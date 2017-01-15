Harness the power of Social Security’s top ten blog posts

FAYETTEVILE — At Social Security, we are always looking for ways to improve how we communicate with you. It has been a year-and-a-half since we joined the blogosphere, and we could not be happier with the content we have been able to provide! This blog is exactly what we envisioned: an honest conversation with you about our programs, the topics that matter to you, and how our agency can serve you better.

On our blog, Social Security Matters, we have told you about our online services, warned you about protecting yourself against fraud, and shared new ways you can start preparing for a secure retirement.

If you have not read our blog, check it out now. And if you have, here’s an opportunity to revisit some of our best posts of the past year and a half. It is never too late to join the conversation by commenting on these blog posts.

These are only a fraction of the topics we have covered in this busy year. Visit our blog to learn about these and many other topics that may interest you. Stay informed, join the over a quarter million subscribers of Social Security Matters.

With financial benefits, services, and information, Social Security is here to help support you throughout life’s journey. Go check out our 10 most popular blogs and learn more about how our agency helps secure today and tomorrow.

Brenda Brown is a Social Security public affairs specialist based in Fayetteville.

