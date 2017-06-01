Anson high school grads earn certificates from South Piedmont Community College

For the Record

Anson High School and Anson New Technology High School students received their Criminal Justice Technology CTE Certificate through South Piedmont Community College on May 11, 2017.

Front row, from left: Diamond Price, Ta’keesha Howard, Daysia Sturdivant, and Adrienne Kersey.

Back row, from left: Patrick Helms and Tia Little.

Not pictured: Mylasia Lowery and Raven Pope.

Anson Academy students earned their Criminal Justice Technology CTE Certificate through South Piedmont Community College on May 11, 2017.

Front row, from left: Allison Willoughby, Mya Brooks, Kimberly Jones and Tabitha Tillman.

Back row, from left: Trevon Gaddy, Dr. Maria Pharr, president of South Piedmont Community College, Daiquan Bennett and Damountay Horne.

Not pictured: Andrew Spencer.

Anson High School Youth Career Connect students received their Information Systems CTE Certificate through South Piedmont Community College on May 11, 2017.

Front row, from left: Taveon Cole, Destiny Little, Jada Lindsey, Amani Khalid, Kazhmiri DeBerry and Imani Dunnom-Marant.

Back row, from left: Todd Cox, Zephaniy Polk, Jamison Lindsey, Damarious Borden, Jonathan Phillips, Colby Bacon, Jaear McClendon and My Vue.