Army simulator coming to SPCC

MONROE — The South Piedmont Community College Student Government Association invites everyone to tour the U.S. Army Aviation Simulator that will be on the Old Charlotte Highway Campus on Thursday, Jan. 19, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The 60-foot tractor-trailer mobile exhibit, which travels the country demonstrating Army aviation capabilities and other technologies, features an Apache helicopter flight simulator, a parachute simulator, an unmanned aerial vehicle simulator, an ammunition display and much more, including two “Immersa-domes” that surround visitors with the sights, sounds and smells of four different special operations missions.

This learning experience is free of charge and open for guests of all ages.

For more information, contact Shawna Loftis at 704-272-5375 or sloftis@spcc.edu.

