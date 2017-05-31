LOCAL BRIEFS: Body recovered, Anson Women’s League dinner, free grocery event

Body recovered

A body was recovered on May 27 after it was discovered in the Pee Dee River.

Anson County Emergency Services Director and Fire Marshal Rodney Diggs said that it was an individual who went into the river in Stanly County, and that the body was recovered by Richmond County agencies.

No other information was available by press deadline.

‘Company and conversation’

The Anson Women’s League’s annual dinner is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 6 at Twin Valley Country Club. The Well Seasoned Singers will provide entertainment.

The event will include food, company and conversation, and entertainment. The menu will include grilled steak, salad, baked potato, squash casserole, dessert and a beverage. There will be appetizers and wine, punch and tea.

For reservations and tickets ($15.50 per person), contact Beth Rogers at [email protected] or at 704-695-2010 or email Misty Nordan at [email protected]

Free groceries

The Mobile Food Pantry and Carolinas HealthCare System Mobile Health Unit will be at Lilesville United Methodist Church from 10:30 to noon on Wednesday, June 7.

Participants are asked to bring their own bags, boxes and carts to carry their food, and to arrive between 9:30-11 a.m.

If it is raining the day of or before the delivery, contact Anson Crisis Ministry for a recorded message to know if it is canceled. Participants can only pick up food for themselves and one other registered household.

The event is sponsored by Anson Crisis Ministry and local United Methodist and Baptist churches.

The church is located at 310 East Wall Street, Lilesville.