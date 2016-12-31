With the new year comes new changes

FAYETTEVILLE — Monthly Social Security and Supplemental Security Income benefits will see a slight increase in 2017.

The adjustments that take effect in January of each year are due to an increase in average wages. Based on that increase, the maximum amount of earnings subject to the Social Security tax will increase to $127,200 from $118,500. Of the estimated 173 million workers who will pay Social Security taxes in 2017, about 12 million will pay more because of the increase in the taxable maximum.

Thresholds for benefits will change slightly next year including the substantial gainful sctivity, SSI federal payment standard and SSI student exclusion. Information about Medicare changes for 2017 are available at Medicare.gov. For some beneficiaries, their Social Security increase will be partially or completely offset by increases in Medicare premiums.

The Social Security Act provides for how the cost of living adjustment is calculated. To read more, please visit socialsecurity.gov/cola.

Learn more about the resulting changes at our factsheet on the subject: goo.gl/30Kh9t.

Brenda Brown is a Social Security public affairs specialist based in Fayetteville.

http://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Brenda-Brown_Social-Security-fz-4.jpg