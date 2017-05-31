Wreath laid by Anson County veterans memorial for Memorial Day

Fallen war heroes were honored during a small ceremony on the Anson County Courthouse lawn on Friday, May 26.

Anson County Veterans Services Officer Ted Ward led the service by beginning with a brief history of Memorial Day. The Rev. Charles Sturdivant, pastor of New Meltonville Missionary Baptist Church and a Vietnam War veteran, said the prayer before Anson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy David Spencer, an Iraq War veteran, set a wreath in front of a memorial inscribed with the names of those from Anson County who died while serving in a war.

Ward pointed to the significance of the monument the crowd stood in front of.

“Why we chose this monument, and we choose this monument every year, is because this monument has the names of every veteran who made the ultimate sacrifice and were killed in combat,” he said.

Ward said that while there are many war veterans, Memorial Day called upon the people of the nation to remember not just those who have served in the armed forces but those who died doing it.

He passed out United States flags for participants to place on the graves of their loved ones.

As Spencer prepared to lay the wreath, Ward asked the crowd to appreciate the significance of the day.

“Let’s remember again that freedom isn’t free and remember our loved ones who have served and continue to serve,” he said, adding that the preservation of freedom is critical.

“When you’re on the outside looking in, you realize how lucky you are,” he said. “Let us pray we continue to preserve this great nation.”

