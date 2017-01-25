Road closings in Burnsville, Polkton

POLKTON— Motorists traveling on Burnsville Church Road (SR-1608) will have to take a detour for the next few months.

The road, located near SR-1600, was closed in both directions beginning at 9 a.m. Monday. The road is expected to remain closed until 5 p.m. May 26, according to the website of the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Crews will work on the road from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“Motorists are encouraged to travel Rocky Mount Church Road to Wightman Church Road to N.C. Highway 742 back to Burnsville Church Road,” the DOT suggested.

The department said the anticipated affect on traffic will be “medium.”

BLONNIE ROSS ROAD

The DOT also closed Blonnie Ross Road in Polkton on Dec. 19. Crews are working to replace the bridge with a culvert, according to the department’s website.

The project is scheduled to last until July 11.

This closing is also expected to have a “medium” affect on traffic, according to the DOT.

The suggested detour for the closing is for motorists to drive on N.C. Highway 742 to Pine Log Road, then to Blonnie Ross Road.

To learn more about construction, weather-related closings, detours and more, visit ncdot.gov.

