Police: Charlotte, South Carolina men snuck contraband into Lanesboro prison

POLKTON — Two men are accused of sneaking contraband to an inmate in Lanesboro Correctional Institution.

Macieo Stevon White, 23, of Charlotte and Shawn Meggett, 36, of Lancaster, South Carolina, snuck onto the prison’s property and gave a Samsung flip phone and about two pounds of tobacco to an unnamed inmate at the prison, according to arrest warrants.

White told Officer Tim Hutchinson that his last name was Davis, according to the warrants.

Both men are charged with felony providing a phone to an inmate and misdemeanor providing a tobacco product to an inmate and first-degree trespassing. White is also charged with giving fictitious information to an officer.

Both were booked in the Anson County Jail. Both are being held under a combined $200,000 secured bond and are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 23.

White is also scheduled to appear in court in Mecklenburg County on Feb. 7 to face a felony charge of breaking or entering into a motor vehicle.

White’s criminal history in North Carolina dates back to convictions for breaking and entering in 2010 and 2011, according to records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Correction. He was also convicted of felony breaking and entering in 2013 for cases from 2012.

He was most recently convicted in 2014 for possession of a firearm by a felon, larceny of firearms, larceny after breaking and entering and felony breaking and entering, all from 2013, according to online state records.

Meggett does not have a criminal record in North Carolina, though South Carolina online records show that he began community supervision in December for armed robbery. The supervision is scheduled to end in February 2018.

According to the website of the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services, community supervision is granted to offenders who served 85 percent of their sentence and were not convicted of certain offenses, including class A, B and C felonies.

All defendants facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.

Reach reporter Imari Scarbrough at 704-994-5471 and follow her on Twitter @ImariScarbrough.

