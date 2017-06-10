HOPE Resource Pregnancy Center seeks funds to update gifted RV

On Thursday, May 11, HOPE Pregnancy Resource Center held its first Spring Banquet.

Tara Quinn, founder and executive director of the H.E.L.P. Crisis Pregnancy Center in Monroe, was the speaker.

Quinn shared her testimony and said there is a need to support HOPE as it ministers to the families in Anson County. Becky Justice from Lee Park Baptist Church in Monroe also encouraged the group and sang, “Wonderful, Merciful Savior.”

The HOPE Board of Directors, which consists of Jason Clarke, Wyatt Seigler, Shelby Emrich, the Rev. Jeff Glenn, Dr. Holly Stegall, Minnie Staton, Jennifer Tarleton, and Kathy Landon, was pleased with the first year’s results. Ninety-seven people attended the banquet and around $10,000 was raised. Many compliments were received on the food, decorations and program.

HOPE has recently received some big news.

“As our board prayed about how to reach the ladies in Anson County, we were impressed with the need to take our services to our clients,” Landon, HOPE’s executive director, said. “As it often is with God’s timing, the H.E.L.P. Center is updating their RV and donating their previous unit to us!”

This RV will enable HOPE to go anywhere in Anson County to give pregnancy tests and ultrasounds to women who think they may be pregnant. HOPE can also provide these ladies with the proof of pregnancy needed to get Pregnancy Medicaid. But, help is needed in getting this mobile ultrasound unit up and going. Additional expenses such as signage, gas, insurance and a new ultrasound unit are required from an already bare-bones budget, according to the organization. The banquet was held in hopes of raising enough funds to get the RV on the road. Only about half of the funds needed were raised.

Other services provided by HOPE are parenting and prenatal classes, child birthing classes, peer counseling, and free clothes for children up to 4T as well as maternity clothes.

HOPE Pregnancy Resource Center “exists to protect the lives of the unborn and to physically, emotionally and spiritually minister to women in crisis pregnancies through the truth and love of Jesus Christ,” according to a release.

For more information about HOPE Pregnancy Resource Center call 704-690-6689, email [email protected] , or visit the website at hprc-anson.org.

