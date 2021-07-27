Photo courtesy of Sharry Spencer
Elder Joey B. Spencer, originally from Wadesboro, and his wife, Min. Deborah Spencer, traveled from Raleigh on Saturday, July 24th, representing their ministry “Bread of Life Outreach Ministries” and set up tents in the Orchard Street Community. They provided fresh fish plate dinners. “Bread of Life Outreach Ministries” is founded by Elder and Min. Deborah Spencer. They would like to thank the communities that they served and those who donated. They can be contacted via Facebook, Twitter, email – joey68656@gmail.com, or (919) 306-8394.