Anson County FSA acreage reporting deadlines announced

In order to comply with FSA program eligibility requirements, all producers are encouraged to visit the Anson County FSA office to file an accurate crop certification report by the applicable deadline.

The following acreage reporting dates are applicable for Anson County:

January 17

Apples, barley, blueberries, grapes, oats, peaches, wheat and all fall seeded small grains

May 15

Cabbage, fresh market beans and potatoes

July 17

Corn, soybeans, tobacco, cotton, peanuts, grain sorghum, CRP, and all other crops and land uses

September 15

Cabbage and beans (planting period two)

The following exceptions apply to the above acreage reporting dates:

• If the crop has not been planted by the above acreage reporting date, then the acreage must be reported no later than 15 calendar days after planting is completed.

• If a producer acquires additional acreage after the above acreage reporting date, then the acreage must be reported no later than 30 calendars days after purchase or acquiring the lease. Appropriate documentation must be provided to the county office.

• If a perennial forage crop is reported with the intended use of “cover only,” “green manure,” “left standing,” or “seed,” then the acreage must be reported by July 15th.

Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP) policy holders should note that the acreage reporting date for NAP covered crops is the earlier of the dates listed above or 15 calendar days before grazing or harvesting of the crop begins.

For questions regarding crop certification and crop loss reports, contact the Anson County FSA office at 704-694-3516.