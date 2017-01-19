Participants picked for Leadership Anson

The Leadership Anson Oversight Committee has selected 17 participants for the Leadership Anson Class of 2017 that begins in January.

The 20th annual developmental program will kick off with an all-day retreat at the Griffin Hill Lodge on January 31st .

The Leadership Anson Class of 2017 participants are: Joannie Barnhill, Carolina Apparel Group; Josh Bricker, Uwharrie Bank; Brian Campbell, South Piedmont Community College; Aimee Colf, Anson County Cooperative Extension; Bradley Davidson, Wadesboro Police Department; Jill Lucas, Carolinas HealthCare System Anson; Rashaun Durden, South Piedmont Community College; Alexandra Harrington, Anson County Partnership for Children; Kyle Eudy, Uwharrie Investment Advisors; John Marek, Anson Economic Development Partnership; MaryBeth Kiser, Anson County Schools-Peachland-Polkton Elementary School; Jacqueline Rubio, Anson County Health Department; Anita Sturdivant, Hornwood Inc.; Julian Swittenberg, Town of Wadesboro-Uptown Wadesboro Inc.; Brian Tice, Anson County Sheriff’s Office; April Watkins, South Piedmont Community College; and Shelby Emrich, Anson County Chamber of Commerce.

The Leadership Anson program was implemented in 1997 by the Anson County Chamber of Commerce. The program, with assistance from South Piedmont Community College and Hornwood Inc., is designed to develop a commitment to community through leadership.