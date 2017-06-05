Conscious Communities to host town hall at Leak Street Cultural Center

ROCKINGHAM — Several local politicians are scheduled to appear at a town hall event next weekend to answer questions on a variety of issues.

The June 10 event, to be held at the Leak Street Cultural Center, is being sponsored by Conscious Communities, a “diverse organization comprised of community leaders, members and supporters,” according to Fati Brown. He added that the group has nine life-long members and is growing.

Brown said the organization prides itself on “activating awareness and increasing availability as it relates to those we choose too put in office.”

“The communities, in general, are under attack from all angles,” he said. “From ignorance to addictions, the communities are in danger of succumbing to a variety of potentially life-threatening obstacles.”

Brown said the town hall is a result of information gathered from local residents of the 48th district, with the overarching question being: “Who are our representatives and what are they doing?”

“The panelists have taken the charge to come and try to answer those questions,” he said.

Brown said, so far, the group has commitments from state Rep. Garland Pierce, D-Scotland, Dobbins Heights Mayor Antonio Blue, Ellerbe Councilman Jeremy McKenzie and Anson County Commissioner Vancine Sturdivant. Other local speakers include Dr. Fred McQueen and Tavares Bostic.

The town hall will be facilitated by P.B. Mann, a campaign consultant from Washington, D.C.

Other officials have been invited, he said, but have not yet confirmed their participation. Brown said the group has reached out to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies, as well.

The event will also feature Dr. Joshua Idassi from N.C. A&T University to speak about land management and Robert Bell, of Refuge Farms in Moblile, Alabama, giving a seminar of self-sustainability.

Doors open at 10:30 a.m. the daylong event, which is free and open to the public, will also have information on various topics available for attendees and will conclude with a comedy show at 7 p.m.

For more information on the event, vending or sponsorships, email [email protected]

Reach William R. Toler at 910-817-2675 and follow him on Twitter @William_r_Toler.

Blue http://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_antonioblue.jpg Blue McKenzie http://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_JMcKenzie.jpg McKenzie Pierce http://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_Rep.-Garland-Pierce-mug_cmyk.jpg Pierce Bostic http://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_tavaresbostic_headshot.jpg Bostic