Those who are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability and use a TTY, call 800-462-7585.

• By downloading the FEMA Mobile App and applying.

• By visit one of the three FEMA/North Carolina Emergency Management Disaster Recovery Centers in Fayetteville, Lumberton and Tarboro. To find a disaster recovery center, survivors can call the FEMA Helpline or text DRC and their zip code to 43362. They also can find a center near them online at fema.gov/drc.

FEMA assistance for homeowners and renters may include grants for rent, temporary housing and home repair to their primary residence, transportation as well as other serious disaster-related needs, such as medical and dental expenses or funeral and burial costs.

For survivors who have been offered an application for a U.S. Small Business Administration low-interest disaster loan, the deadline to submit the completed document also has been extended to Jan. 23.

Submitting a loan application does not imply survivors’ acceptance of a loan, but it is a necessary step to being considered for other forms of disaster assistance.

Even if survivors have insurance, they should still register because insurance may not cover all of losses.

For more information, applicants may contact SBA’s Disaster Assistance Customer Service Center by calling 800-659-2955, emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov, or visiting SBA’s website at SBA.gov/disaster. Deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals may call 800-877-8339. SBA representatives also are available at any disaster recovery center, SBA disaster loan outreach center, or business recovery center. SBA Business Recovery Centers are located in Greenville, Fayetteville and Lumberton.

If survivors need advice in repairing or rebuilding their home, they can take advantage of the following events taking place this week:

• Tarboro area homeowners, renters and business owners whose properties were damaged by Hurricane Matthew flooding can find information and guidance on their next steps toward recovery at the Tarboro Disaster Recovery Resource Fair.

• FEMA representatives are conducting Mitigation outreach, which includes advice as well as free pamphlets and brochures, through Friday at the following locations: Duplin County’s Building Inspection office, 119 Middleton Cemetery Lane, Kenansville 28349; Moore County’s Crain Creek Fire Department, 4525 Lobelia Road, Vass 28394; and Cypress Point Fire Department, Woodlake Station, 205 Murdock C Rd., Vass 28394. In Pender County, the event will be held at the Department of Planning and Zoning, 805 S. Walker St., Burgaw 28425.

For more information on North Carolina’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4285 and readync.org. Follow FEMA on Twitter at @femaregion4 and North Carolina Emergency Management @NCEmergency.