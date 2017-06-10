Electronics recycling company USB Recycling moves to Wadesboro

A recycling company is expected to move to Wadesboro this summer and create a total of 45 jobs.

USB Recyling, LLC purchased the former Anson Shirt building on Anson Apparel Shirt Road in Wadesboro, according to a press release from John Marek, executive director of the Anson Economic Development Partnership.

The company has some “significant building upfit and modifications” to do before the “state-of-the-art electronics sorting, recycling and refurbishing center” will open sometime this summer, according to the release.

“USB is a very specialized type of recycling company,” Marek said via email. “As you may be aware, landfills are not allowed to ‘bury’ electric components such as televisions, computers, phones, etc. These must be disposed of in an environmentally-friendly way. USB contracts with local landfills to take their electronics waste and process it correctly. Items like computers that may be repairable and have a value are refurbished and resold. Things that are beyond repair or do not have a value that justifies repair are disassembled and sorted into recyclable components: glass, plastic, circuit boards, etc.”

According to the business’ website, it will accept “old air-conditioning units, breakers, used equipment, nonferrous metal, phones and communication equipment, electric power equipment, heating equipment, plastic, and other electronic equipment,” though steel, scrap metal and appliances will not be accepted.

It will also offer a data destruction service for those who want to recycle electronics containing data. The hard drive will be erased before the item is recycled.

Several types of job opportunities are expected to become available when the business opens. Marek said the company will recruit from various skill levels, including skilled electronics technicians to repair some electronics, as well as lower-skilled employees to take items apart and sort their components.

There will also be openings for truck drivers and material handling specialists.

“The USB announcement is further evidence that we are moving in the right direction as a community and that good things are happening in Anson County,” Marek said. “Our local partners at the town of Wadesboro, South Piedmont Community College and Pee Dee Electric really stepped up and helped Anson EDP recruit this new business to Wadesboro.”

Marek also credited the International Recruiting Office of the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Carolinas Chinese Chamber of Commerce for helping bring USB Recycling to Wadesboro.

“The thing that is most exciting to me personally about this project is that it is reusing a building that has stood vacant for more than a decade,” Marek said. “Every vacant building we can return to use benefits the community in so many ways, from generating new tax revenue, to providing good jobs, to reducing vandalism and other crime. It’s a win-win-win for everyone.”

The business is expected to create 15 jobs immediately upon opening and 30 more during its first three years in business.

“Once fully-staffed, the annual impact in salaries alone will be in excess of $1.3 million, and of course, the company will be paying water, sewer, electric and property tax,” Marek said.

Marek said that USB Recycling will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony after the building renovations are finished and the road is paved, adding that the ceremony will probably take place in late July or early August.

To learn more about the company, visit usbrecycling.com.

Reach reporter Imari Scarbrough at 704-994-5471 and follow her on Twitter @ImariScarbrough.