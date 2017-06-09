Queen, king named during Fairview Church of God pageant

Fairview Church of God held its sixth annual King and Queen Pageant on April 8.

The queen was Ariele Tyson, seven months old. She is the daughter of Jasmine Rivers and D’Angelo Tyson and the granddaughter of Katricia and Jermain Robinson, Rasheena and Tavon Powe, and Ethel and Curtis Hall. She is the great-granddaughter of Hattie Allen McLendon and David Colston.

The king was Jordan Smith, 3, the son of Ebony Smith and Quatavius Allen. He is the grandson of Belinda Allen, Bobby Crowder and Kassandra Smith.

Fairview Church of God thanked everyone involved for their support and participation.

For the Record Jordan Smith, 3, was named the king during Fairview Church of God’s King and Queen Pageant. http://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_Fairview-Church-of-God-king-2017-fz.jpg For the Record Jordan Smith, 3, was named the king during Fairview Church of God’s King and Queen Pageant. For the Record Ariele Tyson, seven months old, was named the queen during the pageant. http://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_Fairview-Church-of-God-queen-2017-fz.jpg For the Record Ariele Tyson, seven months old, was named the queen during the pageant.