Police: Wadesboro man handcuffed, imprisoned woman

A Wadesboro man is accused of assaulting a woman and holding her against her will.

According to court documents, 32-year-old Gavin Lee Rummage grabbed the victim, handcuffed her to himself and dragged her to his own home on Jan. 15.

“From the information I have from the report, someone notified authorities of a woman being dragged into a residence, screaming for help,” Wadesboro Police Chief Thedis Spencer said. “The caller witnessed it happening, and that’s why officers went to the residence. When they approached, they could hear screaming and hollering.”

Spencer said that an older woman — identified as Rummage’s grandmother — told police that her grandson and his ex-girlfriend were inside but that there was no disturbance, although officers could hear the victim inside.

“They got Mr. Rummage to come out back,” Spencer said. “They got him to emerge from the bathroom and they could tell the person was distraught and handcuffed to him. He was trying to explain why he had a handcuff. From my understanding, he was trying to explain to officers that he was trying to keep her from leaving.”

Officers reported that they could see bruises around her wrist. The Anson County Domestic Violence Coalition was contacted about the case.

Rummage was arrested on charges of false imprisonment and assault on a female that same day and booked in the Anson County Jail. No bond was authorized. He was also given a firearm prohibition and ordered to stay away from the victim.

Spencer said that Sgt. Ephraim Davis is speaking with the district attorney to decide whether Rummage’s grandmother will face any charges.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 18. His next scheduled court date is Feb. 9.

Rummage has no criminal record in North Carolina.

All defendants facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.

Reach reporter Imari Scarbrough at 704-994-5471 and follow her on Twitter @ImariScarbrough.

Rummage http://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Gavin-Lee-Rummage-fz.jpg Rummage