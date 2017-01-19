Wadesboro police: Man planned to rob, ‘terrorize and injure’ woman

A Wadesboro man is facing four felony charges for his alleged intentions during a break-in.

Danny Norton Davis, 63, was arrested Jan. 11 after police say he broke into a home on Pine Lane in Wadesboro between 6:30 and 10 p.m. that day planning to rob and “terrorize and injure” a woman inside.

Davis then tried to resist Officer Brandon Smith when the officer went to arrest him, according to arrest warrants.

He was charged with misdemeanor resisting a public officer, as well as two counts each of second-degree burglary and breaking and entering to terrorize and/or injure, both felonies.

He was booked into the Anson County Jail under a combined $250,000 secured bond and ordered to have no contact with the victim and to not go to her property. He is scheduled to appear in court on all charges on Jan. 24.

Davis has no criminal record in North Carolina, according to online state records.

All defendants facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.

