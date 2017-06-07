Two shot, one dead in Wadesboro shooting Tuesday night; police ID victim

Wadesboro police are searching for answers after two men were shot, one fatally, on Tuesday evening.

Chief Thedis Spencer said that his detectives are working to gather information, adding they had not identified any suspects as of Wednesday afternoon. The shooting occurred in front of Wadesboro Discount Grocery on Salisbury Street, a stretch of U.S. Highway 74.

Two African-American males were shot, he said. One was taken to Charlotte and had surgery. Spencer said he’d heard the unidentified victim was conscious.

Wallace Sturdivant, 60, was killed.

“We have detectives following up on leads, and we’re talking to people who (were) on the site or in the area,” Spencer said.

