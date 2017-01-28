Friends of Old Westview Cemetery host gala

WASHINGTON — The Friends of Old Westview Cemetery, Inc., a nonprofit organization located in Washington, D.C., held its annual Holiday Gala at the Washington Navy Yard Catering and Conference Center on Dec. 3, 2016. The ballroom was decorated for the holiday season and the DJ kept the guests on the floor all evening, dancing to the oldies.

The organization gave out door prizes, which included:

• several certificates from Giant Food Stores;

• a certificate for one year of cleaning and storage from Miller’s Fur;

• weekend Getaways from the Marriott Courtyard Capitol Hill, Marriott Wardman Park Hotel in Washington, DC., The Marriott in Bethesda, Maryland, and Marriott Crystal Gateway, Arlington, Virginia, and St. Regis Hotel;

• gift certificates from Macy’s, Lord & Taylor, Five Guys, Olive Garden, Outback Steakhouse;

• and a gift from the Dallas Cowboys .

FOWC officials extend “special thanks” to families and friends who were not able to attend the gala, but sent a donation.

“Without the support of the business in the community, we would not have been able to continue our efforts towards our fundraiser events,” organizers said in a statement.

The mission of the Friends of Old Westview Cemetery, Inc. to restore the Old Westview Cemetery located in Wadesboro has been and is the top priority of Rose Sturdivant Young, president and founder.

The cemetery was placed on the National Register of Historical Places in April 29, 2015.

Young’s vision began in Jan 2001, when her family returned to bury their mother, Ethel R. Sturdivant, in the family plot in the Old Westview Cemetery. The corporation reached its 15th anniversary, with its goal being the restoration and maintenance of the cemetery.

The corporation is seeking assistance to maintain the cemetery. If anyone or any group would like to volunteer their services are encouraged to contact FOWC’s office at 301-675-4476 or e-mail OldWestview10@hotmail.com

