Anson County Point in Time Count homeless count planned

The 2017 Point in Time Count for Anson County will begin at 6 p.m. Jan. 25 and end at 6 a.m. Jan. 26.

The purpose of the count, which is conducted in communities throughout the nation, is to try to ascertain how many people are “literally homeless” in the community. Individuals and programs that serve the homeless population in different capacities, regardless of whether they are affiliated with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, are asked to participate. The county is coordinated by the department in conjunction with the Randolph County Housing Coalition, Inc.

Having accurate information on the extent of homelessness allows those serving the population to better manage their resources and provide assistance. This data can also help those agencies receive continued and enhanced program funding.

“Literally homeless” is defined by HUD as an individual or family who lacks a fixed, regular, and adequate nighttime residence, meaning:

•Has a primary nighttime residence that is a public or private place not meant for human habitation;

•Is living in a publicly or privately operated shelter designated to provide temporary living arrangements (including congregate shelters, transitional housing, and hotels and motels paid for by charitable organizations or by federal, state and local government programs); or

• Is exiting an institution where (s)he has resided for 90 days or less and who resided in an emergency shelter or place not meant for human habitation immediately before entering that institution.

For more information or to help, contact Debbie Cole, executive director of Christians United Outreach Center, at 336-625-1500 or debbiecuoc@triad.rr.com.

Community asked to help