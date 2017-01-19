Anson County 4-H Clover Crawl planned for March 10

Anson County 4-H and 4-H Youth Promise recently announced that the Clover Crawl is back.

The event will be held Friday, March 10 at the Lockhart Taylor Center in Wadesboro from 6-11 p.m. The Clover Crawl is an adult event, for those ages 21 and over. There will be food, dancing and socializing. Heavy hors d’oeuvres and drinks will be served. The DJ again this year is 4-H alumnus Ryan Short of Ryan Short Entertainment.

Advanced tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased at the Extension Office, located at 501 McLaurin Street in Wadesboro, at Lacy’s, or from committee members and staff. The ticket price at the door will be $40. Tables can also be purchased; tables include eight tickets for $300. Only 12 tables will be sold. Those interested in purchasing a table can call the Extension office.

Funds raised will be used to support ongoing 4-H youth programs in Anson County. The money raised from the Clover Crawl will support programs that address the well being of youth, families, and communities in Anson.

4-H programs annually reach more than 1,087 young people in the community. Youth participate in activities and programs such as school enrichment, summer camps, after school programming, community service and other year-round educational programs.

Anson 4-H and 4-H Youth Promise also works with adults, volunteer leaders and youth to provide community projects, parenting skills and enhanced leadership abilities. All 4-H programming is available to any youth between ages 5-19.

“Our fundraiser has been a success in previous years,” Roshunda Terry, extension agent over 4-H youth development, said. “We are optimistic that we will have an even better response this year. 4-H programs have had much impact on the youth in this county through the years. With the public’s help and support, programs can continue to make significant contributions to their future, and the future of our county.”

To learn more information about this event, contact Terry at 704-694-2915.