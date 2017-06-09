Anson County students receive over $330,000 in scholarships

Several students received more than $300,000 in scholarships during the county schools’ District Scholarship Night on June 30.

Schools, civic groups and community organizations presented the scholarships to the students, with awards ranging from a few hundred to several thousand dollars. At the end of the night, the awards totaled over $334,900.

Alpha Eta Chapter of Alpha Pi Chi Sorority awarded seven scholarships in unspecified amounts to Sherrell Horne, Michaela Boggan and Monique Mims, students at Anson County Early College, Tabitha Tillman of Anson Academy, and Angela Gatewood, Jada Little and Alexandria Tillman of Anson High School.

Jillian Edwards, a counselor with Anson County Early College, said that neither the presenters nor the recipients of the sorority were immediately aware of the scholarship amounts.

Tillman also received a $1,000 Doris Ross Hinson scholarship.

Little and Tavion Rorie of Anson High each received $1,500 Fonnie Powell Dinkins scholarships.

The Anson County Democratic Party gave three students each $300 in scholarships: Elizabeth Delp of Anson High, Dustin Sellers of Anson New Technology High School, and John Tyler Greene of Anson County Early College.

Katelyn Stovall of Anson County Early College received a $1,000 scholarship from Anson Cattlemen Association. She and Tyler Greene of Early College each also received a $1,000 scholarship from the Farm Bureau.

Stovall also received the Goodnight Scholarship from North Carolina State University in the amount of $19,500 per year for up to four years, or a total of $78,000. She additionally was awarded a scholarship from the North Carolina Association of Rescue and Emergency Medical Services for $3,750 per year, a total of $15,000.

She and New Tech student Tyler Baucom each received $500 from Woodmen of the World.

Jasmine Lindsey of Anson High received a $500 scholarship from Anson County North Carolina Retired School Personnel. She and Christopher Kelly, a student with New Tech, each received scholarships of $3,000 per year ($12,000) from the Golden Leaf Foundation.

Lindsey and Marquez Davis, a student with Anson High, also each received $500 M.R. Bell Excellence in Achievement scholarships.

Lindsey was also awarded the H.P. Taylor Jr. and Elizabeth L. Taylor scholarship of $2,000 per year renewable for three years, a total of $8,000. She was also given the $500 Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. scholarship.

Both Stovall and Lindsey each received the Mary and Millard Kiker Scholarship of $1,000 per year renewable for three years, a total of $3,000. Both girls also received the $1,000 Pee Dee Electric Scholarship.

Lindsey and Ragien Bright, a student with Anson High, each received $500 scholarships from the Morven chapter of Las Amigas, Inc.

The Anson Women’s League awarded $500 scholarships to Delp, Anson High student Emily Bennett, and Early College students Aaliyah Parson and Ashley Teal.

Both Teal and Lindsey received scholarships from the State Employees Credit Union “People Helping People” scholarship fund. Teal received a two-year $5,000 scholarship and Lindsey received a four-year $10,000 award.

Bennett also received a $500 Mary E. Little Scholarship.

Both Bennett and Lindsey each received $500 John Goins Memorial Scholarships.

Bennett, Lindsey and Parson all received $500 scholarships from the National Association of University Women.

Parson and Anson High student Tyler Reed each received scholarships from Wingate University for $19,500 per year for up to four years, a total of $78,000.

Kellie Knight, a student with the Early College, received a $500 Gail Dutton Preslar Scholarship.

Stovall, Delp, Teal, Bennett and New Tech student Christopher Kelly all received scholarships from the Wadesboro Rotary Club. Stovall and Kelly each received $1,500, Delp and Bennett each received $1,000 and Teal received $500.

The $500 William Hall Scholarship went to Anson High student Jonathan Polk.

Jessica Wiersum, a student at New Tech, received the $1,500 Shaundasia T. Smith Memorial scholarship. The award was given by Smith’s grandmother, Cassandra Reid.

This year, Beverley Getzen helped to present scholarships from the Wadesboro Civitan Club along with Richard Tamura, who said that the late club member Rufus Getzen would normally have helped present the scholarships. He died earlier this year.

The Rufus Getzen Scholar award was given to Baucom. The Larry Crandell Scholar award went to Tyler Greene, the Hank Drake Scholar award went to New Tech student Christopher Kelly and the Civitan Scholar award went to Stovall.

All were for $1,000.

Anson County Schools Superintendent Michael Freeman said that he was thrilled with the event.

“I sat here tonight and I had fun,” he said. “I allowed myself to breathe slow and relax and reflect on the accomplishments of our young folk.”

Freeman told the students to keep their friends, family and the school system in mind as they went through school, and to know that they had a support network at home. He reminded each that they could be a future county commissioner, optometrist or involved in another professional in Anson.

“Congratulations,” he said. “You’re headed in a good, solid direction. Stay the course.”

Imari Scarbrough | Anson Record Beverley Getzen presents scholarships on behalf of the Wadesboro Civitan Club. http://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_IMG_8772.jpg Imari Scarbrough | Anson Record Beverley Getzen presents scholarships on behalf of the Wadesboro Civitan Club. Robbie James | For the Record Aaliyah Parson displays her Academic Merit Scholarship certificate from Wingate University. Her scholarship is a four-year renewable scholarship of $19,500 for up to $78,000. http://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_IMG_7632.jpg Robbie James | For the Record Aaliyah Parson displays her Academic Merit Scholarship certificate from Wingate University. Her scholarship is a four-year renewable scholarship of $19,500 for up to $78,000. Robbie James | For the Record Richard Tamura and Beverley Getzen, far left and far right, presented scholarships on behalf of the Wadesboro Civitan Club. Students Tyler Baucom, Christopher Kelly, Katelyn Stovall and John Tyler Greene all received scholarships. http://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_IMG_7624.jpg Robbie James | For the Record Richard Tamura and Beverley Getzen, far left and far right, presented scholarships on behalf of the Wadesboro Civitan Club. Students Tyler Baucom, Christopher Kelly, Katelyn Stovall and John Tyler Greene all received scholarships. Robbie James | For the Record Katelyn Stovall, left, displays her Goodnight Scholarship from NC State University, presentedby Carolei Bryan, right. Her scholarship is a four-year renewable scholarship of $19,500 for up to $78,000. http://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_IMG_7597.jpg Robbie James | For the Record Katelyn Stovall, left, displays her Goodnight Scholarship from NC State University, presentedby Carolei Bryan, right. Her scholarship is a four-year renewable scholarship of $19,500 for up to $78,000. Robbie James | For the Record Jasmine Lindsey, left, and Katelyn Stovall display their Mary and Millard Kiker Scholarship Fund and Foundation for the Carolinas scholarship certificates. http://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_IMG_7607.jpg Robbie James | For the Record Jasmine Lindsey, left, and Katelyn Stovall display their Mary and Millard Kiker Scholarship Fund and Foundation for the Carolinas scholarship certificates.