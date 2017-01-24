Golden LEAF scholarships available

Golden LEAF Scholarship awards, valued at $12,000 ($3,000 per year for up to four years) will be offered to first-time recipients attending a qualifying North Carolina campus for the 2017-18 academic year.

The scholarships are funded by a grant from the Golden LEAF Foundation and are administered by the North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority. Information and applications are available online on the College Foundation of North Carolina website at CFNC.org.goldenleaf.

To be considered, applicants must:

• Be enrolled during the 2016-17 academic year at a North Carolina public or private high school or a North Carolina community college;

• Enroll for fall 2017 as a full-time, degree-seeking freshman or transfer from a North Carolina community college at one of the 57 qualifying public universities or private colleges and universities in North Carolina;

• Be a North Carolina resident for tuition purposes with a permanent residence in one of 79 qualifying rural counties;

• Demonstrate financial need by submitting the Free Application for Federal Student Aid form, which is available at fafsa.gov; and

• Submit a Golden LEAF Scholarship application available at CFNC.org/goldenleaf and a current high school or community college transcript.

The application deadline for consideration for a Golden LEAF Scholarship is March 1.

A complete list of program requirements, participating campuses and qualifying counties can be viewed at CFNC.org/goldenleaf.

Scholarship recipients also may apply for the Golden LEAF Scholars Leadership Program. Offered through the Center for Creative Leadership in Greensboro, this program provides leadership-building seminars, a summer internship and a stipend. Students completing all four years of the leadership program can receive up to $8,830 in stipends in addition to the Golden LEAF Scholarship award. For more information on the Golden LEAF Scholars Leadership Program go to http://goldenleaf.org/files/leadership_program.pdf.

For more information, contact College Foundation of North Carolina toll-free at 866-866-CFNC, option 2 or go to CFNC.org/goldenleaf.