Rewarding good behavior Students at Wadesboro Primary School are earning some fun free play stations if they don’t receive any major referrals or more than three classroom warnings. Activities such as jump rope, scooters and Jenga are available during Fun Friday.

Clays for Commerce a success POLKTON — The Anson County Chamber of Commerce held its annual Clays for Commerce event at Four Branches Sporting Preserve in Polkton.

End of the week fun Students at Wadesboro Primary School ended their Friday with a fun game of kickball while waiting for their rides home.

D.G. Martin How did Trump’s endorsements do in North Carolina? How are we going to use the results of the May 17 primary to measure Donald Trump’s influence over the North Carolina Republican Party?

Tom Campbell | Is it too much to hope the short session truly is short? When lawmakers return to Raleigh May 18th for the “short” session they will be greeted by good news. The fiscal research division of the legislature projects that by June 30th (the end of the state’s fiscal year) the state will collect some $4.2 billion more than was forecast in this year’s budget.

Bo Wagner | Twitter in the first century A.D. With the entire world aflutter about Elon Musk potentially buying Twitter, my differently wired brain has been musing on what it would have been like for the most important being in all of history to be on it, namely Jesus himself. And so…

Substation students wins academic excellence award at RCC HAMLET — Richmond Community College student Nicholas Vue has been named the 2022 Academic Excellence Award winner, which recognizes outstanding academic achievements of students in the N.C. Community College System.

Anson-native releases gospel album; co-written with family WADESBORO — Anson-native Mary Ellerbe Bennett will be releasing her first album, “Year of Release,” that has been 13 years in the making.

John Hood | When Carolinians killed Carolinians RALEIGH — Two hundred and fifty-one years ago this month, two large groups of armed North Carolinians camped about six miles away from each other in what is now Alamance County. A thousand state militiamen, led by North Carolina Gov. William Tryon, had come to suppress a popular revolt known as the Regulator movement. About twice that many Regulators had gathered there to resist what they saw as unjust taxation and other tyrannical policies by Britain’s colonial authorities.

Exercise science major uses research projects to help mom recover from cancer Connecting what you’re taught in the classroom to the world around you should be the goal for every student. For Wingate exercise science major Gracie Moree, the opportunity to do research that could address an immediate need within her family was both rewarding and inspiring.

Bo Wagner | Hopefully Roe V. Wade will finally fall My giddo (Lebanese for grandfather) was a documented genius, a history professor, and had a photographic memory. He was also a prolific writer of editorials to local newspapers. It was from him that I picked up my love for newspapers and my penchant for writing. Little wonder, then, that I started writing my own editorials around fourteen years old.